Trump's HHS Pick Says It's 'Not Our Goal' for Americans to Lose Health Coverage

Donald Trump's pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services faced questions at his Senate confirmation hearing today about the president-elect's plans for an Obamacare replacement, and promised an orderly transition to a new system.
0:28 | 01/18/17

Comments
Transcript for Trump's HHS Pick Says It's 'Not Our Goal' for Americans to Lose Health Coverage
I think one of the important things that we need to to convey to the American people is that that nobody where nobody assisted in pulling the rug out from under anybody. We believe that it's absolutely imperative that individuals that have health coverage be able to keep health coverage in and move hopefully. To greater choices and opportunities for them to gain the kind of coverage that they want for themselves and for their families so. I think there's been a lot of talk about about individuals losing health coverage that is not our goal nor is it our desire nor is our plan.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

