Transcript for Trump's Spokesperson: 'Unsubstantiated' Allegations 'Frankly Shameful And Disgraceful'

Before we start acquiring your attention to a few points report as policy buzz achievements. It's frankly outrageous. And high could be responsible for a left wing bloc is ultimately cost. The president elect's campaign. Chief rob he's tenacious and flat out false information. On unity 58 when he takes the oath of office. According to blast beat own editors there is a serious reasons. Report. The second and our New York Times also dismissed the report by saying it was quote totally. The energy act it is Ernst and many other reporters expressed here. Back plus you CNN made the decision to run these lenses the issues Maine is a sad day tend to get class. We're isn't. More planes sent. One easy. Talk about was the relationship the individuals associated with the campaign. These individuals. Haul network Michael calling him or her age. Our enemies of the individual president elect does not know but we're not only months ago campaign. Home network has. In this involvement in my column recently visited Prague August and September did not eat or injured you know it's the greatest. They weren't conferred where that's the easy question and you still get a job that he was not Bob. In fact mr. Putin has never had a problem. A new world order actually suggest that life homeless and humidity here is Southern California with his son. At a baseball game one record up against apparently it's 820 Cobb. For all those unhappy about eight news. These political witch so the media is these. Lindsay reported and it frankly each people. It is very.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.