Transcript for Vice president hits Democratic senator who 'voted no'

Now let me take a moment here just to make sure. You give credit where credit is it's. I want to thank you leaders congressman McKinley congressman Jenkins. And senator capital they stood with president. Trump they voted for this tax cut they put West Virginia families first. Truth. They voted to give West Virginia worker parades. But. The same can't be said for your others. People Mountain State you deserved an up. When it came to cut your taxes. Joseph voted no. You know I was here just a few months ago I spoke at the West Virginia chamber of commerce. Senator mansion was there. I looked him in the and I told the message Joseph the people the mountains they're countenance. And I said. Let's get this tax cut done it again. The Joseph vote now. Joseph voted no to give working families. More of your heart or money. Joseph voted no on tax cuts for job creators. And on expanding the child tax credit. Giving you your first morning 4000 dollars in income tax for a real breaks for families in West Virginia Joseph voted. No. But it's not just the tax cut. Senator Joseph Manchin is voted no time and again on the policies that West Virginia needs. When the time came to repeal and replace a disaster Obama care. Joseph voted no. When we empowered West Virginia to defund planned parent. Joseph voted now. And when it comes to that wall that we're gun up. Build on this southern border Joseph said quote well I'm not voting for the wall either. Folks Joe's is gonna keep vote against West Virginia and that might make Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi Korea. But West Virginia needs to let it know. You expect better from Joseph. You need to let don't know that. West Virginia deserves better in Washington DC.

