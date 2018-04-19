Archive: 'This Week' Transcripts

Steve S. Bottorff Below are links to transcripts of previous "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" episodes. Head to our homepage for our more recent show transcripts. You can see full video of past programs HERE. Like "This Week" on Facebook HERE. You can also follow the show on Twitter HERE.

April 8, 2018 Show: Thomas Bossert and Sen. Lindsey Graham This Sunday, “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz interviews White House Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Adviser Thomas Bossert. Plus, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R- S.C. weighs in on the policy proposals coming from the White House as Congress prepares to return to Washington next week. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Mary Bruce, ABC News’ Cokie Roberts, host of NPR/WAMU’s “1A” Joshua Johnson, and McClatchy White House Correspondent Franco Ordoñez. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

April 1, 2018 Show: Sen. Doug Jones and Andrew Young ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., Sunday on “This Week.” And civil rights leader and Former United Nations Ambassador Andrew Young discusses race relations in America 50 years after the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr. Plus, New Yorker staff writer Susan Glasser, Harvard Kennedy School Professor and former Bush Deputy National Security Adviser for Iraq and Afghanistan Meghan O'Sullivan, and Harvard Kennedy School Belfer Center Senior Fellow and former Obama White House Coordinator for Defense Policy and Countering WMD Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall discuss the Trump administration's foreign policy strategy on Syria, Russia and North Korea. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with Republican Strategist and ABC News Contributor Alex Castellanos, former New Jersey Governor and ABC News Contributor Chris Christie, Democratic Strategist and former DNC Chair Donna Brazile, Open Society Foundations President and Obama White House Political Affairs Director Patrick Gaspard, and Bloomberg News White House Reporter Jennifer Jacobs. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

March 25, 2018 Show: Mark Kelly, Stephen Hadley, and Adm. Mike Mullen Following Saturday’s protests across the country, “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz speaks with participants of the “March For Our Lives” rally, as well as supporters on both sides of the gun control debate, including Mark Kelly, co-founder of Giffords: Courage to Fight Gun Violence. Plus, former Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Adm. Mike Mullen and Bush National Security Adviser Stephen Hadley discuss the latest White House staff shake-up and the potential impact on national security. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, including three lawsuits against the president over alleged affairs and sexual misconduct, with ABC News Political Analyst Matthew Dowd, FiveThirtyEight Senior Political Writer Perry Bacon Jr., Christian Broadcasting Network Chief Political Correspondent David Brody, and Bloomberg News White House Correspondent Shannon Pettypiece. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

March 18, 2018 Show: Rep. Adam Schiff, Sen. James Lankford, Garry Kasparov, and Mitch Landrieu George Stephanopoulos sits down with House Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Senate Intelligence Committee member Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., Sunday on “This Week.” ABC News Chief Legal Analyst Dan Abrams, former New Jersey Governor and ABC News Contributor Chris Christie, and ABC News Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas discuss the Attorney General’s decision to fire former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, as well as the latest in the Mueller investigation. Plus, Human Rights Foundation Chair and Russian dissident Garry Kasparov discusses the fallout over Vladimir Putin’s actions on the world stage. New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu discusses his new book, “In the Shadow of Statues: A White Southerner Confronts History,” as well as prospects for Democrats in 2018 and 2020. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with Republican strategist and Bush White House Political Affairs Director Sara Fagen, TV One Host Roland Martin, American Conservative Union Chair Matt Schlapp, and Editor and Publisher of The Nation Katrina vanden Heuvel. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

March 11, 2018 Show: Raj Shah and Ben Rhodes ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl goes one-on-one with White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah, Sunday on “This Week.” Plus, former Obama Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes discusses President Trump’s plan to meet with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Mary Bruce, former New Jersey Governor and ABC News Contributor Chris Christie, Democratic Strategist Donna Brazile and Axios National Political Reporter Jonathan Swan. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

March 4, 2018 Show: Reince Priebus, Chris Christie, and Sen. Chris Murphy After another week of White House turmoil, former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Trump ally former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie come to “This Week” Sunday. Plus, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) responds to President Trump’s shifting stances in the gun control debate. And Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross discusses the president’s proposed tariffs on steel and aluminum and the prospects of a trade war. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News Senior White House Correspondent Cecilia Vega, ABC News Political Analyst Matthew Dowd, Host of CNN’s “The Van Jones Show” Van Jones, Co-Host of “The View” Meghan McCain, and former Bloomberg Businessweek Editor Megan Murphy. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

February 25, 2018 Show: Dana Loesch, David Hogg, Ashley Kurth, Dan Abrams, Preet Bharara, John Kasich,and John Hickenlooper One week after the deadly mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with NRA National Spokesperson Dana Loesch, as well as Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student David Hogg and teacher Ashley Kurth. Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich and Democratic Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper discuss bipartisan solutions on mass shootings, as well as the political outlook for 2018 and 2020. Plus, ABC News Chief Legal Analyst Dan Abrams and former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara discuss the latest guilty plea in the Mueller investigation. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl, ABC News’ Cokie Roberts, former Romney-Ryan 2012 Campaign Policy Director Lanhee Chen, Associated Press Washington Bureau Chief Julie Pace, and Univison Anchor Jorge Ramos, author of the new book, “Stranger: The Challenge of a Latino Immigrant in the Trump Era.” Full Transcript WATCH the full show

February 18, 2018 Show: Brad Garrett, Rep. Ted Deutch, Rep. Carlos Curbelo, Dan Abrams, Jeh Johnson, Chris Christie, David Hogg, Lauren Hogg, Rebecca Hogg, and Christine Leinonen Sunday on “This Week,” co-anchor Martha Raddatz reports on the ground from Parkland, Florida on the deadly high school rampage, with the latest reaction from local officials, families and survivors. Plus, ABC News Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas and former FBI Agent and ABC News Contributor Brad Garrett discuss the warning signs on the shooter missed by the FBI. And former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson and former New Jersey Governor and ABC News Contributor Chris Christie discuss the 13 new indictments in the Russia investigation, and what happens next in the Mueller probe. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

February 11, 2018 Show: Kellyanne Conway, Chris Christie, and Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney Sunday on “This Week,” George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, amid fallout over the White House’s handling of domestic abuse allegations against former White House staff secretary Rob Porter. Plus, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., who served as staff secretary in the Clinton White House, and former New Jersey governor and ABC News contributor Chris Christie discuss the White House’s handling of security clearances. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with former Obama senior adviser and director of the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics David Axelrod, Republican strategist and ABC News contributor Alex Castellanos, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, former Bloomberg Businessweek editor Megan Murphy, and ABC News senior White House correspondent Cecilia Vega. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

February 4, 2018 Show: Rep. Adam Schiff and Rep. Will Hurd After the release of the Republican memo on the FBI’s role in the Russia investigation, George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with House Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and House Intelligence Committee member Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, exclusively on “This Week” Sunday. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News senior congressional correspondent Mary Bruce, Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol, TV One host Roland Martin, former Obama White House communications director and CNN contributor Jen Psaki, and former Trump White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

January 28, 2018 Show: Sen. Lindsey Graham, Dan Abrams, and Ken Starr After the White House outlined its immigration proposal, “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz reports from along the U.S.-Mexico border, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., comes exclusively to “This Week” Sunday. Plus, following reports that President Trump previously attempted to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller, ABC News chief legal analyst Dan Abrams and former Whitewater Independent Counsel Ken Starr discuss the latest in the Russia investigation. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, ABC News’ Cokie Roberts, FiveThirtyEight senior political writer Perry Bacon Jr., and Politico’s chief international affairs columnist and host of “The Global Politico” Susan Glasser. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

January 21, 2018 Show: Marc Short, Sen. Dick Durbin, Rep. Luis Gutierrez, and Rep. Mark Meadows After the Senate fails to reach a deal to keep the government open, George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with White House Legislative Affairs Director Marc Short and Senate Minority Whip Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Sunday on “This Week.” Plus Congressional Hispanic Caucus member Rep. Luis Gutiérrez, D-Ill., and House Freedom Caucus chair Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., discuss the shutdown and the debate over immigration. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, Democratic strategist and former Clinton campaign spokesperson Karen Finney, former press secretary to Vice President Pence Marc Lotter, co-host of “The View” Meghan McCain, and Associated Press Washington bureau chief Julie Pace. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

January 14, 2018 Show: Sen. John Lewis, Sen. Jeff Flake, Sen. David Perdue, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Following President Trump’s controversial remarks on immigration during Thursday’s Oval Office meeting, George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., Sunday on “This Week.” Plus, Trump ally Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., and Trump critic Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., discuss President Trump’s remarks and the latest on the Senate debate on immigration. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News senior congressional correspondent Mary Bruce, ABC News chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl, ABC News senior White House correspondent Cecilia Vega, Open Society Foundations president and Obama White House political affairs director Patrick Gaspard and National Review editor Rich Lowry. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

January 7, 2018 Show: Nikki Haley, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Sen. Tom Cotton. This Sunday, George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, Intelligence Committee member Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Budget Committee ranking member Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. Plus, former U.S. attorney Preet Bharara and ABC News chief legal analyst Dan Abrams discuss the latest in the Russia investigation. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, Democratic strategist and Obama 2012 deputy campaign manager Stephanie Cutter, Republican strategist and Bush White House political affairs director Sara Fagen, TV One host Roland Martin, and American Conservative Union chair Matt Schlapp. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

December 31, 2017 Show: Adm. Mike Mullen As 2017 comes to a close, former Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Adm. Mike Mullen discusses the global challenges facing President Donald Trump in the coming year, Sunday on “This Week.” Plus, the Powerhouse Roundtable analyzes the major events of the past year and looks ahead to 2018, with ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, FiveThirtyEight senior political writer Perry Bacon Jr., Washington Post national correspondent Mary Jordan, and USA Today Washington bureau chief Susan Page. And former NYPD commissioner and ABC News contributor Ray Kelly, and former FBI agent and ABC News contributor Brad Garrett discuss security preparations as millions of Americans plan to gather for New Year’s Eve celebrations around the country. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

December 24, 2017 Show: Sen. Jeff Flake and Rep. Charlie Dent As they prepare for their final year in Congress, Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and Rep. Charlie Dent, R-Pa., discuss the state of the GOP and their views of President Donald Trump, Sunday on “This Week.” And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics and analyzes the year’s major moments, with ABC News’ Cokie Roberts, National Review editor Rich Lowry, Washington Post political reporter Eugene Scott and Bloomberg News senior White House correspondent Margaret Talev. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

December 17, 2017 Show: Sen. John Cornyn, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Paul Krugman, and Glenn Hubbard As a final vote on the GOP tax plan nears, George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with Senate Majority Whip Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, exclusively on “This Week” Sunday. And after Democrat Doug Jones’ victory in Alabama, Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee chair Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., comes exclusively to “This Week.” Plus, Dean of Columbia Business School and former chair of the Bush Council of Economic Advisers Glenn Hubbard and Nobel Prize-winning economist, New York Times columnist and ABC News contributor Paul Krugman discuss the GOP tax plan and its potential impact on the economy. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News senior congressional correspondent Mary Bruce, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, Republican strategist and Bush White House Political Affairs Director Sara Fagen, Open Society Foundations Incoming president and Obama White House Political Affairs Director Patrick Gaspard, and Associated Press Washington bureau chief Julie Pace. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

December 10, 2017 Show: Dean Young, Rep. Terri Sewell, and Sen. Ben Cardin Days before the Alabama Senate election this Tuesday, Roy Moore’s chief political strategist Dean Young and Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., come to “This Week.” Plus, after President Trump’s decision to move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, Martha Raddatz goes one-on-one with the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland, Sunday on “This Week.” And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with Washington Post chief political correspondent Dan Balz, Politico’s chief international affairs columnist and host of “The Global Politico” Susan Glasser, Bloomberg News White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs, and host of NPR/WAMU’s “1A” Joshua Johnson. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

December 3, 2017 Show: Sen. Mitch McConnell, Rep. Adam Schiff, and Michael Mukasey After the late-night passage of the Senate GOP tax plan, George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, Sunday on “This Week.” Plus, after Michael Flynn’s guilty plea in the Mueller investigation, House Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and former Bush Attorney General Michael Mukasey come to “This Week.” And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with New York Times op-ed columnist Charles Blow, Republican strategist and ABC News contributor Alex Castellanos, Bloomberg Businessweek editor Megan Murphy, former Obama White House communications director and CNN contributor Jen Psaki, and Newsmax Media CEO and ABC News contributor Christopher Ruddy. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

November 26, 2017 Show: Sen. Tim Scott, Adm. Mike Mullen, Rep. Donna Edwards, Rep. Barbara Comstock, Rep. Jackie Speier, and Zainab Salbi Martha Raddatz goes one-on-one with Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, and later speaks with former Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Adm. Mike Mullen, Sunday on “This Week.” Plus, after weeks of major headlines surrounding sexual misconduct allegations, Rep. Barbara Comstock, R-Virginia, Fmr. Rep. Donna Edwards, D-Maryland, founder of "Women for Women International" and editor-at-large of "Women in the World" Zainab Salbi, and Rep. Jackie Speier, D-California, discuss sexual misconduct and the proper response to the ongoing allegations. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News political director Rick Klein, ABC News' Cokie Roberts, FiveThirtyEight senior political writer Perry Bacon Jr., and Politico Playbook co-author and Politico senior Washington correspondent, Anna Palmer. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

November 19, 2017 Show: Sen. Susan Collins, Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton, Nancy Bono, Carly Fiorina, Ronan Farrow, and Marc Short George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and White House Legislative Affairs Director Marc Short, Sunday on “This Week.” Plus, after weeks of major headlines surrounding sexual harassment allegations, former Rep. Mary Bono, R-Calif., and Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., discuss sexual harassment in Washington, and former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina and New Yorker contributor Ronan Farrow weigh in on sexual harassment in the entertainment and corporate worlds. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with former Romney-Ryan 2012 campaign policy director Lanhee Chen, Democratic strategist Stephanie Cutter, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, Bloomberg Businessweek editor Megan Murphy, and ABC News senior White House correspondent Cecilia Vega. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

November 12, 2017 Show: Gov. John Kasich, Kellyanne Conway, Tom Perez, Matt Murphy, and Andrea Lindenberg Martha Raddatz speaks with Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway and Gov. John Kasich, Sunday on “This Week.” Plus, following major Democratic wins in Tuesday’s elections, DNC Chair Tom Perez comes to “This Week.” And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News senior congressional correspondent Mary Bruce, Republican strategist and ABC News contributor Alex Castellanos, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, and historian Mark Updegrove, author of the new book, “The Last Republicans: Inside the Extraordinary Relationship Between George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush.” Full Transcript WATCH the full show

November 5, 2917 Show: Donna Brazile, Preet Bharara, Ken Starr, Rep. Mark Meadows, and Rep. Peter King George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with former DNC Chair Donna Brazile on her new book “Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-Ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House,” Sunday on “This Week.” Plus, former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara and former Whitewater Independent Counsel Ken Starr discuss the latest developments in the Mueller Russia investigation. And House Freedom Caucus chair Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., and Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y. discuss the GOP’s tax plan. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with New York Times op-ed columnist Charles Blow, Republican strategist and CNBC contributor Sara Fagen, former press secretary to Vice President Pence Marc Lotter, and Associated Press Washington bureau chief Julie Pace. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

