White House Open to Cooperation with Russia in Syria, Press Secretary Says

More
U.S. earlier Monday denied collaborating with Russia on a combat mission.
0:47 | 01/23/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for White House Open to Cooperation with Russia in Syria, Press Secretary Says
Action either for that and generally is the president. I'm not instance I know it's still developing and out for you that's the Department of Defense I know that they're there can't currently monitoring this and I would refer you back to them on that I think. I think they did the president has been very clear that he's gonna work with any country that shares our interest. In defeating ice is not just on the national security front and on the economic front if we can work with Sony create greater market access and spur economic growth and allow. US small businesses and companies Tuesday. Military action to pressure Syria I think there's a way we can combat crisis with any country whether it's rush or anyone else. And we had a shared national interest and Asher will take it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44993176,"title":"White House Open to Cooperation with Russia in Syria, Press Secretary Says","duration":"0:47","description":"U.S. earlier Monday denied collaborating with Russia on a combat mission.","url":"/Politics/video/white-house-open-cooperation-russia-syria-press-secretary-44993176","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.