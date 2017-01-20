Transcript for Vandalized Starbucks in Washington, D.C

Janet bode reporting live here from Washington DC for ABC's digital Walt will be here when I get writes that this singing that we just arrived on here. Thirteenth and I streets where you can see an incredible scene chattering classes are about. It has been and alive also a nearby Bank of America here we're guessing god. Apparently I'm demonstrators the protesters wouldn't trash cans do whatever they get their hands on it we're right. I see 123. Or 567. It's a seven paint the glass right here that have been shattered out something wrong right we're you can see the glass actually. On the Starbucks table. This is very close that the yacht parameter that has been spat out. All around the National Mall around Tiffany avenue for the inaugural parade route. The swearing and for Donald. DC where protesters. And demonstrations heavy want to get on the streets we've seen a number. About demonstrators in different spots here we are with a broom all this morning. We're seeing themselves and security yeah. Personally I'm an. Look at that didn't falls to block he might. The link themselves together. But here with the first. Really fight that we've seen the type of vandalism what you see the Bank of America trusts campaign. We here. There's just shattered lives. All along the way here at thirteenth and icy replies that she still breaking at I speak right here. At this point we don't know if anyone has been taken into custody for this act of vandalism. We also don't know. Just how many people were in this area at the time we were a few blocks away and we rushed over here with the reports Cain and also these things swat teams as we are certain they were all in think lined up together broke by rogue police officers would DC metro police. It was service capital was all in the area trying to keep the peace at this point you see people. Onlookers whose content I think pictures because it is just an incredible scene here just the glass is all shattered there and died gathered. Right there at the bottom we do see some workers who were inside their SE lowering some of the lines right now. We don't know if any employees. If workers rained on or inside the time we expect that there were that the Starbucks with open at the time. The number businesses even those inauguration day here in DC. Number of businesses are still open. Even though there's no traffic Pakistani roads are blocked off about a foot traffic and so these coffee shops and restaurants. There's all over but this went obviously. Close right now after the collapse continues to come down operas step back a little bit to make sure that we're protected as well let. At this morning the scene police look at the police are very busy at this point so. Nope we figured reports I'm sure it. It will happen at some point they put the priority. Is that securing the area around the parade route for the motorcades for Donald Robin President Obama they had to the capital we are signers right now. Which is very common this morning obviously things that are happening that there are taking place but we've seen. Swat teams that were moving around the area. Again tried to keep the peace number protesting. Groups that are out there. The big one that we've seen this. Morning news. Called to slot. CH forty disrupt January 20. They've been meeting at different points tried to block god entry points for people were trying to get. There are spots on the inaugural parade of people were trying to get to the National Mall. As well but that's the thing come over here for just a second let's see what. We see these workers are starting today you get the cleanup process going because it is incredible this obviously. Jeff topped with lots half hour ago the report came. It's so why. At this point we're checking on any other reports of any other vandalism around the city. But this at this point this. One that's pretty amazing site where he defeat this Bank of America. ATM location. That's so why Justin trash cans. The use windows shattered all the lives there. On this block. Obviously you know the next step would before we get statements. Tech surveillance video at this point I will say police. We know that in schools today. Here pretty busy or police literally just a block away because that he got to left here you can actually see there are so please. Line industry here. We step in because Pakistan into the street because so many of the such an area blocked right now IC military. Convoy military armored vehicles down that way for a twelfth street. And we hand this way here and we've got. Our volunteer army armored vehicle that thirteenth street or block area because. I think we've outnumbered closer to the capital. But at this point actually their right to traffic but right through dappled sidewalks here. But that's the theme right now to see some villages personnel that's. Also content we see them walking around as well there's the National Guard troops are assisting. Law enforcement at this point. Again we don't know any injuries we just know that that was active in the living here at this Bank of America Starbucks. Hear it. Downtown Washington DC at thirteen and I streets just a block couple blocks away from Pennsylvania Avenue. From the parade route. Inauguration and inaugural parade actually it's like an apple. We're still getting their spots. Which is seen demonstrators and protesters. Throughout the city at this point. We knew that I. The protests we've actually seen as we've documented and walked around several blocks of the city been very peaceful. There's been people who have been chanting things being. And and say that their mission and their goal here is to have a peaceful protest. This your obviously not a peaceful act. Items and trash cans were wrong roof. On these pains applies here Starbucks and Bank of America. Against Kenneth over the ABC news digital locker digging a live look NN. Active and welcome back happy. At a couple businesses in downtown DC. Just a couple blocks away from the inaugural parade route. We're gonna find out more information about this scene and as soon as we get a were also getting a once again check on any other reports of any potential vandalism happened in the city but again the protest that we've seen in the demonstrations we've seen. They've really been peaceful so far again this not a peaceful act an act of vandalism that habitually police here DC will be able to investigate but at this point. Their goal is to wide really set up a secure perimeter around the parade route and keep everyone as safe as possible we're gonna check on this. Gets more information as we haven't we'll bring it to you this Kenneth vote reporting live for ABC news digital.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.