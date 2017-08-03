Transcript for White House: President Trump 'extremely concerned' over WikiLeaks' alleged CIA document dump

Thanks on WikiLeaks Monica back two parts is the president outraged by this court well I mean again that's I don't want it. The allegations. He's been very clear about the concern he has for leaks. Let's just went specifically with anorexia if I think he is very concerned about the allegations that are out there in terms of what may or may not happen. It is it is an allegation is something that we are not gonna confirm at this time but as you can imagine from the president's previous comments he is extremely concerned. About this about these allegations about this. About the potential that something if this were true would have on our national security. And make no mistake about it I think the president has talked before that anybody who leaks classified information. Will be held to the highest degree of law we will go after people who leak classified information. Will prosecute them to the full extent of the law this is playing with our nation's national security. Is not something they should be taken lightly and this administration. A quick follow on this what it when it came to the campaign and Hillary Clinton the president said quote I love WikiLeaks is he still feel that way today there is a big difference. Between disclosing. You guessed it John Podesta is Gmail accounts about a back and forth and he's undermining of Hillary Clinton in his thoughts on her own personal nature and the leaking classified information they're easy massive massive difference. Between those two things and I think it is again. Interest in the outrage that occurred last year by a lot of Democrats when it came leaks is interesting we're hearing. Not as much outrage now when it comes to some of ours she's a national security.

