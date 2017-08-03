Transcript for US 'not ruling anything out' in response to N. Korea missile tests

And so what the United States said during a Security Council meeting is we think that. All of our counterparts need to impose the sanctions at a party then put in place. We call on all of our member states to also increase their strengths in what they're gonna do in terms of getting the attention of North Korea as we go forward. Now in terms of the fad and with South Korea. Tell me why we wouldn't do that that in light of 24 ballistic missiles he. In light of two nuclear tests. Knowing that we're gonna protect our allies we are not gonna leave South Korea standing there. With the threat of North Korea facing them and not. Help so that is the reason for bad is because of the actions of North Korea we have not seen any good will are all coming from North Korea. I appreciate all of my counterparts want to talk about talks and negotiations. We are not dealing with rational person. If this was any other country. We would be talking about that and it wouldn't be an issue this is not a rational person who is not had a rational acts who is not thinking clearly. So what I can tell you is the stance of the United States is that we are reevaluating. How we are gonna handle North Korea going forward. And we are making those decisions now and we will act accordingly the US reevaluating its personal Craig can you tell us what if some of the options that the US is not considering I think all the options are on the table now is seeking at a time for dialogue are not models we're not ruling anything out and like I said we are stepping back and and since these multiple launches. Rio evaluating what US approach is gonna be I can tell you we're not ruling anything out and we're considering every option that's on the table and tell very much.

