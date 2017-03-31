Transcript for Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation during presidential address to Congress

I think that the most viral moments will be the acknowledgment of Ryan Allen's widow. Sustained applause. I think it what you saw on Twitter and on FaceBook and what I assume you'll see going forward with media reaction is. It was a touching moment but there is an under let underbelly of potential exploitation because right Allen's father. Is calling for an investigation and did not. They like to meet with president trump. When when this on his son's body was returned to Dover Air Force Base so. I think people will start to question trumps motivation there of course the political manipulation of military exercise is not new it is not. The first time that happened at Donald Trump but I think it was such a unique standout moment within that speech that sustained applause and and this is the UNC's hit exactly do you always and of course.

