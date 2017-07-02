Transcript for Trump's Labor Secretary Pick Admits to Employing Undocumented Worker

President trumps cabinet picks now coming under fresh scrutiny this morning labor secretary nominee. Andrew Posner has admitted that he and his wife employed and undocumented. Housekeeper for several years. He says when they learned of her status they immediately ended her employment. And offered her assistance in getting legal status. And president trump is facing fresh criticism criticism from Britain. The speaker of the house of commons says the president should not be allowed to address parliament despite a petition signed by nearly two million Britain's prime minister. The recent may is defending the decision to invite president term for a state visit in June.

