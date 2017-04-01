Transcript for VP-Elect Pence, President Obama Have Dueling 'Obamacare' Meetings

The halls of congress bustling with VIPs. A rare visit to Capitol Hill for present in Obama huddling with house and senate Democrats behind closed doors to strategize ways they can protect the Affordable Care Act from Republican efforts to dismantle it. Democrats emphasizing the some twenty million Americans who now have health care the republic. Can planned to cut health care. Wouldn't make America great again. It would make America sick again Republicans holding their. Own meeting on obamacare with vice president elect Mike Pence the first order of business. Is to repeal and replace Obama care but Republicans are divided on how to do this and how quickly. The strategy now is repeal most of the law not all of it. But that won't go into effect for between eighteen months to three years giving Republicans time Dick come up with a replacement. The White House says the president is deeply concerned about what it calls. A bait and switch move. And president elect Donald Trump on another tweet storm this mourning once again questioning the conclusions of seventeen US intelligence agencies. That Russia was behind the DNC cyber attack. Trump rating on Twitter that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said the Russians did not giving in the hacked emails. The president elect seemingly taking the words of the fugitive hacker. Over the intelligence community. Republicans say they're taking this repeal and replace obamacare is slowly through they don't pull the rug out from the American reliant on. President Obama told Democrats today if they bike is Donald Wright the republicans' failure to have a replacement will be there on doing. Karen Travers ABC news Capitol Hill.

