Transcript for WH: Letter from deputy AG 'final piece' for Trump to fire James Comey

Isn't it true that the president had already decided to fire James Kobe. And he asked the Justice Department to put together the rationale for that are no. His capsule where did he make the decision. I did he made the decision for the final decision to move forward with it was yesterday that I know that he's been contemplating it for awhile. How do you explain what Dianne Feinstein says that. That the president told her. That he was concerned that massive the FBI and asked the Justice Department's look and act I can't speak. Four senator Feinstein but I did speak directly to the president. And heard directly from him that heated again had been considering. Letting director Komi go pretty much since the day he took office but that. There was no request. I can to. Have a review that the Department of Justice we. For the firing. What was written by the deputy attorney general it's that one did it that was I think the final piece that. And it's the president to make that quick and decisive action yesterday. What is needed in in the letter that he wrote before recall that he was being fired. He said on three separate occasions. Columbia told him told him that I am not under investigation what those three occasions that. The FBI director told the president that he wasn't under investigate. I'm not gonna get into the specifics of their conversations but it can't tell you that director coming relay that. Information to the president.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.