Trump's Labor Secretary Pick Admits to Employing Undocumented Worker

More
Donald Trump's pick for labor secretary, Andrew Puzder, admitted Monday night that he and his wife employed an undocumented worker for years, according to a statement.
0:38 | 02/07/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump's Labor Secretary Pick Admits to Employing Undocumented Worker
President trumps cabinet picks now coming under fresh scrutiny this morning labor secretary nominee. Andrew Posner has admitted that he and his wife employed and undocumented. Housekeeper for several years. He says when they learned of her status they immediately ended her employment. And offered her assistance in getting legal status. And president trump is facing fresh criticism criticism from Britain. The speaker of the house of commons says the president should not be allowed to address parliament despite a petition signed by nearly two million Britain's prime minister. The recent may is defending the decision to invite president term for a state visit in June.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45317790,"title":"Trump's Labor Secretary Pick Admits to Employing Undocumented Worker","duration":"0:38","description":"Donald Trump's pick for labor secretary, Andrew Puzder, admitted Monday night that he and his wife employed an undocumented worker for years, according to a statement.","url":"/Politics/video/trumps-labor-secretary-pick-admits-employing-undocumented-worker-45317790","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.