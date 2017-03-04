Transcript for White House press secretary Sean Spicer takes questions after briefing

And let's take you questions Cecilia. Questions. Saint top here click here to Iraq today. Is here and now the secretary of seeds it went through that it is so happy you're here you want. I don't think there's it's not a binary choice in this particular case. Both Jared Kushner and Tom boxer at the assistant to the president for Homeland Security. Are on the Trappist at the request and an invitation of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Who is going Aaron believed it was an opportunity. For both of them it's it's ironically the first trip for both mr. Kushner and mr. buster. They're gonna receive briefings and updates. With respect to what's going on on the ground our military involvement Daryn our efforts to defeat ices. Care it's gonna specifically expressed. The commitment. US of the United States to the government on Iraq. Meet with US personnel engaged in the campaign and mr. boxer will participate in meetings and briefings to reinforced a strong. US and Iraqi partnership to defeat nicest but it's not like this is 121 shot deal in the course of conversation. An extensive meetings and invitation was extended next. Foleo is can't act has grown in recent weeks. Among them eat things are our understanding Arabs portfolio he used to broker Middle East peace and overhaul federal government in. All of these things. I think not to. Think it's not like he's he does he is a team that he overseas and I think there's a lot of areas that he has. They're working very diligently on behalf of the government on behalf of the president's agenda so I'm going over and getting a firsthand understanding of the work that's being done. To thank the government of Iraq. To see some of that sacrifice and progress that our team is making on the US side as an opportunity that I think every government official. Every member of the media frankly take advantage of if offered that opportunity.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.