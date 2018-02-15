-
Now Playing: Trump to Florida shooting victims: 'Your suffering is our burden also'
-
Now Playing: Sen Warren vows to focus on Native American issues
-
Now Playing: VA secretary criticized on Capitol Hill for travel decisions
-
Now Playing: Pence on domestic abuse allegations: 'The White House could have handled this better'
-
Now Playing: Trump says he is 'totally opposed to domestic violence'
-
Now Playing: School shootings a 'consequence of our inaction,' Sen. Chris Murphy says
-
Now Playing: Congressman reacts to deadly Florida school shooting
-
Now Playing: How do non-citizens pay taxes in the United States?
-
Now Playing: What is 'chain migration' and how does it work?
-
Now Playing: What does it take to be a DACA recipient?
-
Now Playing: Who is Michael Cohen?
-
Now Playing: What to know about DACA and the immigration debate
-
Now Playing: Sen. Bob Corker ducks questions about re-election decision
-
Now Playing: White House denies contradicting FBI over Porter
-
Now Playing: Intel chiefs warn Congress Russia intent on interfering with 2018 midterms
-
Now Playing: Sanders: Security clearance process was 'ongoing' when staffer resigned amid domestic abuse allegations
-
Now Playing: Sessions draws fire for 'Anglo-American heritage' remark at sheriffs' conference
-
Now Playing: Sanders says Trump 'supports victims of domestic violence,' takes allegations 'very seriously'
-
Now Playing: White House abuse scandal
-
Now Playing: National Portrait Gallery unveils Obama portraits