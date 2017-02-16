Transcript for Undocumented mother takes refuge in Denver church to avoid deportation

And we know that the term administration. Is attacking us not just as immigrants but as women. A feisty Jeannette B scare walked into first unitarian church and told reporters she's not giving up her fight to stay in the US. Because it would be thank him. And I know that the Department of Homeland Security will perceive this act is an active challenged again and to their thirties. But day and Guinness or my family and I'm not leaving here inside have a legal document that gives me that rate to lock freely on the streets. These Garrett was first detained in 2009. Because she had expired stickers on her license plate and had lost her license she's facing deportation because of the faults document conviction. She had a false paper with her real name at a made up number which included her birth date she's been working and paying taxes for twenty years this punishment. Ripping a human being out of their family taking her away from her children shipping her to a country she has not for twenty years is absolutely ups seen. Compared to what choose what she did. The senior pastor at first unitarian church says they've offered to host B scare in sanctuary while they strategize how to fix a horribly broken immigration system. Her attorney says I made the wrong decision and turning down her request for a stay of deportation. He's asking headquarters to review the decision and grant her a U visa. Genetics case. Is the litmus test for us as a legal system. For us as a community. And for us as more actors to decide what this country should look.