October 29, 2017 Show: Rep. Adam Schiff, Gov. Chris Christie, Rep. Brenda Lawrence, and Tarana Burke House Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) discusses the latest in the Russia investigation, Sunday on “This Week.” Plus, following President Trump’s declaration of the opioid crisis as a public health emergency, George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with Gov. Chris Christie (R-N.J.) chair of the President’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis. And after major headlines surrounding sexual harassment allegations, founder of the ‘me too.’ movement Tarana Burke and Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-Mich.) join the program. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, Democratic strategist and former Clinton campaign spokesperson Karen Finney, “FOX & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade, author of the new book “Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans,” host and managing editor of “News One Now” Roland Martin, and former Trump White House Deputy Chief of Staff Kate Walsh Shields. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

October 22, 2017 Show: Gen. David Patraeus, Eric Bourquin, Michael Kelly, and Gina Denomy Martha Raddatz speaks exclusively with former CIA director Gen. David Petraeus, Sunday on “This Week.” The Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, ABC News’ Cokie Roberts, FiveThirtyEight senior political writer Perry Bacon Jr., and Politico White House reporter Eliana Johnson. Plus, in conjunction with the release of National Geographic’s miniseries “The Long Road Home,” based on Martha Raddatz’s bestselling book, retired U.S. Army Sergeant Eric Bourquin, army wife Gina Denomy, and actor Michael Kelly discuss the real-life events that inspired the series. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

October 15, 2017 Show: Amb. Nikki Haley, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, and Sen. Susan Collins Following President Trump’s decision to decertify the Iran nuclear agreement, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley discusses the administration’s Iran strategy, Sunday on “This Week.” Plus, George Stephanopoulos speaks exclusively with House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and goes one-on-one with Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News senior congressional correspondent Mary Bruce, editor and publisher of The Nation Katrina vanden Heuvel, author of the new book “Beyond the Messy Truth” Van Jones, American Conservative Union chair Matt Schlapp, and author of the new book “How The Right Lost Its Mind” Charlie Sykes. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

October 8, 2017 Show: Rep. Scott Taylor, Rep. Seth Moulton, and Brock Long Following this week’s attack in Las Vegas, “This Week” reports the latest in the investigation of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. And Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., and Rep. Scott Taylor, R-Va., both Iraq War veterans with opposing views on gun control, discuss how Congress should respond, Sunday on “This Week.” Plus, “This Week” covers the latest developments as Hurricane Nate reaches the U.S. gulf coast Sunday. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, NPR White House reporter Geoff Bennett, Wall Street Journal political editor Jeanne Cummings, and Politico chief international affairs columnist Susan Glasser. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

October 1, 2017 Show: Carmen Yulin Cruz, Brock Long, Steven Mnuchin, Sen. Tim Scott, and Sen. Bernie Sanders Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discusses the GOP’s new tax plan and responds to Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price’s resignation, Sunday on “This Week.” Plus, Sen. Tim Scott, R-SC, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT, come to “This Week.” And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with Republican strategist and ABC News contributor Alex Castellanos, Democratic strategist Stephanie Cutter, Washington Post columnist and co-author of “One Nation After Trump” E.J. Dionne, Bloomberg Businessweek editor Megan Murphy, and Wall Street Journal columnist and author of “False Black Power?” Jason Riley. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

September 24, 2017 Show: Steven Mnuchin, Sen. Bill Cassidy, and Sen. Lindsey Graham Martha Raddatz goes one-on-one with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Sunday on “This Week.” Plus, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, and Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-LA, discuss their hotly debated health care bill in a “This Week” Sunday exclusive. Kaiser Permanente CEO Bernard J. Tyson discusses the health care industry’s concerns about the bill, and ABC News congressional correspondent Mary Bruce reports on what Congress may do next. And following this week’s United Nations General Assembly, former Vice Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. James Cartwright and New Yorker staff writer Evan Osnos discuss North Korea and the war of words between President Trump and Kim Jong-un. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with NPR “Morning Edition” host Steve Inskeep, Politico Playbook co-authors Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman, and ABC News senior White House correspondent Cecilia Vega. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

September 17, 2017 Show: Theresa May, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, and Rep. Adam Schiff After Friday’s terror attack on London’s subway, George Stephanopoulos speaks exclusively with British Prime Minister Theresa May, Sunday on “This Week.” Plus, White House National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. H. R. McMaster and House Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff come to “This Week.” And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with Republican strategist and ABC News contributor Alex Castellanos, Open Society Foundations vice president and former U.S. Ambassador to South Africa Patrick Gaspard, ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl, Republican strategist and CNN political commentator Alice Stewart, and editor and publisher of The Nation Katrina vanden Heuvel. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

September 10, 2017 Show: Sen. Marco Rubio, Sen. Bill Nelson, Brock Long, Craig Fugate, Rear Adm. Peter Brown, Prime Minister Gaston Browne and Gov. Ricardo Rossello. ABC News will provide extensive live coverage of Hurricane Irma, the strongest hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean in more than a decade. Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos will lead coverage from ABC News headquarters in New York, and "World News Tonight" Anchor David Muir will lead coverage on the ground from South Florida. On Sunday ABC News will air live coverage from 6:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon, ET as the storm hits the Florida coast. Stephanopoulos will anchor a special report to the full network 6:00-7:00 a.m., ET; special editions of “Good Morning America” air from 7:00-9:00 a.m., ET and 10:00-11:00 a.m., ET; and special editions of “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” will air live 9:00-10:00 a.m., ET and 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., ET. Muir will lead coverage on the ground from Miami, Florida beginning Thursday for special editions of “World News Tonight with David Muir” throughout the storm. Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee will report on the storm’s latest developments from New York. “Good Morning America” News Anchor Amy Robach, Senior Meteorologist Rob Marciano, Chief National Correspondent and "World News Tonight" Weekend Anchor Tom Llamas, Senior National Correspondent Matt Gutman and Correspondents Gio Benitez and Victor Oquendo will also report from Florida; Correspondents Steve Osunsami, T.J. Holmes and Eva Pilgrim will track the storm on location as it moves away from Florida. Correspondent David Kerley will cover travel disruption and FEMA response; Chief Business and Economic Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis will report on the potential economic impact of the storm; and Congressional Correspondent Mary Bruce will cover the federal government’s and the administration’s response. ABC News Digital will offer full live coverage and analysis of Hurricane Irma on all ABC News platforms, social sites, OTT and mobile apps, including the latest breaking news, reporter notebooks, vignettes from affected areas and live reports from ABC News correspondents on www.abcnews.com/live. ABC News Radio Correspondents Jim Ryan and Alex Stone report from Florida. Radio will provide multiple one minute updates each hour beginning 6:00 a.m., ET on Saturday. On Sunday live coverage will be anchored by Correspondent Aaron Katersky from 6:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon, ET and 7:00-8:00 p.m., ET, joined by Ryan and Stone, and Correspondent Karen Travers. ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will offer coverage from Correspondents Marci Gonzalez, Stephanie Ramos and Molly Hunter from Florida for more than 200 ABC affiliates and news partners. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

September 3, 2017 Show: Sen. Ted Cruz, Rep. Joaquin Castro, and Gov. Greg Abbott Sunday on “This Week,” Martha Raddatz reports on the ground from Houston, TX on the impact and aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo. Plus, FEMA Administrator Brock Long, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, discuss the federal emergency response and relief efforts. And our panel discusses Hurricane Harvey’s historic impact and the government’s response, with ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, Houston City Council member Amanda Edwards, and presidential historian and ABC News contributor Mark Updegrove. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

August 27, 2018 Show: Gov. Greg Abbott, Thomas Bossert, Douglas Lute, and Zalmay Khalilzad Sunday on “This Week,” ABC News provides live coverage of Hurricane Harvey's impact and aftermath. And George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and White House Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Adviser Thomas Bossert on the government's emergency response. Plus, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. and to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad and former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Douglas Lute discuss President Trump’s new Afghanistan strategy. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, host and managing editor of “News One Now” Roland Martin, Associated Press Washington bureau chief Julie Pace, former Obama White House communications director and CNN contributor Jen Psaki, and ABC News contributor and Newsmax Media CEO Christopher Ruddy. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

August 20, 2017 Show: Jeh Johnson and Jerry Falwell Jr. In the aftermath of this week’s unrest in Charlottesville, Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. and former Obama Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson come to “This Week” Sunday. Plus, should civil war statues come down? Martha Raddatz travels to Richmond, Virginia where the latest debate over confederate symbols is being waged. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with FiveThirtyEight senior political writer Perry Bacon Jr., Washington Post chief correspondent Dan Balz, Republican strategist and ABC News contributor Alex Castellanos, and Republican strategist and pollster and ABC News contributor Kristen Soltis Anderson. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

August 13, 2017 Show: Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, Anthony Scaramucci Sunday on “This Week,” Martha Raddatz reports live from the front lines of the nuclear threat in Seoul, South Korea. And after President Trump suggested his “fire and fury” comments on North Korea weren’t “tough enough,” White House National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. H. R. McMaster comes to “This Week” Sunday. Plus, in a “This Week” exclusive, George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, his first television interview after his whirlwind 11-day stint in the White House. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with Republican strategist and ABC News contributor Alex Castellanos, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, former Obama Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes, and ABC News’ Cokie Roberts. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

August 6, 2017 Show: Kellyanne Conway, Sen. Chris Coons, and Sen. Thom Tillis This Sunday, George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway. Plus, Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., discuss the latest in the Russia investigation and their new bill allowing any special counsel to challenge their firing, Sunday on “This Week.” And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with Democratic strategist Stephanie Cutter, Bloomberg Businessweek editor Megan Murphy, National Review senior editor Ramesh Ponnuru, and American Conservative Union chair Matt Schlapp. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

July 30, 2017 Show: Tom Price, John Podesta, Bill Cunningham, Sergie Ryabkov, Steve Ganyard and Joseph Cirincione After the GOP’s failure to repeal Obamacare, Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price and former Hillary Clinton campaign chair John Podesta come to “This Week” Sunday. Plus, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov responds to new sanctions against Russia passed by Congress. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates all the week’s politics, with ABC News congressional correspondent Mary Bruce, Republican strategist and ABC News contributor Alex Castellanos, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, and Associated Press Washington bureau chief Julie Pace. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

July 23, 2017 Show: Jay Sekulow, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Sen. Chuck Schumer Trump legal team member Jay Sekulow discusses the latest in the Russia investigation, only on “This Week” Sunday. And after Friday’s White House shake-up, George Stephanopoulos speaks exclusively with Sarah Huckabee Sanders in her first interview as White House Press Secretary. Plus, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., discusses the Democratic Party’s new agenda, in a “This Week” exclusive. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates all the week’s politics, with Fox News co-host and author of “The Swamp” Eric Bolling, Republican strategist and CNBC contributor Sara Fagan, Bloomberg Businessweek senior national correspondent and author of “Devil’s Bargain” Joshua Green, New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman, and host and managing editor of “News One Now” Roland Martin. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

July 16, 2017 Show: Tom Price, Jay Sekulow, Rep. Adam Schiff and Sen. Susan Collins Trump legal team member Jay Sekulow and House Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., discuss the latest in the Russia investigation, Sunday on “This Week.” Plus, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price take on the latest version of the GOP’s health care bill. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates all the week’s politics, with ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, Republican strategist and former Trump campaign member Michael Caputo, Bloomberg Businessweek editor Megan Murphy, and Washington Post White House reporter Abby Phillip. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

July 9, 2017 Show: Steven Mnuchin, Sen. Ted Cruz, and Walter Shaub George Stephanopoulos speaks exclusively with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and goes one-on-one with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Sunday on “This Week.” Plus, Walter Shaub comes to “This Week” Sunday after announcing he will resign as director of the Office of Government Ethics. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., Wall Street Journal columnist and author of “False Black Power?” Jason Riley, and editor and publisher of The Nation Katrina vanden Heuvel. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

July 2, 2017 Show: Gov. John Kasich, and Thomas Bossert Following the GOP’s decision to delay voting on the Senate health care bill, “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz goes one-on-one with Ohio Gov. John Kasich, only on “This Week” Sunday. Plus, White House Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Adviser Thomas Bossert discusses the latest homeland security threats, exclusively on “This Week.” New York Times chief White House correspondent Peter Baker, House Foreign Affairs Committee member Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois, and New Yorker contributing writer Robin Wright discuss Russia and President Trump’s upcoming meeting with Vladimir Putin. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with Republican strategist and ABC News contributor Ana Navarro, National Review senior editor Ramesh Ponnuru, and Politico Playbook co-authors Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

June 25, 2017 Show: Kellyanne Conway, Sen. Chuck Schumer, Sen. Rand Paul, and Sen. Susan Collins This Sunday, Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., come to “This Week.” Plus, after the Senate GOP unveils their health care bill draft, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., respond in a Sunday exclusive. And the powerhouse roundtable debates all the week’s politics, with ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, former Romney-Ryan 2012 campaign policy director Lanhee Chen, Associated Press Washington bureau chief Julie Pace, and Center for American Progress President and CEO Neera Tanden. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

June 18, 2017 Show: Newt Gingrich, Rep. Adam Schiff, and Douglas Lute After President Trump tweeted he was under investigation in the expanding inquiry into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, author of the new book, "Understanding Trump," and House Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., come exclusively to “This Week” Sunday. Plus, former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Douglas Lute discusses foreign policy challenges confronting the Trump administration. And the Powerhouse Roundtable discusses the week in politics, with ABC News Political Director Rick Klein, ABC News contributor and Republican strategist and pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson, Democratic pollster and PSB Research Executive Vice President Margie Omero, and CNN political commentator Marc Lamont Hill, author of “NOBODY: Casualties of America's War on the Vulnerable, From Ferguson to Flint and Beyond.” Full Transcript WATCH the full show

June 11, 2017 Show: Preet Brahara, Alan Dershowitz, Sen. Mike Lee, Sen. Joe Manchin, and Jay Sekulow In his first television interview since being fired by President Trump, former New York U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, a friend and former colleague of ousted FBI director James Comey, comes exclusively to “This Week” Sunday. Plus, Harvard Law School Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz, Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Senate Intelligence Committee member Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., discuss what comes next in the special counsel and congressional investigations. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with Republican strategist and ABC News contributor Alex Castellanos, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, Democratic strategist and ABC News contributor Donna Brazile, DNC Deputy Chair Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., and Republican strategist and CNBC contributor Sara Fagen. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

June 4, 2017 Show: Scott Pruitt, Al Gore, and Susan Rice After President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt and former vice president and chair of The Climate Reality Project Al Gore come to “This Week.” Plus, George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with former Obama National Security Adviser and U.S. Ambassador to the UN Susan Rice, exclusively on "This Week" Sunday. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with Republican strategist and ABC News contributor Alex Castellanos, National Review senior editor Jonah Goldberg, former Obama Communications Director, former State Department spokesperson and CNN contributor Jen Psaki, and editor and publisher of The Nation Katrina vanden Heuvel. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

