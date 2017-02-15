Trump's Secretary of Labor pick Andrew Puzder withdraws nomination

The withdrawal is the first unsuccessful nomination of the Trump administration.
0:37 | 02/15/17

Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump's Secretary of Labor pick Andrew Puzder withdraws nomination
We've just learned that trump labor nominee Andrew poster has withdrawn his name. President Donald Trump's nominee for labor secretary the fast food executive says in a statement. Provided to the Associated Press. That he was honored to have been considered by president Donald Trump to lead the Department of Labor and put America's workers and businesses back on what he called a path of sustainable prosperity. But after an embattled process where he was getting criticized on for many different levels and poster now has removed his name. To be the cabinet that position as we mention Apple's long delay confirmation hearings are supposed to start tomorrow I'm obviously now. There are some me T.

