Transcript for Trump's tweets are 'official statements,' says Spicer

Quick follow up question on the presidents tweets. Our president trumps tweet considered official White House thief. The president is the present a United States so. But there are considered official statements by the president United States. All on that question as president comes at all concerned that his tweets could be used against him. At the level of the Supreme Court when the UC LU takes on this travel ban case. I think we've made it clear with respect to that. That court you follow the law and I think the danger is real the law is clear and there's no question that we should prevail this report.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.