May 28, 2017 Show: John Kelly and Rep. Adam Schiff In the wake of the deadly attack in Manchester, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly gives the latest on the investigation and assesses the terror threat at home this Memorial Day weekend, Sunday on “This Week.” And as President Trump concludes his first foreign trip, with new questions emerging in the Russia investigation, House Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., comes exclusively to “This Week” Sunday. Plus, Trump biographer Gwenda Blair, author of “The Trumps: Three Generations of Builders and a President,” Bloomberg View Executive Editor Tim O’Brien, author of “Trump Nation: The Art of Being the Donald,” and ABC News Chief National Correspondent Tom Llamas, who covered Trump’s 2016 campaign, share insights and analysis into the president’s first months in office. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

May 21, 2017 Show: Lt. Gen. H. R. McMaster, Rep. Jason Chaffetz, and Rep. Elijah Cummings As President Trump travels for his first foreign trip, White House National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. H. R. McMaster comes exclusively to “This Week.” House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, and ranking member Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Maryland, discuss the latest in the Russia investigation following the announcement of a new special counsel, only on “This Week.” Plus, Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Nebraska, discusses the state of the Trump presidency, and his new book The Vanishing American Adult. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with Democratic strategist Stephanie Cutter, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, DNC Deputy Chair Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., and Newsmax Media CEO Christopher Ruddy. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

May 14, 2017 Show: The Firing of Director Comey After President Donald Trump’s sudden dismissal of former FBI Director James Comey, Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chair Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, and former director of national intelligence James Clapper come to “This Week." Plus, former Whitewater Independent Counsel Ken Starr and Harvard Law professor and constitutional law expert Laurence Tribe weigh in on President Trump's firing of Comey, and calls to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate ties between Trump campaign officials and Russia. And, the ABC News team brings the latest reporting and analysis on the firing of Director Comey, with “This Week” Co-Anchor and ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz, ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl, ABC News Senior Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas, and Republican strategist and ABC News contributor Alex Castellanos. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

May 7, 2017 Show: Speaker Paul Ryan and Sen. Susan Collins After the House passes the Republican-backed health care bill, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, come exclusively to “This Week.” Plus, surgeon and New Yorker staff writer Dr. Atul Gawande breaks down how the American Health Care Act will impact Americans. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, Republican strategist and CNBC contributor Sara Fagen, host and managing editor of TV One’s “News One Now” Roland Martin, former Obama Treasury official Steven Rattner, and ABC News’ Cokie Roberts. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

April 30, 2017 Show: Reince Priebus and Nancy Pelosi As the Trump administration completes its first 100 days, White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi come exclusively to “This Week." Plus, conservative author Ann Coulter and University of California, Berkeley professor and former Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich discuss the latest free speech firestorm at Berkeley. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with Daily Caller White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins, Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason, and FiveThirtyEight senior political writer Perry Bacon Jr. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

April 23, 2017 Show: Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Xavier Becerra As President Trump closes in on his first 100 days in office, see the results of the brand new ABC News/Washington Post poll on how Americans view the start of the Trump administration on “This Week.” Plus, in his first Sunday morning interview as U.S. Attorney General, Jeff Sessions comes exclusively to “This Week.” Then, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra responds on the latest debates over immigration. And the Powerhouse Roundtable discusses President Trump’s first 100 days in office, with Cincinnati radio talk show host Bill Cunningham, Democratic strategist Stephanie Cutter, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

April 16, 2017 Show: High Alert | North Korea As tensions rise between the U.S. and North Korea over the threat of more nuclear tests by the reclusive regime, “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz is on the ground reporting on the U.S. military at Osan Air Base in South Korea, in a special edition of “This Week.” Plus, with President Trump facing foreign policy challenges around the globe, White House National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. H. R. McMaster and former U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Christopher Hill come exclusively to “This Week.” And our panel of experts discusses President Trump on the world stage and all the week’s politics, with The Wall Street Journal’s Seoul bureau chief Jonathan Cheng, Bloomberg Politics national political reporter Jennifer Jacobs, and ABC News Political Director Rick Klein. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

April 9, 2017 Show: Secretary Rex Tillerson, Sen. Marco Rubio, and Rep. Adam Schiff After President Trump’s decision to launch U.S. air strikes on Syria in response to this week’s deadly chemical attack, George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on “This Week.” Then, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and House Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., join “This Week” exclusively. Plus, New York Times columnist Tom Friedman weighs in on President Trump’s role on the world stage following the strike on Syria. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with Republican pollster and ABC News contributor Kristen Soltis Anderson, Democratic pollster Cornell Belcher, and ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, author of the new book “A New Way.” Full Transcript WATCH the full show

April 2, 2017 Show: Ambassador Nikki Haley, Ash Carter, Sen. John McCain, and Dmitry Peskov As Congress and the FBI investigate Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, and global hotspots challenge the Trump administration, “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz speaks with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, former Defense Secretary Ash Carter, and Armed Services Committee Chair Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. on “This Week.” Plus, George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov. And the Powerhouse Roundtable takes on the week’s developments, with ABC News Chief White Correspondent Jonathan Karl, Washington Post correspondent Anne Gearan, and Former National Counterterrorism Center Director Michael Leiter. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

March 26, 2017 Show: Sen. Chuck Schumer, Rep. Mark Meadows, Roger Stone, and Scott Pruitt After the White House and House GOP’s failure to pass its health care bill, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, and House Freedom Caucus chair Rep. Mark Meadows, R-NC, come exclusively to “This Week.” Plus, George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with EPA administrator Scott Pruitt on the White House’s latest actions on the environment. As Congress and the FBI investigate Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone comes to “This Week.” And the powerhouse roundtable breaks down the week in politics, with Republican strategist Alex Castellanos, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, New York Times White House correspondent and CNN political analyst Maggie Haberman, and ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

March 19, 2017 Show: Tom Price, Sen. Rand Paul, Rep. Joaquin Castro, and Rep. Will Hurd Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price and Sen. Rand Paul, R-KY, weigh in on what’s next for the Republican health care plan. Plus, ahead of Monday’s House Intelligence Committee hearing on allegations of Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election, committee members Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, and Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, come to “This Week.” Newsmax CEO and Trump confidante Christopher Ruddy discusses Donald Trump’s presidency as it nears its two-month mark. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with Republican strategist and CNBC contributor Sara Fagen, New York Times White House correspondent and CNN political analyst Maggie Haberman, host and managing editor of TV One’s “News One Now” Roland Martin, and ABC News chief foreign correspondent Terry Moran. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

March 12, 2017 Show: Mick Mulvaney, Sen. Tom Cotton, Rep. Adam Schiff, and Rep. Elijah Cummings George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with White House Office of Management and Budget director Mick Mulvaney on “This Week.” Plus, Senate Intelligence Committee member Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., House Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and House Oversight Committee ranking member Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., come to “This Week.” And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with Republican pollster and ABC News contributor Kristen Soltis Anderson, National Review editor Rich Lowry, Democratic strategist Jamal Simmons, and editor and publisher of The Nation Katrina vanden Heuvel. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

March 5, 2017 Show: Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Josh Earnest, and Sen. Al Franken After President Trump accused former President Obama of tapping his phones at Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential campaign, spokespersons for both presidents, White House deputy principal press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and former Obama White House press secretary Josh Earnest, come exclusively to “This Week.” Plus, Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn, and former Bush attorney general Michael Mukasey weigh in on “This Week.” And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with Washington Post chief correspondent Dan Balz, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, and Bloomberg Politics national political reporter Jennifer Jacobs. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

February 26, 2017 Show: Leader Nancy Pelosi, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Rep. Jim Jordan, and Tom Perez Ahead of President Trump’s first address to a joint session of Congress, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., White House principal deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and House Freedom Caucus Founder Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, come to “This Week.” And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with Democratic strategist Stephanie Cutter, Rasmussen Reports political analyst Amy Holmes, former Clinton Labor Secretary and UC Berkeley professor Robert Reich, New Yorker editor David Remnick, and American Conservative Union chair Matt Schlapp. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

February 19, 2017 Show: Sen. Rand Paul, Rep. Adam Schiff, Corey Lewandowski, and Robby Mook Senate Foreign Relations Committee member Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and House Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., come to “This Week.” And former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and former Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook face off over President Trump’s first month in office, only on “This Week.” Full Transcript WATCH the full show

February 12, 2017 Show: Stephen Miller, Bob Ferguson, and Rep. Elijah Cummings After a federal court ruled against re-instating President Trump’s temporary travel ban, White House senior policy advisor Stephen Miller and Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson come to "This Week." Plus, ranking member of the House Oversight Committee Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., comes to “This Week.” And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with National Review editor Rich Lowry, Americans for Tax Reform president Grover Norquist, ABC News’ Cokie Roberts, Democratic strategist Jamal Simmons, and editor and publisher of The Nation Katrina vanden Heuvel. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

February 5, 2017 Show: Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and Sen. Ben Sasse After President Donald Trump's second full week in office, George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with Vice President Mike Pence, on "This Week.” Plus, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, and Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Nebraska, weigh in on the confirmation battle for President Trump's cabinet picks and Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, and the fallout from the temporary travel ban. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with Rep. Andre Carson, D-Indiana, Rep. Tom Cole, R-Oklahoma, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, Republican strategist and CNBC contributor Sara Fagen, and former communications director for Hillary for America Jennifer Palmieri. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

January 29, 2017 Show: Sean Spicer, Sen. Mitch McConnell and Robert Gates After President Donald Trump’s first full week in office, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, come to “This Week.” Plus, ABC News’ Martha Raddatz goes one-on-one with former Defense Secretary and CIA Director Robert Gates. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with Republican pollster and ABC News contributor Kristen Soltis Anderson, Washington Post chief correspondent Dan Balz, NPR “All Things Considered” co-host Audie Cornish, and ABC News contributor LZ Granderson. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

January 22, 2017 Show: Kellyanne Conway, Sen. John McCain, and Sen. Chuck Schumer Just two days after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, comes to “This Week.” Plus, Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) and Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) weigh in the first days of the Trump administration and the week ahead. And the powerhouse roundtable debates the week in politics, with Republican strategist Alex Castellanos, Democratic strategist Stephanie Cutter, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl, and ABC News’ Cokie Roberts. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

January 15, 2017 Show: Reince Priebus, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Rep. Jason Chaffetz With less than a week until President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, incoming White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, come to “This Week.” Plus, Rep. Jason Chaffetz, Chair of the House Oversight & Government Reform Committee, former Obama chief ethics lawyer Norman Eisen and former George W. Bush chief ethics lawyer Richard Painter discuss Trump’s plans to cut ties with his business interests. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with Democratic pollster Cornell Belcher, author of the new book “A Black Man in the White House,” Republican strategist and CNBC contributor Sara Fagen, ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl, ABC News contributor and Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol, and editor and publisher of The Nation Katrina vanden Heuvel. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

January 8, 2017 Show: President Barack Obama As his presidential term comes to a close, ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos sits down with President Barack Obama in the Oval Office for a final interview to reflect on his eight years in office. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

January 1, 2017 Show: Sean Spicer and Rep. Adam Schiff With just three weeks until Inauguration Day, incoming White House press secretary and communications director Sean Spicer comes exclusively to “This Week.” Then, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-CA, weighs in on the Obama administration's latest sanctions against Russia and if the new Congress will seek stronger action. Plus, DNC chair Donna Brazile and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich reflect on Donald Trump's rise from longshot candidate to president-elect. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics and makes their 2017 predictions, with ABC News congressional correspondent Mary Bruce, host of NPR’s Morning Edition Steve Inskeep, senior adviser and national spokesperson for MoveOn.org Karine Jean-Pierre, and Republican strategist and Hamilton Place Strategies partner Kevin Madden. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

December 18, 2016 Show: DNC Chair Donna Brazile and James Woolsey After President Obama vowed the U.S. would retaliate against Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, DNC chair Donna Brazile comes to “This Week.” And former CIA Director and Trump senior adviser James Woolsey discusses how the new administration will respond, on “This Week.” U.S. Ambassador to NATO Douglas Lute discusses the global response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s strategy and his potential next moves. Plus, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-CA, and Rep. Peter King, R-NY, weigh in on how Congress will respond to mounting evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 election. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News contributor LZ Granderson, Bloomberg Politics national political reporter Jennifer Jacobs, ABC News’ Cokie Roberts, and ABC News contributor and Republican pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

December 11, 2016 Show: Reince Priebus, Sen. Rand Paul, Sen. Claire McCaskill With just six weeks until Inauguration Day, George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming chief of staff Reince Priebus on “This Week.” Then, Sen. Rand Paul, R-KY, and Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-MO, weigh in on how the Senate will work with the new Trump administration. Plus, former Obama chief ethics lawyer Norman Eisen and former George W. Bush chief ethics lawyer Richard Painter discuss their call for Trump to cut ties with his business interests before entering the White House. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with Washington Post columnist E.J. Dionne, Republican strategist and former Trump campaign senior adviser Sarah Huckabee, National Review editor Rich Lowry, and Democratic strategist Jamal Simmons. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

December 4, 2016 Show: Mike Pence, Gen. David Petraeus As President-elect Donald Trump's administration takes shape, George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with Vice President-elect Mike Pence "This Week." Then, as the battle for secretary of state continues, Gen. David Petraeus comes to "This Week." And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with David Axelrod, Alex Castellanos, Matthew Dowd, and Sara Fagen. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

November 27, 2016 Show: Sen. Ted Cruz, Kellyanne Conway, and Sen. Bernie Sanders In a Sunday exclusive, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, reacts to the death of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro and weighs in on President-elect Donald Trump's transition to the White House. President-elect Donald Trump’s Senior Advisor Kellyanne Conway discusses the latest on the transition to the White House on “This Week.” Plus, Martha Raddatz goes one-on-one with Sen. Bernie Sanders on the path ahead for the Democratic Party after the election. Then, the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with Washington Post chief correspondent Dan Balz, Wall Street Journal White House correspondent Carol Lee, host of "The Young Turks," Cenk Uygur, and ABC News contributor and Republican strategist and pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

November 20, 2016 Show: Reince Priebus, Sen. Chuck Schumer President-elect Donald Trump's incoming chief of staff Reince Priebus discusses the latest in Trump's transition to the White House. And, Gen. Michael Hayden weighs in on Donald Trump's national security team, and what it's like to brief a brand new commander-in-chief on "This Week." Plus, Martha Raddatz goes one-on-one with newly elected Senate minority leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY. Then the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, ABC News contributor LZ Granderson, NPR Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep, and Bloomberg Politics national political reporter Jennifer Jacobs. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

