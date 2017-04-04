Transcript for White House, Republicans trying to revive Obamacare repeal in new talks

Well the White House is looking to revive the failed health care bill with the new offer vice president Mike Pence met separately Monday with moderate and conservative Republicans. One change being considered would allow states to opt out of some obamacare regulations. Meanwhile Republicans say they are confident they will get the final say on Supreme Court nominee Neil enforce its. Even if they have to rewrite the rules of the senate the historic move would lower the threshold for confirmation to a majority vote blocking a filibuster by Democrats.

