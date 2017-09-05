Transcript for Voices from both sides of the aisle will be heard at Garrett town hall

Hi I'm Mary Alice parks you're watching ABC news digital. I'm in rural western Virginia outside of congressman Thomas gear it's town hall he's a newly elected Republican congressman. Who's talking to voters. This week while the house is out of session we've been tracking these town halls across the country. And you talked a lot about the fact that a lot of these Republican congressman are facing large sometimes angry hostile crowds. But it's really interest in what struck me coming up here today it's he has a large contingent of fans and supporters. Out front they have big scientists say they support what he is doing and Emmett talk to two of those settlement right now. And joined first by bill horrible who is they get that ripped off an assist. Who is. That share of all local republics can. Security committee right here in Madison in Madison and you know until you're telling me. Thank you you know like it or not you feel I think congressman here and present Don trump have done exactly. When he ran on what they promised to do is that right. Absolutely 100% exactly they ran off. They live they have completed or attempting to complete and every one of their campaign promise. And what about this campaign promise to repeal and replace obamacare. The really controversial bill passed in the house do you like it. The bill would depressing that I am yeah yes black. Because it Doyle who made say okay I'm I've got it would take all might try to explain this thing but the one level one of the thing as it does it reveals. The entity tax over burden or something on an individual that can't afford to. It's taking that away. The 24 million people that are going to be bounced off the rolls. Wilson figures lab fires. I have not seen everything that is substantiate their other than rhetoric to. To me the bill. Wanted to get through senate mine any good to us and we don't know yet but I am perfectly happy with what was passed him. And you are saying that. Over there on the other side. And that kind of parking lot over here is that there are so there's literally another sign and I am it looks like some Democrats here protesting against the known Catholic think that the congressman. The interesting you said. This scene you all here but here's science are chopped and time Garrett. And the rest of them on the other side where exactly went and made America great to war veterans saying that you really appreciate. Appreciate deadly I don't like to to this extent that this could be done in any other country in here and do you hear. The ABC folks I'm with the Hendrick canning. An academy Chandler. And tell me what are you expecting you know the congressman will say tonight and what if you needed these scenes even seen half the country some of these more. Cost kind of realities. Well I really don't believe that graphic scenes that scene and realistic. Its citizens. A lot of third parties. Centers that are actually Andy financial. A father. Leaving their paid for it to actually I don't know I do a lot of them I think a lot of and some frustration various. Restoration they really is some in some areas more than others. The but I think. At least there's normally that. They are at least open to two. To discussion. Open your dreams. Most of the radical. There they're not open to anything because there mission is to keep things. Around. Now. Just like you can hear. There's a difference of opinion here and tomorrow they'll still be the same differences probably. We we we can at least talk with these other. And it's some more time you know. We'll get we'll big pleasure together. No guarantees on that both sides of her environment there in the core beliefs that thing. And how would you rate the job that president trump and congressman yet have been doing so far in Washington. They they've done exactly what they said they were gonna do. That's exactly what got about elected. They listen to people that have not been listened to for decades. And that's very key because people are very important and when you're playing their jobs their lives their families. You know when you tell them something. You gotta be telling the truth because. That's what they have to go home until their family and their communities the same thing and and I think both of them. Have stood up for what they said it was on the not been real favorable in every regard and let them what they say it and in the end I think that's one wins. Hadn't bill year are not new to politics as you've been in this role as chair for ears she sent. You know a lot of times we see the other party after major presidential election. Take some science and house seats and following that a lot of people been talking about that with its new health care bill. Lot and really unpopular in national polling a lot of them raw emotion around the health care. The vote. Are you worried that there might be some political blowback for Republicans across the country. Absolutely absolutely I am but but but our job. And I get into the grass roots I do this this this word is used. It was sometimes but grass roots could stand to me that you see it and that was there in in we have to. But we have to take the job. Push it to make sure that that doesn't happen. That we got to make sure that we get our message the messages get across that. They. Are not the enemy they have doesn't look like Jesus what they're supposed to do. Hopefully he hopefully we can reverse the trend. I'm very optimistic that we can but again it's it's completely over but really it's become a hero. What are you hoping to see next out of Washington. But what was in extra life. Whose judgment. In Memphis desperately. The eight. Since we're veterans of the VA has gotten a lot of negative publicity and some of it righteously deserved. And we got ahead president drove them as we used cars when you're here. 200% to taking over in. I guess Britain greatest warplane has resulted in hits and get it back to what the VA is supposed to do you do not being there for veterans and it's such moments. Gotta be some movement towards term. It's got big pluses set up like it is today it's gravitated. Awards. Where it is and the reason it got there was because. People are not really in Washington are not really stand enough regulations it's there. They're just let that happen once it happens while supplies of a sudden that becomes the regulars in this country. We've got to get things back on track so that. Washington wasn't meant to be a career it was meant to go that serve the people. For a period of time and then go back home and live with the families and and develop the economy stuff happen that way economist and sinks to end up in their pockets. When they get today's stage they. Back millionaires and people are. What do you make of the fact that won't trump appoints. You know reporter and candidate on trump talked a lot about draining this mom getting rid and and it's your politicians exactly you're talking about. On the flip side presents from. Faced a lot of criticism when he appointed people to isn't as part of positions that didn't have government experience some eight Wall Street banker some donors. Key have you so far seem likely you've seen at some of those folks that get to what you're taught how. I have absolutely no concern. For someone had to have the lack of government experience I would prefer that people haven't everybody's got lulled by the government experience just back insisting. And I think that to expect them debate knowledgeable of the end into the workings in Washington. That puts him in the group that we're talking about yeah and these people whom you talk about the people on Wall Street. You know I don't have any problems anyone Macon Macon money in the in the business whatever it is. As long and us. This is there is say trickle down effect if you will so that there hopefully economy. Blossoms from that not not just a group there in the evening on his bills yeah and and there's just. Record. Progress and am with us get through and at the contract while he won't. Then a hundred days these two. I have very ardent fans of president dogs from saying just give him a few more days a little more time. They are looking forward to what Republican congressman here has to say and saying it's possible. That there might be some political blow back to this health care bill or just the natural ebb and flow of these. Sort of political stakes likely Steve let gentlemen I really enjoyed. Talking see you. Of course not Ankiel I were written out. Look camera we are now come back on me like I said behind me out top of congressman Thomas Garrett. He's a newly elected Republican congressmen one of fewer than twenty Republican congressman who voted for the health care bill willing to hold one of these public town halls this week. My experience has been that those lawmakers that take the time to talk to voters I'm really get rewarded the voters really appreciate that kind of one on one day's time. So be sure to keep following ABC news I'm Mary Alice parks. I'll be tweeting this event and we'll continue to track these sorts of town halls across the country this week.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.