November 13, 2016 Show: Rudy Giuliani, Rep. Keith Ellison After Donald Trump’s stunning election victory, Trump Presidential Transition Team vice chair Rudy Giuliani discusses how the president-elect will shape his administration on “This Week.” And after sweeping Republican wins, Progressive Caucus co-chair Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., weighs in on what’s next for the Democratic Party. The Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with Democratic strategist and CNN political commentator Van Jones, ABC News contributor and Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol, conservative strategist Mary Matalin, and editor and publisher of The Nation Katrina vanden Heuvel. Plus, New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman reacts to Donald Trump’s election and discusses his new book, “Thank You for Being Late.” Full Transcript WATCH the full show

November 6, 2016 Show: John Podesta, Reince Priebus On the final Sunday before Election Day, Clinton campaign chair John Podesta and Republican National Committee chair Reince Priebus come to “This Week.” Plus, FiveThirtyEight founder and editor-in-chief Nate Silver breaks down each candidate’s path to victory on “This Week.” And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates what to expect in the race for the White House, with Rebuilding America Now PAC strategist Alex Castellanos, President Obama’s 2012 deputy campaign manager and Democratic strategist Stephanie Cutter, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, Progressive Caucus co-chair Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., and ABC News contributor and Republican strategist and pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

October 30, 2016 Show: Sen. Tim Kaine, Kellyanne Conway With just over one week until Election Day, Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Tim Kaine responds to the FBI examining new messages related to the Clinton email investigation, exclusively on "This Week." Then, Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway weighs in on the state of the 2016 race. Plus, Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., debate how Congress will respond to the FBI’s latest review of Clinton’s emails. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with Washington Post columnist E.J. Dionne, ABC News Chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl, ABC News contributor and Republican strategist Ana Navarro, Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, and American Conservative Union chair Matt Schlapp. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

October 23, 2016 Show: Eric Trump, Joel Benenson, Evan McMullin, Ash Carter With just over two weeks until Election Day, Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump discusses his father’s campaign for the White House, only on “This Week." Clinton campaign chief strategist Joel Benenson weighs in on the state of the 2016 race. Plus, can an independent candidate win the deep-red state of Utah? Independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin makes his case, Sunday on “This Week.” And, Martha Raddatz is on the ground in Iraq to talk with Defense Secretary Ash Carter about the battle to reclaim Mosul. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, Republican strategist and CNBC contributor Sara Fagen, National Review senior editor Jonah Goldberg, Democratic strategist Jamal Simmons, and editor and publisher of The Nation Katrina vanden Heuvel. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

October 16, 2016 Show: Sen. Tim Kaine, Newt Gingrich With less than one month to Election Day, Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Tim Kaine and Trump supporter and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich come to “This Week” Sunday. Plus, former CIA Director Gen. David Petraeus weighs in on the greatest foreign policy challenges for the next commander-in-chief, Sunday on “This Week.” And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with New York Times reporter Yamiche Alcindor, Washington Post chief correspondent Dan Balz, ABC News contributor LZ Granderson, and ABC News contributor and Republican strategist and pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

October 9, 2016 Show: Rudy Giuliani, Donna Brazile Ahead of the second presidential debate Sunday night, George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile and former New York City mayor and Trump campaign adviser Rudy Giuliani on “This Week.” And with just one month until Election Day, the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with Rebuilding America Now PAC strategist Alex Castellanos, President Obama’s 2012 deputy campaign manager and Democratic strategist Stephanie Cutter, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, Progressive Caucus co-chair Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minnesota, and conservative strategist Mary Matalin. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

October 2, 2016 Show: Rudy Giuliani, Sen. Bernie Sanders After the blockbuster first presidential debate, Trump campaign adviser and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders come to “This Week." Plus, is the 2016 election in danger of being hacked by Russia? Our expert panel weighs in, with ABC News contributor and former White House counterterrorism adviser Richard Clarke, Foreign Policy Magazine columnist and Politico Magazine contributing writer Julia Ioffe, Human Rights Foundation Chair, Russian pro-democracy leader, and former world chess champion Garry Kasparov, author of the new book “Winter is Coming,” and House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Rep. Adam Schiff, (D-California). And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl, ABC News’ Cokie Roberts, Republican strategist and CNBC contributor Sara Fagen, Bloomberg Politics managing editor John Heilemann, and host and managing editor of TV One’s “News One Now” Roland Martin. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

September 25, 2016 Show: Kellyanne Conway, Robby Mook, Gary Johnson and Boris Johnson One day before Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton meet face-to-face for the first presidential debate, Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway and Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook come to “This Week.” Then, Libertarian presidential nominee Gary Johnson makes his case for the White House, only on “This Week.” And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with Rebuilding America Now PAC strategist Alex Castellanos, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, New York Times presidential campaign correspondent and CNN political analyst Maggie Haberman, Democratic strategist Jamal Simmons, and editor and publisher of The Nation Katrina vanden Heuvel. Plus, in an ABC News exclusive, George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

September 18, 2016 Show: Sen. Tim Kaine and Gov. Mike Pence With less than eight weeks to Election Day, “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz goes one-on-one with both vice presidential nominees, Sen. Tim Kaine and Gov. Mike Pence, only on “This Week.” And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with New York Times reporter Yamiche Alcindor, Washington Post chief correspondent Dan Balz, National Review editor Rich Lowry, and ABC News’ Cokie Roberts. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

September 11, 2016 Show: Rudy Giuliani, Gen. John Allen, and Secretary Jeh Johnson With less than two months to Election Day, Trump campaign adviser and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Retired Gen. John Allen, the former Special Presidential Envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter ISIS, come to “This Week.” Plus, on the 15-year anniversary of the September 11 attacks, Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson reflects on 9/11 and the latest potential threats to the U.S. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., Washington Post columnist E.J. Dionne, Bloomberg Politics managing editor John Heilemann, ABC News contributor and Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol, and Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

September 4, 2016 Show: Sen. Tim Kaine and Kellyanne Conway This Labor Day weekend, Martha Raddatz goes one-on-one with Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Tim Kaine, only on “This Week.” Then, after Donald Trump’s major immigration speech and trip to Mexico, Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway comes to “This Week.” Plus, Democratic pollster Margie Omero and ABC News contributor and Republican pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson break down the state of the race as we kick off the final two-month sprint to Election Day. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, ABC News contributor LZ Granderson, host of NPR’s Morning Edition Steve Inskeep, and Associated Press chief White House correspondent Julie Pace. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

August 28, 2016 Show: Gov. Chris Christie and DNC Chair Donna Brazile Trump Transition Team Chair Gov. Chris Christie weighs in on Donald Trump’s shift on immigration policy and the latest in the 2016 race, only on “This Week.” Then, Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile discusses the state of Hillary Clinton’s campaign. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with Purple Strategies chair and Rebuilding America Now PAC strategist Alex Castellanos, President Obama’s 2012 deputy campaign manager and Democratic strategist Stephanie Cutter, ABC News contributor and Republican strategist Ana Navarro, and former Bernie Sanders campaign national press secretary Symone Sanders. Plus, Martha Raddatz reports on her trip to the frontline of Europe’s war on terror and asks what lessons the United States can draw from France’s life and death battle with ISIS. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

August 21, 2016 Show: Kellyanne Conway, Robby Mook, Reince Priebus, and Dr. Jill Stein After a big campaign shake-up, new Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway and Republican National Committee chair Reince Priebus come to “This Week.” Then, Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook weighs in on the state of the 2016 race. Plus, Green Party presidential nominee Dr. Jill Stein makes the case for why she’s the best alternative to Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with Washington Post chief correspondent Dan Balz, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, Democratic strategist Jamal Simmons, and ABC News contributor and Washington Examiner columnist Kristen Soltis Anderson. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

August 14, 2016 Show: Sen. Jeff Sessions, Leon Panetta, and Evan McMullin With less than 90 days left until Election Day, Clinton supporter former CIA Director and Defense Secretary Leon Panetta and top Trump foreign policy adviser Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Alabama, weigh in on the state of the 2016 race, only on “This Week.” Then, new independent presidential candidate and former CIA operative Evan McMullin explains why he’s joining the race to take on Donald Trump. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News contributor LZ Granderson, ABC News chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl, National Review editor Rich Lowry, and USA Today senior political reporter Heidi Przybyla. Plus, author J.D. Vance discusses his new book, “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and a Culture in Crisis.” Full Transcript WATCH the full show

August 7, 2016 Show: Rudy Giuliani and Michael Morell After Republican nominee Donald Trump’s rough week on the campaign trail, former New York City mayor and Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani discusses what’s next for his campaign. Plus, former CIA acting director Michael Morell explains why he’s endorsing Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, Republican strategist and CNBC contributor Sara Fagen, host and managing editor of TV One’s “News One Now” Roland Martin, and ABC News’ Cokie Roberts. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

July 31, 2016 Show: Donald Trump, Vice President Joe Biden, and Ret. Gen. John Allen George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, in his first interview following the Democratic convention, Sunday on “This Week.” Vice President Joe Biden opens up about his relationship with President Obama, and his plans for life after the White House, only on “This Week” Sunday. Plus, retired Gen. John Allen, the former Special Presidential Envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter ISIS, discusses why he’s endorsing Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. And, the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics with ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl, ABC News contributor and Washington Examiner columnist Kristen Soltis Anderson, The Young Turks host Cenk Uguyr, Fox News anchor Greta Van Susteren, and The Atlantic senior editor Alex Wagner. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

July 17, 2016 Show: John Kerry and Reince Priebus Just one day before the Republican National Convention kicks off, George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with RNC Chair Reince Priebus, live from Cleveland. Then, after the horrific attack in Nice, France and the attempted coup in Turkey, Secretary of State John Kerry comes to “This Week.” Plus, “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz takes a week-long road trip from Dallas to Cleveland, talking to voters from all walks of life to better understand the pulse of America before the two party conventions kick off. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News contributor and Democratic strategist Donna Brazile, Purple Strategies chair and Rebuilding America Now PAC strategist Alex Castellanos, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, and ABC News contributor and Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

July 10, 2016 Show: America in Crisis: Ambush in Dallas As the nation grapples with a week of violence, “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz reports from the ground in Dallas following the shooting ambush that killed five police officers, and the aftermath from police-involved shootings in Louisiana and Minnesota. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson discusses the federal response to this week’s shootings. Plus, Trump campaign adviser retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn and Clinton supporter Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, discuss the political response to the violence. And a special powerhouse roundtable discusses the aftermath of the week’s tragic events, with ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, ABC News senior legal correspondent Sunny Hostin, and “Nightline” co-anchor Byron Pitts. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

July 3, 2016 Show: Sen. Sherrod Brown and Rick Santorum Is winning the Rust Belt Donald Trump’s most likely path to victory this fall, or can Hillary Clinton hold onto the key Midwest battleground states? Ohio senator and Clinton supporter Sherrod Brown and former Pennsylvania senator and Trump supporter Rick Santorum weigh in, on “This Week.” And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with host of NPR’s Morning Edition Steve Inskeep, ABC’s Cokie Roberts, Wall Street Journal columnist and author of the new book “The Intimidation Game” Kimberley Strassel, and The Atlantic senior editor Alex Wagner. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

June 26, 2016 Show: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Labor Secretary Thomas Perez George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Then, Labor Secretary Thomas Perez weighs in on the 2016 presidential campaign. And, the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics with Purple Strategies chair and Rebuilding America Now PAC strategist Alex Castellanos, President Obama's 2012 deputy campaign manager and Precision Strategies founding partner Stephanie Cutter, Georgetown University professor and author of "The Black Presidency" Michael Eric Dyson, and Fox News anchor Greta Van Susteren. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

June 19, 2016 Show: US Attorney General Loretta Lynch After the Orlando mass shooting, U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch and House Homeland Security Committee Chair Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, come to “This Week.” Plus, ABC News Chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl speaks with Donald Trump on the campaign trail on his response to Orlando. And, as the Senate prepares to vote on four gun control measures Monday, NRA Institute for Legislative Action executive director Chris Cox and Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, come to “This Week.” Plus, the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with staff writer for The Atlantic Molly Ball, ABC News contributor and ESPN senior writer LZ Granderson, National Review editor Rich Lowry, and Republican strategist and pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

June 12, 2016 Show: House Speaker Paul Ryan, Paul Manafort, and Sen. Bernie Sanders Following his endorsement of Donald Trump, George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with House Speaker Paul Ryan. Then, in a Sunday exclusive, Trump campaign chair and chief strategist Paul Manafort weighs in on the general election battle with Hillary Clinton. And after President Obama officially endorsed Clinton’s campaign, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders comes to “This Week.” Plus, the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News contributor and Democratic strategist Donna Brazile, Republican strategist and pollster Kellyanne Conway, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, editor and publisher of The Nation Katrina vanden Heuvel, and ABC News contributor and Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/AP May 29, 2016 Show: Paul Manafort, Sen. John Barrasso, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein Donald Trump hit the magic number 1,237 delegates this week to clinch the GOP presidential nomination. As Trump pivots to the general election battle, his Campaign Chair and Chief Strategist Paul Manafort weighs in on what’s next for the presumptive Republican nominee, on “This Week.” And newly appointed RNC Platform Committee Chair Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, weighs in on how the Republican Party platform could change with Donald Trump at the top of the ticket. Plus, Vice Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, discusses Hillary Clinton’s e-mail troubles and the intense Democratic primary fight unfolding in her home state. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with host of "America Strong: The Bill Bennett Podcast" and former Reagan education secretary Bill Bennett, Democratic strategist and CNN contributor Maria Cardona, Republican strategist and Hamilton Place Strategies partner Kevin Madden, and USA Today senior political reporter Heidi Przybyla. Plus, on this Memorial Day weekend, actor and veterans’ advocate Gary Sinise previews this year’s National Memorial Day Parade and his foundation’s work with veterans. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

Jae C. Hong/AP Photo May 22, 2016 Show: Sen. Bernie Sanders With an all-out battle for the White House shaping up between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, who’s breaking through in the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll? Find out on “This Week.” And Clinton rival Sen. Bernie Sanders makes his case that the Democratic race isn’t over yet. Plus, “This Week” reports the latest on the mystery over what happened to EgyptAir Flight 804. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Rep. Ed Royce (R-CA) and House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) discuss what it means for flights and security here in the U.S. And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics with Democratic strategist and ABC News contributor Donna Brazile, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, ABC News contributor and Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol, and ABC News’ Cokie Roberts. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo May 15, 2016 Show: Reince Priebus and Sen. Jeff Sessions “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz reports from the front lines of the U.S. fight against ISIS, including a rare visit inside an Iraqi city recently liberated from the terrorist group. Plus, as Donald Trump works to win over GOP leaders, will his party finally unite behind him? RNC Chair Reince Priebus and Trump National Security Advisory Committee chair Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Alabama, weigh in, on “This Week.” The Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with Washington Post chief correspondent Dan Balz, Rep. Tom Cole, R-Oklahoma, Progressive Caucus co-chair Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minnesota, and Fusion anchor and special correspondent Alicia Menendez. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

Ted S. Warren/AP Photo May 8, 2016 Show: Donald Trump After his sweeping primary wins knocked his final GOP rivals from the 2016 race, presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump goes one-on-one with George Stephanopoulos, Sunday on “This Week.” And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates this week’s seismic shift in American politics, with Democratic strategist and ABC News contributor Donna Brazile, Purple Strategies chair and founder of NewRepublican.org Alex Castellanos, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, National Review editor Rich Lowry, and The Atlantic senior editor Alex Wagner. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

