Transcript for White House defends new amendment to GOP health care bill

So right now pre existing conditions are covered in the bill they've always happen with talks about that before states have the right to receive a waiver. Is so one. Has continuous coverage that's never going to be an issue regardless of no circumstance. Is saying with continuous coverage would ever have a problem with creeks is to do it. If someone chose not to have coverage for 63 days or more. And they were any state that opted out. And they had a preexisting condition. And they were put into a high risk pool that we've allocated an additional eight billion dollars over five years to help track down those costs so for someone to know. How many people that is what number of states are gonna are are gonna receive a waiver asked for and receive a waiver. Is is literally impossible at this point so to do an analysis. And any level. Factual basis would be literally. 89 not impossible. If you have a preexisting can cheat get condition currently. The bill protection. The only factor would be is if you live in a state that potentially has a asked for a waiver and then is subsequently granted it. And if Hugo on 63 days without continuous coverage so if you have continuous coverage if you live in a state it'll never ever be a factor. But the president has work to make sure they need every single scenario anybody everybody he's kept true to his word pre existing conditions are covered. And in that the cost curve continues to bend down.

