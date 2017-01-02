White House Puts Iran 'Officially on Notice' Over Missile Test

More
Gen. Michael Flynn said Iran's recent ballistic missile test "puts American lives at risk."
1:58 | 02/01/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for White House Puts Iran 'Officially on Notice' Over Missile Test

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45200655,"title":"White House Puts Iran 'Officially on Notice' Over Missile Test","duration":"1:58","description":"Gen. Michael Flynn said Iran's recent ballistic missile test \"puts American lives at risk.\"","url":"/Politics/video/white-house-puts-iran-officially-notice-missile-test-45200655","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.