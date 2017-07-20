Transcript for Trump's first 6 months: Where we are now and what's next

On ABC's mariners here outside the capitol and it is now officially day 182. Of the trumpet ministry which means this. The six month mark so we thought negatively take a stroll down memory lane and see what's been getting done what has it. Been getting into these last few months I'm joined here by our ABC senate reporter producer extraordinaire out Rogen and helping. He's number crunching you are much better math that I am so help us break staff and we all know despite the fact that Republicans now control the senate. The house and the White House. Being a lot of criticism for the fact still haven't had in major legislative achievement coming out of this but I am doing anything. A lot of activity going on yourself. What is this administration this congress got done so yet Mary depends a lot on your definition of major but just show. One of the things president trump won election over why is his promise to repeal and wind down a lot of the Obama era regulations. I'm doing a lot of his predecessor exactly so it wasn't just about what he was going to accomplish it was about what aspects of the Obama agenda. He was going to get rid of and that some in the lot of folks were looking out for that was a huge part of why. He won the election. And by that standard he's done quite a bit. There have been seventeen pieces of legislation that have been passed so far. The majority of those have been roll backs of Obama era regulations on under a we don't get to want key but it can't congressional review act and that is. A statute under which Republicans could pass those. Bills rolling back the regulations would be simple majority meaning into it on party line vote and those new discrete successes among his bills on due bills. Well there aren't extraordinary because you don't all those want to. You know congressional jargon and ending. Air bills to undo what Obama did by ally does we're by executive order which is it's part of the reason why Republicans opposed. Much and then of course it did have a huge you know between your they would say asked you know Republican majority leader Mitch McConnell what's the biggest accomplishment that activate they would say. It's important they confirmed. Of course the Supreme Court I'm absolutely that's something that even we asked him. West when you go home during this summer recess what are you going to be highlighting to your supporters and your voters that. You've done and they camp to help get your point infrastructure tax reform those are so big ticket. Legislative items they haven't achieved yet. But new course it is a huge accomplishment for this senate for the congress for the president. For leader McConnell so certainly his confirmation vote was something that is viewed as a as a complete success and if you remember they've added a little. There was a little drama involved and it seemed on on the legislative agency they had to. Kind of decent magic on the floor to reduce the number of senators needed to approve corset from sixty which would have required some Democrats to again a simple majority that technically this is what's known as the nuclear option. OK let's do a little comparing contrasting mention how many he's legislation and pass trying to undo some of Obama is achievements. How does what's with this congress has done compared to how much was done during Obama's first. Right and I stress that it's just numbers and there's a lot of contacts with numbers but they are significant so in total. The trek era congress has passed a 135 they've held 135 votes Obama by comparison held 200 in 28. By this point on July 20 2000. Different it is a big difference and if you break down some of those. Here's what's interesting that you actually passed the senate at that went past eleven pieces of legislation track this past seventeen but that's what brings you back to the original point. It to define major the pieces of legislation the President Obama passed included the stimulus that massive. Eat and how big big big money hundred million dollars plus. That stimulus money that went around the country. Got a lot of criticism so you know a site from that the political. You know rest of the merits of the bill here we're talking about the impact. That huge impact and that was passed in everywhere. I'm Obama's first. So the numbers tell us certain sort after a member of course the devil is always and you really have to dial down to you say you know you're comparing productivity from administration Ers. Let's let's talk now. Going forward right we know that are supposed to be going to recess here at the end of this month on month of August opt out if than they might not do that at least on the senate side. That ain't staying in town delay at recess for another two weeks they can get. More dots that they had actually been more take home with them when they go to speak to constituents. Are accomplishments to tout and part of the reason of course health care debate. You know legislative fight going on here right now but part that also. That's what nominee and we heard Mitch McConnell saying when it counts as possible delays rhesus that they wanna try and deal is backlog get some nominees through without yet so. I'm there. As he sat. We're still in the health care fight in the trenches of that and that is certainly one of the things that's and it's going to try to due in the next weeks if they don't leave the senate on some prospects. Get that done. But in addition that what they're going to be voting on. Before and after that it's the health care about are going to be some of these nominations now. One of the reasons why there has been such a delay in the try errant nominations is because Democrats have declared. That they are going to take every procedural step they can suggest. Drag this process out action. Obstruction. And feed tracking both parties doing it is a tool in the legislative tool box that both parties used. All the time Democrats are I think a very broad brush. They are saying we're used to everybody including those. IA confirmations that we would otherwise completely support so dragging it out as long as they can't some economists and he wants to stay in session for two weeks longer in part to get some new. On those nominations. That run. Just to help out across. And there Ryan they're from the very top of the administrative latter to the very bottom I'm just today me the senate judiciary voted out of committee. Christopher ray who is president comes nominee to be. FBI director act at the top of the latter got to think much higher than that but still as far as we know Democrats are still going to you know they could. This guy has a lot of support. Across the spectrum. So there's a chance at you know maybe Democrats would support what's in Tennessee unanimous consent agreement. Where ever doing just said yeah we're not going to oppose this sort of let it go and you don't have to hold a roll call though everybody shows up on the board. You just kinda saying it isn't out Kris is did the little it's all in favor everybody says I I have it. And ended confront. That could happen but it's probably not going to happen because Democrats is that we're not letting that happen. During the trumpet ministers. Okay so let's looking and you know we can't I don't feel that we only want it attacked near the east but look. And partner at right so they're still working on health want to get some nominees done. The hearing linked to do list for this congress and his administration looking at infrastructure tax reform. Have to pass. Signal at summit at. Crime is that what you're hearing all around the halls of congress these days and as you mentioned. First have to get the must pass legislation done just to keep the lights on in this place behind us they have to I'm grease the debt limit. And stop the government from defaulting on its obligations. They also have to fund the government they have to set a baseline for government spending in order to find the essential functions. Of the federal system so those are the teachings and have to get done. By the end of September the end of the fiscal year and then in addition to that we're talking about getting some of those big trump legislative agenda items Stein you mention tax reform. Infrastructure these things are hoping to get Democrats on board would not easy things are not easy think these are huge. Existential. And there's that word you're turning to help predicament in the first few months six months and this is where we are there's not much movement. Mention it ain't it it still talking act like. I think. We'll keep all of these big fights over the next days weeks and months to accomplish o'clock. Keep up outlook and of course all eyes on FaceBook and Twitter. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.