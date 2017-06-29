Transcript for Trump's travel ban goes into limited effect tonight

And president trump scaled back version of the travel ban taking affect tonight. It applies to the same six predominately Muslim countries. People would visas are allowed to come in but to get a new visa from those countries people must have a linked with school. Or a business here or approval close Bailey relationship. Trump administration sparking controversy with how they define close family like parents and siblings but grandparents are not.

