Transcript for Warner: Senate probe into Russian meddling 'crucial'

I think this investigation is maybe the most serious thing. That I'll ever take on and and mine public career. To me. What the Russians did in terms of there blatant interference in our election. Is unprecedented what their contact between either campaign. And Russian operatives before the election what was the extent of that. Type of contact. Wasn't. Sharing of information wasn't sharing. Material that. One side had for example obesity mrs. Clinton we don't know the answer for that yet but I think it's absolutely critical that we. Follow the intelligence to Wear may lead there are questions about what if any contacts. General Flint had. With the ambassador prior to the election. Again these are these are all legitimate. Questions. And liberal legitimate inquiries. That I I think. Americans need to know when and when the one thing that I'm finding them. That gives me. Is we heart care we we see. Watson back and forth is that kind of current state of play over nominations in the Democrats want this than Republicans want that the one thing I've found on this subject. Is that the vast majority of senators in both parties. Want to stick to the bonds.

