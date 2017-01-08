Transcript for White House dismisses claims of involvement in Fox News story about Seth Rich

The president had no knowledge of the story and it's completely untrue that here the White House involvement in the story. And beyond that this is ongoing litigation and I were free to actual parties involved which are the White House look. Mr. The press secretary. Of state is incredibly passionate. Push back on us focusing on rush. Does it disturbs me just that right it does it mr. Ayers allegation problems. Controlled fashion it needing student. That this was discussed in your White House. He met with members of the media I don't find activity. How this thing. You guys are all members of the Virginia. It was later retracted because it was false. He that was reporter and met with the campaign. Just disturbing isn't saying anything about this White House do entertainment. It doesn't bother me that the Press Secretary it would take a meeting with somebody involved in the media about a story. None of that was disclosed they had a conversation and that was the end of it. You guys come to us with stories all day I've taken meetings with the majority of the people in this room. I don't always know the nature of the story of which are coming to talking about. But it's my job to talk to you to listen and I'm responding the president didn't have knowledge of the story the White House and Hannity involvement in the story and beyond that it's ongoing litigation that doesn't involve. Anybody in the building and site referring to the parties that it does.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.