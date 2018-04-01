WH: Trump strongly believes in enforcing federal marijuana laws

"The president's position has not changed," said press secretary Sarah Sanders.
Transcript for WH: Trump strongly believes in enforcing federal marijuana laws
The president believes in enforcing federal law that would be is top priority. And that is regardless of what the topic is whether it's marijuana whether. It's immigration the president strongly believes that we shouldn't force. Federal law. That ended that the Department of Justice has made which my guess is later reference thing. Simply gives prosecutors the tools to take on. Large scale distributors and enforce federal law the president's position hasn't changed but he does strongly believe that we have to enforce federal law.

