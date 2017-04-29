Transcript for White House Correspondents' Dinner's biggest zingers

Ladies and gentlemen. As time announced. Day out all night. Ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the series finale of the white house correspondents' dinner. No one wanted to do that so of course Atlanta in the hands of an immigrants out always goes down. We got to address the elephant that's not in the room. The leader. Of our country is not here. And that's the view of the Moscow at the very long fly. Asked for the other guy think is in Pennsylvania could be can't take a joke now. More than nine people watching on C span there also was another elephant in the room but Donald Trump junior shot and cut up its tail. I don't like Donald Trump didn't want to be roasted tonight by the looks of them he's been roasting nonstop for the past seventy years. Historically the president usually performed of the correspondents dinner but I think I speak for all of us when I say he's gone far too much bombing this month. You'll Donald Trump doesn't drink right. Does not touch alcohol which is highly respectable. The think about that. That means. Every statement. And every interview. Every tweet. Completely sober how. Civil. Who tweeting. At three have much. It's part. Donald Trump because it's pan am and Russia does a business hours now is not just the president decided not to show up his entire administration is not here. But the Baath going to be years she's busy curator collection of children's tears. It seemed repairing and to became energy secretary. The feeling he's sitting in a roomful of plutonium way to become Spider-Man that's just my house. Jeff Sessions gonna be here tonight he was busy doing a pretty civil Laurie enactment. Now's the time to be a liar and Donald Trump is a liar. In sheet and remember. You guys. Public enemy number one you artist be used to me. Journalist. I fists. Normal like ties. We are and have very. Strange situation where there's a very combative relationship between. The press and the president. But. Now that you guys are minorities. Just for this moment. You might understand the position I was and it is the same position. A lot of minority kids feel in this country. And it's. You know do what come up here and just try to fit again. And not ruffle any feathers. Or let's say how I really feel. Because this event is about celebrating the First Amendment and free speech. Only in and Erica. Can a first generation Indian American Muslim kid hit on the stage. And make fun of the president. Orange man. Behind the Muslim band. Thank you so much it's been an honor. Good night I love you think you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.