Michael Conroy/AP Photo May 1, 2016 Show: Sen. Ted Cruz and Robert Gates As Donald Trump moves one step closer to the GOP nomination, rival candidate Sen. Ted Cruz comes to “This Week,” just days before the make-or-break Indiana primary. And Trump campaign senior adviser Sarah Huckabee Sanders debates EMILY’s List president and Clinton supporter Stephanie Schriock on the election battle for women voters. Plus, former Defense Secretary Robert Gates weighs in on the 2016 race and Trump’s major foreign policy address, only on “This Week.” And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics with ABC News contributor and Republican strategist and pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson, Washington Post columnist E.J. Dionne, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, and ABC News contributor and ESPN senior writer LZ Granderson. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

Evan Vucci/AP Photo April 24, 2016 Show: Sen. Bernie Sanders, Reince Priebus, and Charles Koch Ahead of high-stakes contests in five states next Tuesday, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders and RNC Chair Reince Priebus come to “This Week.” And in an exclusive interview, the billionaire CEO of Koch Industries Charles Koch weighs in on the 2016 race, only on “This Week.” The Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News contributor, Correct the Record senior adviser and former Democratic Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm, ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl, ABC News contributor and Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol, ABC News contributor and Republican strategist Ana Navarro, and editor and publisher of The Nation Katrina vanden Heuvel. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

Wilfredo Lee/AP Photo April 17, 2016 Show: Hillary Clinton, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Paul Manafort, and Ken Cuccinelli With the pivotal New York primary just days away, Democratic presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders come to “This Week.” Plus, as Donald Trump and Ted Cruz battle for every last delegate for the GOP nomination, their delegate hunters – Trump convention manager Paul Manafort and Cruz delegate operations director Ken Cuccinelli – come to “This Week.” And, the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, host and managing editor of TV One’s “News One Now” Roland Martin, Republican strategist Mary Matalin, and former Clinton Labor Secretary and UC Berkeley professor Robert Reich. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

Matt Rourke/AP Photo April 3, 2016 Show: Gov. John Kasich, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Reince Priebus With the critical Wisconsin primary just days away, presidential candidates Gov. John Kasich and Sen. Bernie Sanders come to “This Week.” Plus, Republican National Committee Chair Reince Priebus takes on the latest in the 2016 race. The Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with Democratic strategist and ABC News contributor Donna Brazile, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, radio host Hugh Hewitt, and Fox News political analyst Juan Williams, author of the new book “We the People.” Full Transcript WATCH the full show

Nam Y. Huh/AP PHOTO March 27, 2016 Show: Donald Trump and Sen. Bernie Sanders Following another wild week in the 2016 race, presidential candidates Donald Trump and Sen. Bernie Sanders come to “This Week.” And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with Georgetown University professor and author of “The Black Presidency” Michael Eric Dyson, ABC News contributor and ESPN senior writer LZ Granderson, Wall Street Journal editorial board member Mary Kissel, and ABC News contributor and Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

Alex Brandon/AP Photo March 20, 2016 Show: Donald Trump, Reince Priebus, Denis McDonough, Sen. Mitch McConnell As he moves closer to the Republican nomination, GOP front-runner Donald Trump comes to "This Week.” Plus, RNC Chair Reince Priebus takes on the latest in the 2016 race. White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell discuss the battle over President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee. And, the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with Washington Post columnist E.J. Dionne, Republican strategist and CNBC contributor Sara Fagen, National Review editor Rich Lowry, and host and managing editor ofTV One’s “News One Now” Roland Martin. Full Transcript

Mamta Popat/Arizona Daily Star via AP Photo

March 13, 2016

Show: Sen. Ted Cruz, Gov. John Kasich, and Sen. Bernie Sanders

With high-stakes contests in Ohio and Florida just days away, presidential candidates Sen. Ted Cruz, Gov. John Kasich, and Sen. Bernie Sanders come to “This Week” Sunday.

And the powerhouse roundtable debates the week in politics, with Democratic strategist and ABC News contributor Donna Brazile, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, ABC News contributor and Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol, and Univision/Fusion anchor Jorge Ramos, author of the new book “Take a Stand.”

Full Transcript

WATCH the full show

Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo March 6, 2016 Show: Gov. John Kasich, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Reince Priebus Republican presidential candidate Gov. John Kasich of Ohio and RNC Chair Reince Priebus tackle the Republican race, on “This Week with George Stephanopoulos.” Then, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders comes to “This Week.” Plus, in an ABC News exclusive co-anchor Martha Raddatz goes aboard the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the Persian Gulf. She’s there as a mission unfolds from beginning to end, with rare access to fighter jet pilots as they launch into the night sky and take out their ISIS target in Syria. And the powerhouse roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, Democratic strategist and CNN political commentator Van Jones, ABC News contributor and Republican strategist Ana Navarro, and ABC News’ Cokie Roberts. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

Sue Ogrocki/AP Photo February 28, 2016 Show: Gov. Chris Christie, Sen. Ted Cruz, and Sen. Bernie Sanders Gov. Chris Christie joins George Stephanopoulos to discuss his surprise endorsement of Donald Trump. Two days before Super Tuesday, presidential candidates Sen. Ted Cruz and Sen. Bernie Sanders come to “This Week.” And the powerhouse roundtable debates the week in politics, with Democratic strategist and ABC News contributor Donna Brazile, radio host Hugh Hewitt, editor and publisher of The Nation Katrina vanden Heuvel, ABC News chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl, and Fox News anchor Greta Van Susteren. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

Andrew Harnik/AP Photo February 21, 2016 Show: Sen. Ted Cruz, Sen. Marco Rubio, and Donald Trump Full Transcript WATCH the full show

Matt Rourke/AP Photo February 14, 2016 Show: Ted Cruz, John Kasich, Marco Rubio, Bernie Sanders, and Donald Trump Fresh off the Republican debate in South Carolina, GOP presidential candidates Gov. John Kasich and Sen. Marco Rubio come to “This Week.” Plus, after his double-digit win in New Hampshire over Hillary Clinton, Sen. Bernie Sanders comes to “This Week.” Full Transcript WATCH the full show

Jim Mone/AP Photo February 7, 2016 Show: Hillary Clinton, Sen. Marco Rubio, and Donald Trump Fresh off the ABC News GOP debate, George Stephanopoulos anchors a special edition of “This Week” live from New Hampshire, featuring interviews with Republican presidential candidates Sen. Marco Rubio and Donald Trump, and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Then, the powerhouse roundtable debates the week in politics with Democratic strategist and ABC News contributor Donna Brazile, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, Weekly Standard editor and ABC News contributor Bill Kristol, and ABC News’ Cokie Roberts. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

Patrick Semansky/AP Photo January 31, 2015 Show: Hillary Clinton, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump Just one day before the first 2016 votes are cast in Iowa, Democratic presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump come to “This Week.” And, the powerhouse roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News contributor and Democratic strategist Donna Brazile, Purple Strategies chair and founder of NewRepublican.org Alex Castellanos, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, and editor and publisher of The Nation Katrina vanden Heuvel. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

Charles Krupa/AP Photo January 24, 2016 Show: Jeb Bush and Sen. Bernie Sanders With just a week remaining until the Iowa caucuses, Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush and Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders come to “This Week.” Full Transcript WATCH the full show

Scott Eisen January 17, 2016 Show: Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders Fresh off the first GOP debate of 2016, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump sits down with George Stephanopoulos on the trail in New Hampshire. Then, with just two weeks remaining until the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses, Democratic presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders come to “This Week.” And, the powerhouse roundtable debates the week in politics with Republican strategist Kevin Madden, Washington Post columnist EJ Dionne, Republican strategist and CNBC contributor Sara Fagen, Progressive Caucus Co-Chair Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., and ABC News Chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

Patrick Semansky/AP Photo January 10, 2016 Show: Sen. Marco Rubio and Sen. Bernie Sanders Just three weeks before the first votes are cast in Iowa, Republican presidential candidate Sen. Marco Rubio speaks exclusively to “This Week." Plus, White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell preview President Obama’s final State of the Union address. And, the powerhouse roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News contributor and Democratic strategist Donna Brazile, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, radio host Hugh Hewitt, and television and radio host Tavis Smiley. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

AP Photo January 3, 2016 Show: Ben Carson and Sen. Bernie Sanders Presidential candidates Ben Carson and Senator Bernie Sanders come to “This Week." And, the powerhouse roundtable debates the week in politics with Yahoo News national political columnist Matt Bai, founder of NewRepublican.org and chair of Purple Strategies Alex Castellanos, Democratic strategist and CNN political commentator Van Jones, and Alice Stewart, Republican strategist and former communications director for Mike Huckabee for President. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

Eric Albrecht/The Columbus Dispatch via AP December 27, 2015 Show: Gov. John Kasich Republican presidential candidate Governor John Kasich comes to “This Week,” for an exclusive interview. Plus, much more of Jonathan Karl’s sit down interview with Donald Trump discussing his big year in politics, Sunday on “This Week.” Then, Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer reviews a big year of decisions at the Supreme Court. And, the powerhouse roundtable debates the year in politics, and looks ahead to what’s in store for 2016, with ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, ABC News contributor and ESPN senior writer LZ Granderson, ABC News contributor Bill Kristol, and ABC News congressional correspondent Mary Bruce. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

Jim Cole/AP Photo December 20, 2015 Show: Gov. Chris Christie, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump George Stephanopoulos anchors a special edition of “This Week” live from New Hampshire, with presidential candidates Governor Chris Christie, Senator Bernie Sanders, and Donald Trump. Then, Hillary for America’s communications director Jennifer Palmieri weighs in on the Democratic debate. And, the powerhouse roundtable debates the week in politics with Democratic strategist and ABC News contributor Donna Brazile, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, ABC News contributor Ana Navarro, and ABC News’ Cokie Roberts. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

Francois Mori/AP Photo December 13, 2015 Show: Secretary of State John Kerry and Ben Carson In a Sunday exclusive, Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson comes to “This Week.” Full Transcript WATCH the full show

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Photo December 6, 2015 Show: Hillary Clinton and Jeb Bush In two live, exclusives, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush come to “This Week.” And, the powerhouse roundtable debates the week in politics with founder of NewRepublican.org and chairman of Purple Strategies, Alex Castellanos, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, MSNBC political analyst and Georgetown University professor Michael Eric Dyson, and ABC News contributor, senior advisor for Correct the Record, and former Democratic Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

John Locher/AP Photo November 29, 2015 Show: Ben Carson and Gov. John Kasich Republican presidential candidates Ben Carson and Governor John Kasich come to “This Week.” And, the powerhouse roundtable debates the week in politics with ABC News' Cokie Roberts, Weekly Standard Editor and ABC News contributor Bill Kristol, Dewey Strategy Group principal and CNN contributor Maria Cardona, and Matt Bai, Yahoo News National Political columnist. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

Eric Schultz/AP Photo November 22, 2015 Show: Donald Trump and Ben Carson Republican presidential candidates Donald Trump and Ben Carson and Democratic presidential candidate Martin O’Malley come to “This Week.” And, ABC News’ Martha Raddatz reports from overseas on the latest in the fight against ISIS. Plus, the powerhouse roundtable debates the week in politics with democratic strategist and senior CNN political commentator David Axelrod, ABC News analyst Matthew Dowd, Democratic congressman and Progressive Caucus co-chair Rep. Keith Ellison, and Republican congresswoman and retired Air Force colonel Rep. Martha McSally. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

John Raoux/AP Photo November 15, 2015 Show: Ben Rhodes and Marco Rubio George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with President Barack Obama in an ABC News exclusive. Then, a Sunday exclusive with Republican presidential candidate Senator Marco Rubio. Plus, Democratic presidential candidate Martin O’Malley and Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager, Robby Mook, come to “This Week” following the second Democratic primary debate And the powerhouse roundtable discusses the week in politics, with Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol, former Clinton labor secretary and UC Berkley professor Robert Reich, Obama's 2012 deputy campaign manager and Precision Strategies founding partner Stephanie Cutter, and ABC News contributor Ana Navarro. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

Alan Diaz/AP Photo November 8, 2015 Show: Donald Trump, Ben Carson, and Sen. Bernie Sanders Presidential candidates Donald Trump, Ben Carson and Sen. Bernie Sanders come to “This Week.” Then, Sec. of Defense Ash Carter discusses the latest in the war against ISIS in Syria. Plus, Rep. Peter King and Rep. Adam Schiff examine the mystery over the Metrojet airliner crash. And historian Jon Meacham discusses “Destiny and Power,” his new biography of President George H. W. Bush. Then, the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with National Review editor Rich Lowry, ABC News contributor and Democratic strategist Donna Brazile, founder of NewRepublican.org and chairman of Purple Strategies, Alex Castellanos, and Maggie Haberman, presidential campaign correspondent for The New York Times and CNN contributor. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

Andrew Harnik/AP Photo November 1, 2015 Show: Ben Carson and Speaker Paul Ryan Sunday, GOP presidential candidates Ben Carson and Carly Fiorina join “This Week” following the third Republican presidential debate. Plus, newly elected Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan comes to “This Week.” And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with Republican strategist and CNBC contributor Sara Fagen, CNN political commentator Van Jones, host of the “The Hugh Hewitt Show” Hugh Hewitt, and TIME political columnist and author of “Charlie Mike” Joe Klein. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

Charlie Neibergall/AP Photo October 25, 2015 Show: Donald Trump Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump comes to “This Week.” And, the powerhouse roundtable debates the week in politics with ABC News contributor and former Democratic Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, ABC News contributor Ana Navarro, ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl, and Mark Halperin and John Heilemann, managing editors of Bloomberg Politics and hosts of “With All Due Respect.” See the whole political picture, Sunday on “This Week.” Full Transcript WATCH the full show

John Locher/AP Photo October 18, 2015 Show: Ben Carson and Sen. Bernie Sanders Presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders and Ben Carson come to “This Week.” Plus, Iraq War veterans Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, discuss President Obama’s recent decision to drop plans to withdraw troops from Afghanistan. And, the powerhouse roundtable debates the week in politics with ABC News contributor Matthew Dowd, ABC News contributor Donna Brazile, editor of the Weekly Standard and ABC News contributor Bill Kristol, and editor and publisher of The Nation Katrina vanden Heuvel. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

October 11, 2015 Show: Gov. Bobby Jindal and Rep. Jason Chaffetz Sunday, with the shocking decision by Rep. Kevin McCarthy to drop his bid for House Speaker, Rep. Jason Chaffetz comes to “This Week.” Plus, Republican presidential candidate, Gov. Bobby Jindal, comes to “This Week.” And, the powerhouse roundtable debates the week in politics with “National Review” Executive Editor Reihan Salam, ABC News contributor and ESPN senior writer LZ Granderson, ABC News’ Cokie Roberts, and Mark Halperin, managing editor of Bloomberg Politics and host of “With All Due Respect.” Full Transcript WATCH the full show

