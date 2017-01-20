Understanding the Conflict of Interest Issues at Play in the Trump Family

More
ABC News' Political Director Rick Klein explains the presidential exemption to conflict of interest laws and how they may still affect the Trump family.
3:47 | 01/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Understanding the Conflict of Interest Issues at Play in the Trump Family

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44936960,"title":"Understanding the Conflict of Interest Issues at Play in the Trump Family","duration":"3:47","description":"ABC News' Political Director Rick Klein explains the presidential exemption to conflict of interest laws and how they may still affect the Trump family.","url":"/Politics/video/understanding-conflict-interest-issues-play-trump-family-44936960","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.