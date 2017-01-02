Transcript for Trump's Supreme Court Pick Sparks Criticism and Praise

President trump his pick for the Supreme Court is a promise kept judge of course which. Has outstanding legal skills a brilliant mind describing judge new course it as quote a replica of justice Antonin Scalia. A solid conservative ends well respected. He could have had any job at any law firm for any amount of money. What he wanted to do with his career was to be a judge. To right decisions and to make an impact. A pledge to define confirmed. So do all my powers permit. To be a faithful servant of the constitution and laws of this great country course it is a federal appeals judge in Denver with a law degree from Harvard. And a peach Steve from Oxford. He went all to clerk for two Supreme Court justices including justice Anthony Kennedy and confirmed. He would become the first Supreme Court justice to served alongside his former boss. But the battle for that confirmation. Ignited just minutes after the announcement hundreds of thousands of people have been demonstrating. Witness nominee there's too much at risk the right so do you luck. The right forewoman access to her body with. Protesters and democratic leaders expressing concerns. In a statement Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer writing. Now more than ever we need a Supreme Court justice who was independent. And stand up to a president who has already shown a willingness to bend the constitution. That said Selma democratic senators are softening their stance now saying they believe this nominees nominee should at least get a hearing and a vote so just how truly ugly this battle gets. Remains to BC and it's and I can. Same goes for how long it could all take yet play. Elizabeth are live source in Washington Elizabeth thank you Clinton take a long for house Democrats. Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi to slam prison terms Supreme Court pick and as CNN town hall Pelosi describes judge Neil course such as it hot style appointment. Who she says is well outside the mainstream of American legal thought. Elections have ramifications. And here is a living breathing example of it. Gabby Giffords group since the group first responsible solutions relating to gun safety said that he comes down on the side of felons. Over a gun safety. Hostile to women's reproductive rights. A hobby not the case for example the list goes on and on. That's plus his take on his record Democrats haven't decided though if they should try to block pores itch. Plus ego is urging her colleagues in the senate to apply the strongest scrutiny.

