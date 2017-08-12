In the aftermath of planned white nationalist rally that turned violent when demonstrators and counter-protesters clashed in the streets of Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday, the state's governor, Terry McAuliffe, denounced those who came to the city for the event.

"I have a message to all the white supremacists and the Nazis who came into Charlottesville today. Our message is plain and simple. Go home," said McAuliffe at a press conference Saturday evening. "You are not wanted in this great commonwealth."

One woman died and 19 others were injured, five critically, when a car ran into a group of pedestrians in the city's downtown Saturday afternoon. Later in the day, two Virginia state police officers assisting in the response to the conflict died when their helicopter crashed southwest of Charlottesville.

Addressing the fatalities that resulted from the day's events, McAuliffe again addressed those who he said "pretend" they are "patriots."

"You came here today to hurt people, and you did hurt people," the governor said. "But my message is clear. We are stronger than you. You have made our commonwealth stronger. You will not succeed."

"There is no place for you here, there is no place for you in America," he continued.

McAuliffe further indicated that he spoke with President Donald Trump earlier in the day and encouraged a movement in America "to bring people together."

"The hatred and rhetoric that has gone on and has intensified over the last couple months is dividing this great nation," said McAuliffe. "We need to work together."