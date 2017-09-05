Transcript for US gave French 'heads up' about Russia's election meddling, NSA director says

But if he take a look at the French elections for example again and on classified hearing I'm not gonna get into specifics. But we had become aware of Russian activity we had talked to our French counterparts prior to the public announcements of the events that it Republican attributed. This past weekend and gave them a heads up look we're watching a Russians were seen them. Penetrate some of your infrastructure here's what we've seen what can we do to try to assist we're doing similar things. With our German counterparts. With their British counterparts they have an upcoming elections sequence we're all trying to figure out how cool we try to learn from each other and that's much more money in a stable. And my cyber command when an NSA first gain initial knowledge in the summer of fifteen. But the Russians were engaged in an effort to access political institutions. We informed the Federal Bureau of Investigation which has overall responsibility to inform those organizations I don't as the director than a single deal directly or. With them in turn I can make sure that DOD and other elements when that the government have that awareness that's what my role cyber command comes and so is cyber command. I become aware of efforts in terms of intrusions attacks directed against. US infrastructure I turned and to myself and make sure that the DOD system. Is optimize to a standstill because they were coming after DOD at the same time trying to conceptualize a mile mind. So how we gonna bring together electronic workers hybrid information. Because it is all blurring in this digital world that we're living. And how do we do this in an integrated way and right now. We're not here yet we still trying to figure out what's the right way forward.

