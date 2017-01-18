Wilbur Ross Declares He's Pro-Trade in Confirmation Hearing

More
Wilbur Ross, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for Commerce Secretary, told the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation this morning that access to U.S. markets should remain open to countries who "play fair."
1:36 | 01/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Wilbur Ross Declares He's Pro-Trade in Confirmation Hearing

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44863679,"title":"Wilbur Ross Declares He's Pro-Trade in Confirmation Hearing","duration":"1:36","description":"Wilbur Ross, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for Commerce Secretary, told the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation this morning that access to U.S. markets should remain open to countries who \"play fair.\"","url":"/Politics/video/wilbur-ross-declares-pro-trade-confirmation-hearing-44863679","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.