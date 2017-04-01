Transcript for VP-Elect Mike Pence Huddles With Republicans on 'Obamacare' Plans

The battle over Obama care is a line. You'll meetings Wednesday on Capitol Hill. Republican strategizing with vice president elect Mike parents on how to repeal and replace president Obama's signature law. The president huddling with Democrats come up with a way to stop now. As he left the capital mr. Obama was asked his advice for Democrats but operative Mercury. The president urged his party to mount a public campaign highlighting the millions of Americans who've benefited from the Affordable Care Act. And what they stand to lose if it's dismantle. Democrats say Republicans are playing with political fine year. They hope to fan those flames they can repeal but they have nothing to put its place once they have some competitors start with. What is your response. But it's priority number one for Republicans when Donald Trump takes office lets president elect Mike Pence telling Republicans that the repeal and replace effort will include. Quick executive actions and long term legislation. It will be important that we be careful as we do that. That we do that in a way that doesn't work or hardship. On American families who gained insurance. Through this program doesn't work hardship on our economy. To do that Republicans will delay any major changes for eighteen months to three years giving them time to finalize a replacement we want to make sure that there's an orderly transition so that the rug is not pulled out from under the families. We're currently struggling under obamacare. While we bring relief. The Democrats say they're willing to work with Republicans to fix the parts of the Affordable Care Act that need fixing first Republicans need to figure out what they'll focus on. Where to begin this complicated process. Karen Travers ABC news Capitol Hill.

