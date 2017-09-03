Transcript for White House: Obamacare repeal 'not getting jammed through'

It. Senator. It's only just a short while ago that he believes this bill. What actually make things worse. If currents. Are there ways. I I I respectfully disagree and I think that we I hope we have an opportunity for the team to continue to not only talk to him about. What we're trying to do and how we're trying to open day we lefty here's ideas mean this isn't. As I've I mentioned last couple days when I've jamming just on people's throat we're welcoming ideas and thoughts. We think this is a great. The vehicles team. Restore patient centered health care bill to drive down costs and I think senator cotton clearly recognizes that the current version. Of health care that's out there right now is. Is not sustainable. And so we welcome him his input into this process. We think that the work that we've done prior to. Putting this together with house. Something that reflects a lot of the best ideas and and we would continue today to welcome his input on this. It. I think meters. I think you're the president is is said before he wants to hear members ideas he believes that this bill encompasses. The best ideas in the best way forward. But again we're gonna let the process work its will through the house and that's what's going through the senate and members have ideas. Am. We want to hear them want to be part of its it's not this is in getting. Jammed through an and we welcome that that's why the president continues to meet with folks you know he met with individuals yesterday's news news from today. He's going to be hitting the road he wants to hear members a congress outside groups. Physicians health care providers patients. But he wants people to have an input in this to make sure that we had the best possible bill. That serves their needs and that we don't look back like we do now with a Obama can't stand which we've done this right. We've got a system that frankly work. And I think that. No matter where you warn the political spectrum. You've got to admit that you that you are lump under our friend or colleague. Isn't getting the care they deserve her isn't paying what they thought they need any and I think we have to do this rights that we don't look back the way we do now and regret the way it was done.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.