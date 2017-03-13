Transcript for US Attorney Preet Bharara 'fired' after not resigning

You know I am sure people heard over the weekend how 46. US attorneys. Were forced to resign but. Pre Behar here up or are rather here in the southern district of New York. Is responsible for investigating Biggs but wiretapping in New York trump tower comes within his purview. Bouts I think it's very interesting that president trump in November asked him to stay. Yet now all of a sudden he's fired. And and look at at his why they asked him to stay in the first place did he think he was on his side. That's what I think because if you look at creeps. The president may have prosecutions he went across idol he'd prosecuted. Democrats he prosecuted so his public and but he's an extremely independent prosecutor which is what you want. Like lot well. I actually really liked him I wished he would have stayed on because he's someone that goes after corruption regardless of what party its associate but he he was he was investigating though the watching Elliott yeah I don't want him around town while. Investigation if he gets rid of everybody who doesn't like him like doesn't agree with. Who's gonna actually do it I think prosecutors by nature are our independent real and the I think I think by anybody that was all that it was a bigger issue for me because he told him that he wasn't going to get rid of haven't had a knee when I look at a president I don't care what party are associated with I wanna be able to count on your work here were hurt you tell someone that you're going to keep them because you honor them because you are and that's. And when did he keep his word he doesn't keep his word and I got to the you know I I. I like. I say it's my petition it ought not already there when they're from two of the politicians who lie I think he is a pathological lying app. His rig that's not an itchy why all I'm saying is that parents and are a lot of politicians that don't keep that word we're responsible for holding them all accountable right at somebody armed assailants.

