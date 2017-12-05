White House won't say if there are Oval Office recordings

Trump's tweets appear to be about conflicting accounts of his dinner with Comey.
0:36 | 05/12/17

Transcript for White House won't say if there are Oval Office recordings
Did president Carl record his conversations with former CI here record cold case she's referring to. Between and I I've talked to present the president has nothing further to Adam. Why didn't say might be that what's different from. As I mentioned the president has nothing for that. Group or another recording devices in the oval office of the resident assistant secretary time there's nothing for their adamant. This isn't afraid to threaten someone like mr. homey not to speak. I don't think that's that's not a threat he's simply stating a fact that tweet feed herself. A moment.

