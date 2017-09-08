When US presidents warn other countries

Presidents from Truman to Clinton have used strong language when putting other nations on alert.
If they do not except our. Don't expect array of ruling from the air the like of which has never have been made on this bird. From my angle. We'll yeah and land forces in such numbers. And they have not yet think. And live up I think you're. Portfolio are already well aware of. When you when you examine the nature of the American security. Three. Japan for this reason. It is pointless event to try to develop nuclear weapons because if they ever use that would be the end of this country. Did it all led to do is read our security. There are some who. Feel like that you know the conditions are such that they can attack us there. My answer to bring them on. We got the force necessary to deal with the security situation. North Korea. Best not make any what is the rest in the United States. They will be met. With fire and fury. Life the world has never seen. He has been very breath. Beyond a normal state. And as I say that they will be met with fire fury and frankly power. The likes of which this world has never see before.

