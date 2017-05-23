US intel community has not verified ISIS' claim of responsibility for Manchester attack

"ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack in Manchester, although they claim responsibility for virtually every attack," Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said. "We have not verified yet the connection."
0:39 | 05/23/17

