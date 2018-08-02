Transcript for WH says 'we all could have done better' dealing with Rob Porter

Are you saying that she step of this White House. Had no idea rob orders to ex wife had domestic violence allegations against when they made. Claims to the FBI Donna Kelley did not. Well again this is part of an ongoing investigation we trust the background check process and achieve the staff does not get. Detailed updates about what may or may not been alleged. This is a process it involves thorough investigation and as I went through the process involves looking at not just accusations but denials. Sent yesterday at quarter. With personal one time that he wasn't pressured to his so what rob or still be opt out today sided with well over. Opt for it was terminating yesterday and his last day there is his last days his last day was yesterday and only came in earlier get a clear out stuff but. Completely operative resignation and it was accepted no there's been some were reports about the chief of staff he became fully aware about these allegations. Yesterday. I'm not gonna get into specifics. Regarding who may have known. What piece of information because there were all part of an ongoing background check investigation I think it's fair to say that it that you know we all could have done better over the last few hours there last last few days in dealing with the situation but. You know. This is a rob Porter that I and many others have dealt with Sarah dealt with. That other officials including cheapest that the deal with and the emerging reports were not reflective of the individual who we Condit now. Retains confidence. Yes this White House counsel must communications director. Yes absolutely president has announced his chief of staff council meeting.

