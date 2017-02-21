Transcript for Trump's revised immigration order expected to renew ban on 7 Muslim-majority countries

This morning the president's pick. The man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience army strategist HR McMaster will get to work as president Trump's next national security advisor. The active duty lieutenant general who wore bad is known as one of the army's leading thinkers what are privilege it is to be able to continue serving our nation drums higher comes after the firing of Michael plan. Who lied about sanctions talk with the Russian ambassador the administration now forging ahead I would new executive orders on immigration expected this week. A senior White House official says in the near draft people from seven predominately Muslim countries targeted in the first order would still be banned. This time Syria refugees won't be automatically rejected. Green card holders a dual citizens of the US in those seven countries exempt. The president's policies and first month and office sparked holiday protest. Not my President's Day demonstrations were held in dozens of cities. I don't listen. Where disgraced. Now around the world. Those global tensions built in the UK parliament. Lawmakers debated after nearly two million Britons signed a petition to downgrade Trump's upcoming state visit. Should not be inviting him to preach hatred and to spread his big treat his in the saw Cheney. The demonstrations here at home against crop were mostly peaceful and Oregon protesters clashed with police who made several arrests.