October 4, 2015 Show: Donald Trump Sunday, Republican presidential candidates Donald Trump and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie come to “This Week.” Plus, Fox News host Bill O’Reilly discusses his new book, “Killing Reagan.” And, the powerhouse roundtable debates the week in politics with Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn; Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla.; Fox News anchor Greta Van Susteren; and Matt Bai, national political columnist for Yahoo News Full Transcript WATCH the full show

September 27, 2015 Show: Dr. Ben Carson and Samantha Power Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson comes to “This Week.” Plus, U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power joins us to discuss the Pope’s visit to the US and the arrival of China’s President Xi Jinping to the White House. Next, with news that Speaker John Boehner plans to resign from Congress, we talk with House Intelligence Committee Chair Rep. Devin Nunes. Then, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich comes to discuss the Boehner announcement and the fight for succession. Then, the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News contributor Matthew Dowd, editor of the Weekly Standard and ABC News contributor Bill Kristol, Democratic strategist and ABC News contributor Donna Brazile, and Washington Post national political reporter Robert Costa. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

September 20, 2015 Show: Donald Trump and Sen. Marco Rubio GOP presidential candidates Donald Trump and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, comes to “This Week” following the second Republican presidential debate. Plus, New York City’s Mayor Bill de Blasio discusses the Pope's upcoming trip to the U.S. and the race for the Democratic nomination for president. Then, the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News contributor Matthew Dowd, ABC News contributor and Republican strategist Ana Navarro, ABC News’ Cokie Roberts, and Democratic strategist and ABC News contributor Donna Brazile. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

September 13, 2015 Show: Dr. Ben Carson and General John Allen Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson discusses his campaign and the upcoming GOP debate, Sunday on “This Week.” Then, Gen. John Allen, Special Envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter ISIS and House Homeland Security Committee Chair Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, weigh in on the fight against ISIS and the refugee crisis facing Europe. Plus, the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics with the host of NPR’s Morning Edition, Steve Inskeep, Washington Post national political reporter Robert Costa, Republican strategist and pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson, and Democratic strategist Maria Cardona. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

September 6, 2015 Show: Mike Huckabee and John Kasich Republican presidential candidates Mike Huckabee and Ohio Governor John Kasich come to “This Week” Sunday. Then, David Miliband, President and CEO of the International Rescue Committee, discusses the ongoing refugee crisis. Plus, ABC News’ Martha Raddatz speaks with General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. And, the powerhouse roundtable debates the week in politics with ABC News analyst Matthew Dowd, Democratic strategist and ABC News contributor Donna Brazile, editor of the Weekly Standard and ABC News contributor Bill Kristol, and editor and publisher of The Nation Katrina vanden Heuvel. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

Paul Vernon/AP Photo | Jim Mone/AP Photo August 30, 2015 Show: Sen. Bernie Sanders and Gov. Bobby Jindal Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders and Republican presidential candidate Gov. Bobby Jindal come to “This Week” Sunday. Plus, Sen. Amy Klobuchar discusses her new book “The Senator Next Door.” And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics with ABC News’ Cokie Roberts, Associated Press Chief White House correspondent Julie Pace, ABC News contributor and ESPN senior writer LZ Granderson and former House Speaker and CNN political commentator Newt Gingrich. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

Charles Krupa/AP Photo August 23, 2015 Show: Donald Trump Republican presidential candidates Donald Trump and Governor Scott Walker and Democratic presidential candidate Martin O’Malley come to “This Week” Sunday. Plus, The powerhouse roundtable debates the week in politics, with TIME editor Nancy Gibbs, National Review editor Rich Lowry, Yahoo News national political columnist Matt Bai, ABC News contributor and Republican strategist Ana Navarro and former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

Charles Krupa/AP Photo August 16, 2015 Show: Donald Trump With the Iowa State Fair in full swing, Republican presidential candidates Carly Fiorina and Ben Carson come to “This Week” Sunday. Plus, the powerhouse roundtable debates the week in politics with ABC News analyst Matthew Dowd, Democratic strategist and ABC News contributor Donna Brazile and Hugh Hewitt, host of the “The Hugh Hewitt Show.” Then, with Hillary Clinton handing over her private server to the Justice Department, Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., joins the show to discuss all the fallout and what comes next. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

Andrew Harnik/AP Photo August 9, 2015 Show: Donald Trump Following the first Republican presidential debate, Donald Trump, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, Ohio Gov. John Kasich, and former Texas Gov. Rick Perry come to “This Week” Sunday. Plus, Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ, celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act in a one-on-one interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos. And the powerhouse roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News analyst Matthew Dowd, Democratic strategist and ABC News contributor Donna Brazile, Republican strategistSara Fagen, and Mark Halperin and John Heilemann, managing editors of Bloomberg Politics and hosts of “With All Due Respect. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

Nati Harnik/AP Photo August 2, 2015 Show: Donald Trump This Sunday on ‘This Week,’ Donald Trump discusses the upcoming Republican debate Then, 2016 presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Sen. Rick Santorum, and RNC Chair Reince Priebus discuss the 2016 race, Sunday on “This Week. And the powerhouse roundtable debates all the week’s politics, with Democratic strategist Maria Cardona, CNN political commentator and former House speaker Newt Gingrich, Republican strategist and pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson, and ABC News’ Cokie Roberts. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

Jessica Hill/AP Photo July 26, 2015 Show: Attorney General Loretta Lynch This Sunday on ‘This Week,’ Attorney General Loretta Lynch discusses race relations and terrorism in the homeland with ABC News’ Pierre Thomas. Then, GOP contender Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina takes on Donald Trump and the 2016 presidential race. Plus, Cecile Richards, president of Planned Parenthood, speaks exclusively to “This Week.” And the powerhouse roundtable debates all the week’s politics, with ABC News analystMatthew Dowd, ABC News contributor and Republican strategist Ana Navarro, Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn, and Maggie Haberman, presidential campaign correspondent for The New York Times. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

Nati Harnik/AP Photo July 19, 2015 Show: Donald Trump This Sunday on ‘This Week,’ Donald Trump provides an explanation for his comments on John McCain. Then, Secretary of State John Kerry and Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz, appear on "This Week" to address the historic deal with Iran Plus, reaction to the deal from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. And the powerhouse roundtable debates all the week’s politics, with editor of the Weekly Standard and ABC News contributor Bill Kristol, ABC News chief White House correspondentJon Karl, ABC News contributor and ESPN senior writer LZ Granderson, and former Democratic Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

July 12, 2015 Show: Presidential Candidate Carly Fiorina This Sunday on ‘This Week,’ 2016 GOP presidential candidate, Carly Fiorina goes one-on-one with ABC News’ Martha Raddatz Plus, Senate Foreign Relations Committee member Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., discusses the latest on the Iran nuclear talks. And the powerhouse roundtable debates all the week’s politics, with Republican strategist and pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson, Democratic strategist and CNN political commentator Van Jones, ABC News’ Cokie Roberts, and Fox News anchor Greta Van Susteren. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo July 5, 2015 Show: Governor Rick Perry This Sunday on ‘This Week,’ possible 2016 GOP presidential nominee, former Texas Governor Rick Perry addresses Donald Trump’s comments towards hispanic immigrants. Plus, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, discuss the Iran nuclear talks days before the final deadline. And the powerhouse roundtable debates all the week’s politics, with Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., The Washington Post’s Anne Gearan, and ABC News contributor and Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

June 28, 2015 Show: Former Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sen. Bernie Sanders This Sunday, “This Week” covers the latest on the historic Supreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriage across the nation, with the man behind the case, Jim Obergefell. Then, 2016 presidential candidates former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee and Vermont Sen.Bernie Sanders weigh in on the Supreme Court’s historic decision. Plus, Counterterrorism and Intelligence Subcommittee chair Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., discusses the possibility of a terror attack in the homeland over July Fourth weekend. And the powerhouse roundtable debates all the week’s politics, with Family Research Councilsenior fellow Ken Blackwell, and ABC News contributor and Democratic strategist Donna Brazile, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, and ABC’s Cokie Roberts. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

Alonzo Adams/AP Photo June 21, 2015 Show: Tragedy in Charleston This Sunday on “This Week,” ABC News’ Martha Raddatz speaks to Charleston, South Carolina Mayor Joseph Riley after the deadly shooting at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church that left nine dead. The interview is followed by insights and analysis from the New Yorker’s Jelani Cobb and author Charlayne Hunter-Gault. Then, GOP presidential candidate Rick Santorum responds to the tragedy in Charleston and the Pope’s controversial new encyclical on climate change. And the powerhouse roundtable debates all the week’s politics, with Democratic strategist Maria Cardona, Republican strategist Sara Fagen, and host of NPR’s Morning Edition Steve Inskeep. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

ABC News June 14, 2015 Show: Gov. Chris Christie This Sunday on ‘This Week,’ likely 2016 GOP presidential candidate, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie addresses Hillary Clinton’s first major rally and his White House dreams. Plus, Clinton campaign senior adviser Joel Benenson discusses the future of Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Then, the powerhouse roundtable debates all the week's politics, with ABC News contributor and Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol, ABC News contributor and Republican strategist Ana Navarro, Center for American Progress president Neera Tanden, and editor and publisher of The Nation Katrina vanden Heuvel. And, Labor Secretary Thomas Perez assures viewers that the Obama Administration will be able to fast track trade in the future. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

ABC News June 7, 2015 Show: Gov. Scott Walker This Sunday on ‘This Week,’ likely 2016 GOP presidential candidate, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker says he wouldn’t rule out a full-blown re-invasion of Iraq. Plus, retired Gen. Stanley McChrystal, former head of Joint Special Operations Command in Iraq and author of the new book “Team of Teams,” argues that a strong coalition will be key to defending ISIS. Then, the powerhouse roundtable debates all the week's politics, with Democratic strategist and ABC News contributor Donna Brazile, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, former House Speaker and CNN political commentator Newt Gingrich, and Berkeley professor and former Clinton Labor secretary Robert Reich. And, Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa insists she’s no “kingmaker” even as several prominent GOP presidential candidates flock to her inaugural “Roast and Ride” event. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

Evan Vucci/AP Photo May 31, 2015 Show: Former Maryland Governor Martin O’Malley This Sunday on ‘This Week,’ George Stephanopoulos interviews Martin O’Malley in Baltimore, and the presidential candidate discusses the launch of his campaign. Plus, GOP presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson and potential GOP candidate Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal discuss the 2016 race. And, the powerhouse roundtable debates all the week's politics, with Republican strategist and pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson, Georgetown University professor Michael Eric Dyson, and Mark Halperin and John Heilemann, managing editors of Bloomberg Politics and hosts of "With All Due Respect." Then, billionaires Warren Buffett and Bill and Melinda Gates discuss the fifth year anniversary of the Giving Pledge. Full Transcript WATCH the full show

ABC News May 24, 2015 Show: Ohio Gov. John Kasich This Sunday on “This Week,” Ohio Governor John Kasich dismisses the idea of becoming vice president should he fail to secure the GOP nomination for the presidency. Then, Representative Mac Thornberry discusses the expansion of ISIS in Iraq and Syria. And the powerhouse roundtable debates all the week’s politics, with Rep. Keith Ellison, ABC News contributor and Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol, ABC News contributor Donna Brazile, and CNN political commentator and New York Daily News columnist S.E. Cupp. Plus, ABC News’ Alex Marquardt has the latest on the growing threats from ISIS. Full Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News May 17, 2015 Show: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell This Sunday on “This Week,” George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who underscores his support for the NSA bulk data collection program. And CIA deputy director Michael Morell discusses his new book, “The Great War of Our Time.” Plus, the powerhouse roundtable debates all the week’s politics, with ABC News' Matthew Dowd, Jonathan Karl, Ana Navarro, and Cokie Roberts. Then, Robert Sumwalt of the National Transportation Safety Board discusses the latest on the investigation into the deadly Amtrak derailment that killed eight people this week. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News May 10, 2015 Show: Sec. Jeh Johnson This Sunday on “This Week,” Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson discusses the threat ISIS poses through social media. Then, General Peter Chiarelli and Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence for the NYPD, John Miller provide the latest on mitigating the spread of ISIS within the homeland. And the powerhouse roundtable debates all the week’s politics, with Slate’s Jamelle Bouie, PBS “NewsHour” co-host and managing editor Gwen Ifill, National Review editor Rich Lowry, and Fox News anchor Greta Van Susteren. Plus, ABC News’ Martha Raddatz gets inside information on ‘deflategate’ from ESPN analyst, Jesse Palmer. Full Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News May 3, 2015 Show: Fallout From Baltimore On “This Week” this Sunday, Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-MD, and Sen. Tim Cummings, R-S.C., discuss the shock waves following Freddie Gray’s death in Baltimore. And George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with Sen. Bernie Sanders who could pose a threat to former Sec. of State Hillary Clinton’s Oval Office dreams.Then, the powerhouse roundtable debates all the week’s politics, with ABC News contributor and Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol, former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, editor and publisher of The Nation Katrina vanden Heuvel, and former Bush White House press secretary Dana Perino, author of the new book, “And the Good News Is…” Plus, ABC News Senior Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas, ABC News Legal Analyst Dan Abrams, and ABC News Contributor and former New York City Police Commissioner Ray Kelly weigh in on the ongoing unrest in Baltimore. Full Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News April 26, 2015 Show: 'Clinton Cash’ Author Peter Schweizer This Sunday, “This Week” tracks the devastation following the 7.8 earthquake that killed thousands in Nepal. And Peter Schweizer, author of “Clinton Cash: The Untold Story of How and Why Foreign Governments and Businesses Helped Make Bill and Hillary Rich,” defends his thesis that the Clintons gave donors preferential treatment. Then, the powerhouse roundtable debates all the week’s politics with Democratic strategist and ABC News contributor Donna Brazile, CNN political commentator and former House speaker Newt Gingrich, and Mark Halperin and John Heilemann, managing editors of Bloomberg Politics and hosts of “With All Due Respect.” Plus, the Sunday Spotlight covers all the highlights of this weekend’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington. Full Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News April 19, 2015 Show: Sen. Claire McCaskill This Sunday, “This Week” tracks developments in the Granite State as GOP hopefuls rush to make an impression. Plus, Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill defends former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton while denouncing recently declared Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio for folding on immigration reform due to pressure from the conservative wing of his own party. Then, the powerhouse roundtable debates all the week’s politics with ABC News’ Cokie Roberts, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, ABC News contributor and Republican strategist Ana Navarro, and ESPN senior writer and CNN contributor LZ Granderson. And House Homeland Security Committee Chair Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, discusses the latest threats on the homeland, including the curious case of the gyrocopter landing on the Capitol Hill lawn. Full Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

