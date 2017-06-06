Trump's message to Comey before Senate hearing: 'I wish him luck'

When asked today about his message to former FBI director James Comey, who will testify Thursday in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee, President Donald Trump replied, "I wish him luck."
0:24 | 06/06/17

I appreciate him Jared Gingrich can become much more. Things. Yeah. Well I want to thank everybody that much for being here let's get to work when you get to work to get it done thank you all very. I heard. You over and.

