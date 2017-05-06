Transcript for Veterans Affairs to revamp how it stores health records

What we are able to do with the Department of Defense or for years and years and as I said hundreds of millions dollars. We're able to read each other's records right now that's called interoperability. Or at least that's. But what you're not able to do is actually worked together to plan a treatment for mail to go back and forth between the department offense. And VA and so we've not been able to obtain that at this point. And so for those reasons I decided that VA will adopt the same electronic health record as the department defense so we'll now have a single system. That system is known as the M a chance Genesis system which at its core is cerner millennium. The adoption of the same system between VA and DOD is going to allow all patient data to recite an comments system. So you will have this seamless link between the departments. Without the manual or electronic exchanger information.