April 12, 2015 Show: Sec. of State John Kerry This Sunday, “This Week” covers the latest developments as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton moves toward announcing her candidacy for president. Plus, Secretary of State John Kerry weighs in on the debate over the Iran nuclear negotiations. And likely GOP presidential candidate former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee discusses the 2016 race.Then, the powerhouse roundtable debates all the week’s politics, with ABC News contributor and Democratic strategist Donna Brazile, ABC News contributor and Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol, Republican strategist and pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson, and radio and television host Tavis Smiley, author of the new book, “My Journey with Maya.” Plus, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, talks about his new book, “Our Lost Constitution.” And in our Sunday Spotlight, former First Lady Laura Bush discusses being awarded American University’s 2015 Wonk of the Year award for her contributions to women’s rights around the world. Full Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

Gali Tibbon/AP Photo April 5, 2015 Show: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu This Sunday, “This Week” covers the latest on the Iran nuclear deal, with reaction from Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Then, as California faces mandatory water reductions for the first time in the state’s history in response to a four-year drought, we go one-on-one with California Gov. Jerry Brown. And the powerhouse roundtable debates all the week’s politics, with ABC News contributor and Democratic strategist Donna Brazile, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, ABC News Chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl, and Associated Press Chief White House correspondent Julie Pace. Plus on this Easter Sunday, Philadelphia Archbishop Charles Chaput discusses plans for Pope Francis’ visit to Philadelphia this fall. And with baseball’s Opening Day around the corner, we talk to Major League Baseball commissioner emeritus Bud Selig and ESPN’s Keith Olbermann. Full Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images March 29, 2015 Show: Former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley and Indiana Gov. Mike Pence Sunday on “This Week,” George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley, who could challenge Hillary Clinton for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination. And the powerhouse roundtable debates all the week’s politics, with ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, ABC News contributor and Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol, and CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, author of the new book, “In Defense of a Liberal Education.” Plus, Victoria Kennedy gives a behind-the-scenes look at the opening of the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the U.S. Senate. Full Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images March 22, 2015 Show: Rep. Michael McCaul Following deadly terror attacks Yemen and Tunisia, Homeland Security Committee chair Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, comes to “This Week” Sunday to discuss the threat from ISIS, as well as the latest on the Iran nuclear talks. And Yahoo’s Katie Couric speaks with former GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney on the 2016 GOP presidential field and the controversy over Hillary Clinton’s private email account.Then, the powerhouse roundtable debates all the week’s politics, with Democratic strategist and CNN political commentator Van Jones, Rep. Tom Cole, R-Oklahoma, host of NPR’s “Morning Edition” Steve Inskeep, and ABC News’ Cokie Roberts. Plus, astronaut twins Mark and Scott Kelly tell us how they’re preparing for a pioneering space study launching next week. And NASA administrator Charles Bolden and former astronaut Buzz Aldrin discuss why the Kelly study could get us closer to a manned mission to Mars. Full Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

Getty Images March 15, 2015 Show: 'This Week' Transcript: Sen. Roy Blunt In the wake of the latest unrest in Ferguson, Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, and Rep. William Lacy Clay, D-Missouri, come to “This Week” Sunday to discuss new tensions after the shooting of two police officers this week, and the fallout after the resignation of the city’s police chief and city manager. Plus, former Virginia Sen. Jim Webb comes to “This Week” to discuss his potential run for the 2016 Democratic nomination. Then, the powerhouse roundtable debates all the week’s politics, with Democratic strategist James Carville, Republican strategist and ABC News contributor Ana Navarro, New Yorker editor David Remnick, and Fox News anchor Greta van Susteren. And in our “Sunday Spotlight,” we sit down with Bassem Youssef – “Egypt’s Jon Stewart” – on the importance of political satire and free speech in the Middle East, and the new documentary project “Tickling Giants.” Full Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

Mark Sagliocco/FilmMagic/Getty Images March 8, 2015 Show: 'This Week' Transcript: Former Secretary of State Colin Powell Former Secretary of State Colin Powell comes to “This Week” Sunday to discuss the 50th anniversary of the “Bloody Sunday” civil rights march in Selma, Alabama. Plus, in the wake of the Justice Department’s report finding a pattern of racial discrimination by Ferguson, Missouri police, George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with Ferguson Mayor James Knowles, Sunday on “This Week.” And the powerhouse roundtable debates all the week’s politics, with ABC News contributor and Democratic strategist Donna Brazile, Mark Halperin and John Heilemann, managing editors of Bloomberg Politics and hosts of “With All Due Respect,” and former Bush White House communications director and “The View” co-host Nicolle Wallace. And ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz reports with exclusive access on the front lines in the fight against ISIS in Iraq, including a rare interview with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi. Full Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images March 1, 2015 Show: 'This Week' Transcript: Sec. of State John Kerry This Sunday, March 1st on “This Week,” Secretary of State John Kerry speaks live to Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz in an ABC News exclusive. The interview is his first since the identity of ISIS member “Jihadi John” was revealed, and comes two days before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses Congress on the nuclear threat from Iran. Plus, as the 2016 GOP presidential field gathers in Washington for the annual CPAC conference, the powerhouse roundtable with ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, ESPN senior writer and CNN contributor LZ Granderson, syndicated radio host Laura Ingraham, and ABC News’ Cokie Roberts debate the politics of the week. Full Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

AP Photo February 22, 2015 Show: 'This Week' Transcript: DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson Sunday on “This Week,” George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson. Plus, two senators considering runs for the White House – Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. – come to “This Week.” And the powerhouse roundtable debates all the week’s politics, with New York Times national political reporter Amy Chozick, Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., TIME political columnist Joe Klein, and ABC News contributor and Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol. And this Black History Month, writers Shelby Steele and Ta-Nehisi Coates come to “This Week” to debate how best to overcome the country’s troubled racial past. Full Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News February 15, 2015 Show: 'This Week' Transcript: The Battle Against ISIS This Sunday, “This Week” covers the latest in the battle against ISIS and the debate over President Obama’s proposed authorization of force, with Iraq War veteran Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois, and House Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California. And the powerhouse roundtable debates all the week’s politics, with ABC News contributor and Democratic strategist Donna Brazile, ABC News contributor and Republican strategist Ana Navarro, Washington Post national political reporter Robert Costa, and Politico editor and co-founder Jim VandeHei. Full Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News February 8, 2015 Show: 'This Week' Transcript: Sen. Ted Cruz Retired Gen. John Allen, the Special Presidential Envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter ISIS, discusses the battle with ISIS, only on “This Week” Sunday. Then, George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, about the latest developments overseas and the race for 2016. And the powerhouse roundtable debates all the week’s politics, with Echelon Insights co-founder and Daily Beast contributor Kristen Soltis Anderson, CNN political commentator Van Jones, and Mark Halperin and John Heilemann, managing editors of Bloomberg Politics and hosts of “With All Due Respect.” Plus, former Sen. Rick Santorum and his wife Karen discuss their new book about their daughter, “Bella’s Gift.” Full Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo February 1, 2015 Show: Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker discusses his potential 2016 GOP presidential bid, only on “This Week” Sunday. And the powerhouse roundtable debates all the week’s politics, with ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, ESPN columnist and CNN contributor LZ Granderson, PBS “NewsHour” co-host and managing editor Gwen Ifill, and National Review editor Rich Lowry. Full Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News January 25, 2015 Show: Republicans Look Ahead to 2016 Elections This Sunday, George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough. Plus, as the 2016 GOP field begins to take shape, Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal comes to “This Week” Sunday. And the powerhouse roundtable debates all the week’s politics, with ABC News contributor and Democratic strategist Donna Brazile, Republican strategist Sara Fagen, ABC News contributor and Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol, and ABC News’ Cokie Roberts. Full Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

Darren McCollester/Getty Images January 18, 2015 Show: Europe Cracks Down on Terror Suspects This Sunday, as anti-terror raids sweep across Europe in the aftermath of the attacks in Paris, we go one-on-one with the director of Europol Rob Wainwright, only on “This Week.” Plus, as the GOP field for 2016 begins to take shape, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee comes to “This Week” to discuss his new book, “God, Guns, Grits, and Gravy.” And the powerhouse roundtable debates all the week’s politics, with ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, former Gov. Jennifer Granholm, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., and Fusion’s Alicia Menendez. Full Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters January 11, 2015 Show: Aftermath of the Terror in Paris As new terror threats emerge from the Middle East and the battle rages over U.S. border enforcement, Attorney General Eric Holder comes to “This Week” Sunday. The powerhouse roundtable debates all the week’s politics, with ABC News contributor and Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol, ABC News contributor and Republican strategist Ana Navarro, ABC News contributor and former Obama White House senior adviser David Plouffe, and ABC News’ Cokie Roberts. And in our “Sunday Spotlight,” one year after George Zimmerman was found not guilty in the murder of Trayvon Martin, ABC News’ Matt Gutman catches up with Martin friend Rachel Jeantel. Full Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News January 4, 2015 Show: The Latest on the Recovery Effort of AirAsia Flight QZ 8501 The latest breaking details on the AirAsia Flight QZ 8501 disaster and recovery effort, Sunday on “This Week” Then, we talk to incoming members of Congress already making waves, with Sen.-elect Ben Sasse, R-Neb., Sen.-elect Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Rep.-elect Mia Love, R-Utah. Plus, the powerhouse roundtable debates all the week’s politics, with Fox News anchor Greta Van Susteren, television and radio host Tavis Smiley, national political reporter for the Washington Post Robert Costa and CNN Contributor Margaret Hoover. Full Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News December 28, 2014 Show: 2014 Game Changers As the year draws to a close, we examine the game changers who made their mark in 2014, Sunday on “This Week.” From a new villain in the Middle East who emerged with terrifying tactics, the women who shook up the world of politics, the U.S. soccer star who inspired a new generation of fans, and the heroes on the Ebola front lines, “This Week” brings new interviews, insights and analysis on the difference makers who changed the world in 2014. Find out who made the list this Sunday on a special edition of “This Week with George Stephanopoulos.” Full Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News December 21, 2014 Show: Senator Marco Rubio Following President Obama’s historic opening with Cuba, “This Week” anchor George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Sunday on “This Week.” And the powerhouse roundtable debates all the week’s politics, with former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean, ABC News contributor and Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol, ABC News contributor and Republican strategist Ana Navarro, and ABC News’ Cokie Roberts. Full Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News December 14, 2014 Show: Former CIA Director Gen. Michael Hayden As the country debates the findings of the Senate Intelligence Committee’s report on torture, former CIA Director Gen. Michael Hayden comes to “This Week” Sunday. Plus, Army veteran Eric Fair discusses his experience as a contract interrogator in Iraq in 2004, and New York Times columnist Tom Friedman weighs in on the latest developments with ISIS. And the powerhouse roundtable debates all the week’s politics, with Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., former House Speaker and CNN political commentator Newt Gingrich, syndicated radio host and ABC News contributor Laura Ingraham, and CNN & SiriusXM host Michael Smerconish. Full Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News December 7, 2014 Show: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio As protests grow across the country over a grand jury’s decision in the death of Eric Garner, George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, and former New York City police commissioner Ray Kelly, only on “This Week” Sunday. Plus, Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio, discusses the state of the Republican Party following sweeping midterm wins, and whether he’s considering a 2016 presidential bid. And the powerhouse roundtable debates all the week’s politics, with ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, CNN political commentator Van Jones, National Review editor Rich Lowry, and Rep. Loretta Sanchez, D-Calif. Full Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News November 30, 2014 Show: Fallout from Ferguson “This Week” covers the latest fallout from Ferguson after police officer Darren Wilson was not indicted on any charges in the shooting death of teenager Michael Brown, with St. Louis Alderman Antonio French, former New York City Police Commissioner and ABC News contributor Ray Kelly, Wall Street Journal columnist Bret Stephens. Roundtable: ABC News contributor and Democratic strategist Donna Brazile, ABC News contributor and Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol, ABC News’ Cokie Roberts, and New Yorker contributor and University of Connecticut associate professor Jelani Cobb. Full Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News November 23, 2014 Show: President Barack Obama In an ABC News exclusive, George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with President Barack Obama in his first interview following his executive action on immigration. Roundtable: Dr. Ben Carson, Democratic strategist James Carville, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, and editor and publisher of The Nation Katrina vanden Heuvel. Full Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News November 16, 2014 Show: President Obama Doubles Down Sunday on “This Week,” the powerhouse roundtable debates all the week’s politics after a big vote on the Keystone XL Pipeline. Plus, we hear from TransCanada CEO Russ Girling. Roundtable: Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., and Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-Ill., Democratic strategist and ABC News contributor Donna Brazile, Republican strategist and ABC News contributor Ana Navarro, and ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl. Full Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News November 9, 2014 Show: Moving Past the 2014 Midterm Elections Sunday on “This Week,” the powerhouse roundtable debates all the week’s midterm politics following the Republican takeover of the Senate. Plus, we check in with Senator-elect Cory Gardner, R-Colorado, and Rep. Darrell Issa, R-California, to hear how Congressional Republicans plan to move forward with the White House. Roundtable: ABC News contributor and Democratic strategist Donna Brazile, Fox News anchor Greta Van Susteren, BuzzFeed.com editor-in-chief Ben Smith, and Mark Halperin and John Heilemann, managing editors of Bloomberg Politics and hosts of “With All Due Respect.” Full Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News November 2, 2014 Show: Countdown to Election Day In a “Your Voice, Your Vote” special edition of “This Week,” ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos covers the final days to Election Day 2014, with Republican National Committee Chair Reince Priebus and Democratic National Committee Chair Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Florida. And we debate all the week’s midterm politics, with ABC News contributor and Democratic strategist Donna Brazile, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, ABC News contributor and Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol, and ABC News’ Cokie Roberts, plus analysis from FiveThirtyEight editor-in-chief and ABC News special contributor Nate Silver and Fusion’s Alicia Menendez. Full Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News October 26, 2014 Show: Ebola in New York City “This Week” talks with the NIH’s Dr. Anthony Fauci about the first case of Ebola diagnosed in New York City and the quarantines instituted in New York and New Jersey. Then, House Homeland Security Committee Chair Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Former National Counterterrorism Center Director Matthew Olsen discuss this week’s terror attack in Canada and the threat to the U.S. from homegrown violent extremists. Plus, as he becomes the latest member of the Bush family political dynasty to run for office, we go on the trail with Texas Land Commissioner candidate George P. Bush. Roundtable: Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., Former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, Echelon Insights co-founder Kristen Soltis Anderson and ESPN senior writer LZ Granderson. Full Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News October 19, 2014 Show: Ebola in America George Stephanopoulos speaks with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, on the latest efforts to contain and treat the spread of Ebola in the United States. And we go one-on-one with Archbishop of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan on the Catholic Church’s possible shift in attitude toward gays following a new report this week. Roundtable: ABC News’ contributor and Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol, Republican strategist Mary Matalin, television and radio host Tavis Smiley and EMILY’S List President Stephanie Schriock. Full Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

T.J. Kirkpatrick/Getty Images October 12, 2014 Show: US Troops Prepare to Enter Ebola Hot Zone Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin Dempsey and House Intelligence Committee Chair Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Michigan, discuss the latest on the battle against ISIS in Syria and Iraq. Plus, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and ABC News' Chief Health and Medical Editor Dr. Richard Besser, address major questions on containing the spread of Ebola. And rising Democratic star Julián Castro discusses his new role as Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and his own political future. Roundtable: ABC News’ contributor and Democratic strategist Donna Brazile, ABC News’ political analyst Matthew Dowd and ABC News’ contributor and Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol. Full Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

