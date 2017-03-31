Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation during presidential address to Congress

More
ABC News' Will Reeve shares his reaction to the moment when members of Congress gave a standing ovation to Carryn Owens, the widow of Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens.
0:55 | 03/31/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation during presidential address to Congress
I think that the most viral moments will be the acknowledgment of Ryan Allen's widow. Sustained applause. I think it what you saw on Twitter and on FaceBook and what I assume you'll see going forward with media reaction is. It was a touching moment but there is an under let underbelly of potential exploitation because right Allen's father. Is calling for an investigation and did not. They like to meet with president trump. When when this on his son's body was returned to Dover Air Force Base so. I think people will start to question trumps motivation there of course the political manipulation of military exercise is not new it is not. The first time that happened at Donald Trump but I think it was such a unique standout moment within that speech that sustained applause and and this is the UNC's hit exactly do you always and of course.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46500515,"title":"Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation during presidential address to Congress","duration":"0:55","description":"ABC News' Will Reeve shares his reaction to the moment when members of Congress gave a standing ovation to Carryn Owens, the widow of Chief Petty Officer William \"Ryan\" Owens.","url":"/Politics/video/widow-slain-navy-seal-receives-standing-ovation-presidential-46500515","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.