White House to remove portion of famed Magnolia tree planted by Andrew Jackson

A large "portion" of a famed magnolia tree planted on the south grounds of the White House by President Andrew Jackson will be removed because it is weak and poses a safety risk, the White House said Tuesday.
0:23 | 12/27/17

Transcript for White House to remove portion of famed Magnolia tree planted by Andrew Jackson
Three other White House grounds a straighter president for a generation is coming down a a large portion of the magnolia tree outside the White House is too weak to survive as beat been deemed basic safety risk. Now the previous planet by Andrew Jackson and 1835. And it's been supported by steel poles in recent years the Rick partial removal take place this week while the first family is away.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