Jerome Delay/AP Photo October 5, 2014 Show: The Battle Against Ebola Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Tom Frieden comes to “This Week” to discuss the latest developments in the race to contain the first case of Ebola diagnosed on U.S. soil. Then, we go one-on-one with Treasury Secretary Jack Lew on the state of the economy. Plus, in our “Sunday Spotlight,” ABC News’ Bob Woodruff speaks with actor and veterans’ advocate Gary Sinise for the dedication of the American Veterans Disabled for Life Memorial opening in Washington, DC this weekend. Roundtable: CNN “Crossfire” co-host Van Jones, Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan, and Mark Halperin and John Heilemann, managing editors of Bloomberg Politics and co-hosts of the new program “With All Due Respect.” Full Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News September 28, 2014 Show: Have Airstrikes in Syria Been Successful Against ISIS? “This Week” reports the latest on air strikes against ISIS targets in Syria and Iraq with Navy Vice Admiral John Miller, Commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and the U.S. 5th Fleet. Then, we go one-on-one with House Speaker John Boehner, only on “This Week.” Plus, the latest on the threat from the Khorasan group with former FBI Special Agent Ali Soufan and the former Counterterrorism Coordinator for the Homeland Security Department John Cohen. Roundtable: Yahoo News national political columnist Matt Bai, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minnesota, and ABC News contributor and syndicated radio host Laura Ingraham. Full Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News September 21, 2014 Show: President Obama to Address ISIS Threat at UN As the United Nations General Assembly approaches, United States Ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Powers joins “This Week” to talk about forming an international coalition to defeat ISIS. Plus, former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates discusses the newly-approved measure to arm and train moderate Syrian rebels in the fight against ISIS. Roundtable: Democratic strategist James Carville, ABC News’ contributor Ana Navarro, Wall Street Journal columnist Bret Stephens and editor and publisher of The Nation, Katrina Vanden Heuvel. Full Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News September 14, 2014 Show: ISIS Targets U.S. Allies with the Latest Hostage Killing “This Week,” White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough discusses the latest on the administration’s strategy against ISIS. We also hear from retired General James Cartwright and retired Lt. Colonel John Nagl. Plus, Sen. Tom Harkin, D-Iowa, discusses Hillary Clinton’s first trip to Iowa since the 2008 campaign. Roundtable: ABC News' contributor Donna Brazile, ABC News’ Political Analyst Matthew Dowd and ABC News' Jonathan Karl are in Iowa for the annual Steak Fry. Full Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News September 7, 2014 Show: Senator Ted Cruz “This Week” Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, takes on President Obama’s response to ISIS. Plus, Counterterrorism and Intelligence Subcommittee Chair Rep. Peter King, R-New York, discusses the latest on the terror threat from ISIS and the U.S. response and Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-Illinois, weighs in on comprehensive immigration policy. Roundtable: Yahoo News national political columnist Matt Bai, ABC News contributor Donna Brazile, Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol, and ABC News' Jonathan Karl. Full Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News August 31th, 2014 Show: The ISIS Threat to the West “This Week” covers ISIS recruitment tactics and potential plans for the West. Plus Richard Clarke, former National Coordinator for Security, Infrastructure Protection, and Counter-terrorism, and Jane Holl Lute, former Homeland Security Deputy Secretary, break down the threat that has the world on the edge. Roundtable: Rep Tom Cole (R) Oklahoma, ABC News Political Analyst Matthew Dowd, Former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, and ABC News' Cokie Roberts. Full Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News August 24th, 2014 Show: The Latest on the Threat from ISIS House Homeland Security Committee Chair Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, discusses the latest on the threat from ISIS and the execution of American journalist James Foley. Plus, Rep. William Lacy Clay, D-Missouri, who represents Ferguson in Congress, discusses the unrest in Missouri. Roundtable: Rep. Donna Edwards, D-Maryland, ABC News contributor and Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol, Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan, and ABC News contributor and former Obama White House senior adviser David Plouffe. FULL Transcript

ABC News August 17th, 2014 Show: Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon “This Week” covers the latest on the unrest in Ferguson, Missouri. Plus, Iraq War veterans Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii discuss U.S. military action in Iraq. Roundtable: ABC News contributor and Democratic strategist Donna Brazile, Echelon Insights co-founder and Daily Beast contributor Kristen Soltis Anderson, and ABC News Senior Washington Correspondent Jeff Zeleny. Full Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News August 10th, 2014 Show: NCAA President Mark Emmert “This Week” covers the latest on the U.S. response to the escalating crisis in Iraq, with retired Army Gen. Carter Ham, former commander of U.S. and coalition forces in Mosul. Plus, SIM medical missionary Dr. Frank Glover, Jr. and Amb. Robin Sanders, former ambassador to Republic of the Congo and Nigeria, discuss the threat of Ebola in Africa. Roundtable: ABC News’ Matthew Dowd and Cokie Roberts, ESPN’s LZ Granderson, and journalist and author Sharyl Attkisson debate all the week’s politics. Full Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News August 3rd, 2014 Show: Dan Pfeiffer White House senior adviser Dan Pfeiffer and Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, come to "This Week." Roundtable: Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, ABC News contributor and Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol, New Yorker editor David Remnick, and Fox News anchor Greta Van Susteren debate all the week's politics. Full Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News July 27, 2014 Show: Sen. John Cornyn and Rep. Henry Cuellar "This Week" reports the latest on the crisis in the Middle East. Plus, Sen.John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Rep., D-Texas - two key players in the last-ditch efforts to address the border crisis - come to "This Week" Roundtable: The powerhouse roundtable debates all the week’s politics, with ABC News contributor and Democratic strategist Donna Brazile, Rep.Tom Cole, R-Oklahoma, CNN "Crossfire" co-host S.E. Cupp, and UC Berkley professor and former Clinton Labor secretary Robert Reich. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News July 20, 2014 Show: Sec. John Kerry and PM Benjamin Netanyahu With crisis from Ukraine to the Middle East, George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with Secretary of State John Kerry. And as Israel launches its ground offensive into Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu comes to “This Week.” Roundtable: The powerhouse roundtable debates all the week’s politics, with ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz, Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass, New Republic Senior Editor Julia Ioffe, and Wall Street Journal White House Correspondent Carol Lee. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

Jack Date/ABC News July 13, 2014 Show: Attorney General Eric Holder As new terror threats emerge from the Middle East and the battle rages over U.S. border enforcement, Attorney General Eric Holder comes to “This Week” . Roundtable: The powerhouse roundtable debates all the week’s politics, with ABC News contributor and Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol, ABC News contributor and Republican strategist Ana Navarro, ABC News contributor and former Obama White House senior adviser David Plouffe, and ABC News’ Cokie Roberts Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News July 6, 2014 Show: Gov Rick Perry Following their testimony at a Homeland Security Committee field hearing this week on the crisis on the border, Texas Gov. Rick Perry and Bishop Mark Seitz of the Catholic Diocese of El Paso, Texas come to “This Week”. Plus, in his first interview since the crisis began, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Gil Kerlikowske weighs in on the border battle, only on “This Week.” Roundtable: The powerhouse roundtable debates all the week’s politics, with Yahoo News National Political Columnist Matt Bai, ABC News contributor and Democratic strategist Donna Brazile, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, and former House Speaker and CNN “Crossfire” co-host Newt Gingrich. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News June 29, 2014 Show: President Obama ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with President Obama. Plus, House Counterterrorism and Intelligence Subcommittee Chair Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., discusses the latest threats to the U.S. from Iraq and Syria. And, in our “Sunday Spotlight,” ABC News’ Martha Raddatz speaks with documentary filmmaker Stanley Nelson on his new film “Freedom Summer.” Roundtable: The powerhouse roundtable debates the Supreme Court decisions and all the week’s politics, with ABC News contributor and Democratic strategist Donna Brazile, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, ABC News contributor and Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol, editor and publisher of The Nation Katrina vanden Heuvel, ABC News’ Terry Moran, Slate’s Dahlia Lithwick, and the Judicial Crisis Network’s Carrie Severino. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News June 22, 2014 Show Guest: former Vice President Dick Cheney As the U.S. weighs options on the escalating conflict in Iraq, former Vice President Dick Cheney comes to “This Week". Plus, in a rare wide-ranging interview, George Stephanopoulos speaks with Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor about her life and career, and her book “My Beloved World.” Roundtable: The powerhouse roundtable debates all the week’s politics, with Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., ABC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Terry Moran, and Fox News anchor Greta Van Susteren. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News June 15, 2014 Show Guest: House Majority Leader Eric Cantor In his first interview since his stunning primary loss, House Majority Leader Rep. Eric Cantor, R-Va., comes to “This Week”. Plus, House Homeland Security Committee Chair Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas., ABC News consultant and former Army Vice Chief of Staff Gen. Peter Chiarelli and ABC News contributor Col. Steve Ganyard, USMC (Ret.), discuss the threat to the U.S. from the deteriorating situation in Iraq. Roundtable: The powerhouse roundtable debates all the week’s politics, with Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-Ill., ABC News contributor and Democratic strategist Donna Brazile, ABC News contributor and syndicated radio host Laura Ingraham, and ABC News contributor and Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol. And in our “Sunday Spotlight,” journalist Elizabeth Drew, author of “Washington Journal: Reporting Watergate and Richard Nixon’s Downfall,” shares new insight on Nixon 40 years after the Watergate scandal. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News June 8, 2014 Show: Hillary Clinton’s ‘Hard Choices,’ Rep. Mike Rogers A preview of Diane Sawyer’s exclusive interview with Hillary Clinton on her new book, “Hard Choices,” before Sawyer’s one-hour ABC News primetime special on Monday June 9. Plus, House Intelligence Committee Chair Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Mich., takes on the escalating controversy over the release of Bowe Bergdahl, Sunday on “This Week.” And Seattle Mayor Ed Murray discusses his city’s increase of the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Roundtable: Our powerhouse roundtable debates all the week’s politics with Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, Fusion’s “AM Tonight” host Alicia Menendez, former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, Wall Street Journal editorial page editor Paul Gigot, and editor and publisher of The Nation Katrina vanden Heuvel. And in our “Sunday Spotlight,” FiveThirtyEight.com editor-in-chief and ABC News special contributor Nate Silver offers his projections on the World Cup in Brazil. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News June 1, 2014 Show Guest: National Security Adviser Susan Rice In an exclusive interview, George talks with Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas. Roundtable: Our powerhouse roundtable debates all the week’s politics with Weekly Standard editor and ABC News contributor Bill Kristol, Tavis Smiley of “The Tavis Smiley Show,” New Yorker editor David Remnick and Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan. Finally, with her passing this week at the age of 86, we remember the lasting legacy of the great author and poet Maya Angelou. Transcript Link

ABC News May 25, 2014 Show Guest: Gen. Martin Dempsey Roundtable: Our powerhouse roundtable tackles all the week's politics, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, Republican strategist and ABC News contributor Ana Navarro, ABC News contributor and former Obama White House senior adviser David Plouffe and Daily Beast contributor and Republican pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson. Then, after the United States Justice Department charged five Chinese military officers with spying, we examine the impact on U.S.-China relations with former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman -- who served as ambassador to China under President Obama -- and ABC News contributor Steve Ganyard. Plus, More than ten years later, we look back on the battle for Sadr City and we are there as the men who fought in the battle reunite. Finally, we talk to Gen. Martin Dempsey, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, in an exclusive interview on this Memorial Day weekend. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News May 18, 2014 Show Guest: Gov. Jerry Brown Roundtable: Our powerhouse roundtable tackles all the week's politics, with Weekly Standard editor and ABC News contributor Bill Kristol, Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan, Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., and former Democratic Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm. Then, following the release of the video showing rapper Jay Z being assaulted by Solange Knowles, we take a look at privacy in the 21st Century with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and Berin Szoka, the president of Tech Freedom. And we examine the sexual assault epidemic plaguing America’s college campuses with TIME’s Eliza Gray and University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto. Plus, we pay tribute to Barbara Walters – who has interviewed every president since Richard Nixon — with a look back at her incredible 38-year career at ABC News. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News May 11, 2014 Show Guests: Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, Sen. Marco Rubio Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, come to “This Week” Sunday. Roundtable: Our powerhouse roundtable tackles all the week's politics, with Democratic strategist and ABC News contributor Donna Brazile, Weekly Standard editor and ABC News contributor Bill Kristol, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois, and radio host Michael Smerconish, author of the new book “TALK.” Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News May 4, 2014 Show Guests: Sen. Al Franken, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar In a rare exclusive interview, Sen. Al Franken, D-Minnesota, comes to “This Week” Sunday – his first Sunday show appearance since the former comedian joined the Senate in 2009. Plus, NBA legend and Time Magazine columnist Kareem Abdul-Jabbar weighs in on the fallout from the NBA’s ban of Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling. Roundtable: Our powerhouse roundtable tackles all the week's politics, with ABC News’ Cokie Roberts, ABC News contributor and syndicated radio host Laura Ingraham, CNN “Crossfire” co-host Van Jones, ABC News contributor and former Obama White House senior adviser David Plouffe, and former Sen. Rick Santorum, author of the new book “Blue Collar Conservatives.” Plus, in our “Sunday Spotlight,” comedian John Oliver discusses his new late-night HBO program “Last Week Tonight.” And The New York Times Magazine’s Mark Leibovich, author of “This Town,” takes on the annual spectacle of the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News April 27, 2014 Show Guests: Sec. Jeh Johnson, Sen. Elizabeth Warren In his first network interview, new Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson discusses the latest security threats and the debate over immigration policy. Plus, George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on her new book “A Fighting Chance.” Roundtable: Our powerhouse roundtable tackles all the week's politics, with ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, ABC News contributor and Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol, Nobel Prize-winning economist and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman, and Fusion’s “AM Tonight” host Alicia Menendez. And in our “Sunday Spotlight,” GMA anchor Robin Roberts discusses her new book, “Everybody’s Got Something” and her historic 2012 interview with President Obama on same-sex marriage. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News April 20, 2014 Show Guest: Justice John Paul Stevens House Homeland Security Committee Chair Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and former New York City police commissioner and ABC News contributor Ray Kelly discuss security for Monday’s Boston Marathon. Plus, George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens on his new book “Six Amendments." Roundtable: Our powerhouse roundtable tackles all the week's politics, with ABC News contributor and Democratic strategist Donna Brazile, CNN “Crossfire” co-host S.E. Cupp, ABC News contributor and Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol, and ABC News Senior Washington Correspondent Jeff Zeleny. And on this Easter Sunday, our special panel examines the influence of the religious right in politics, with the Rev. Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association; Dr. Russell Moore, president of the Southern Baptist Convention’s Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission; Ralph Reed, chairman of the Faith & Freedom Coalition and author of the new book, “Awakening”; and ABC News’ Cokie Roberts. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News April 13, 2014 Show Guest: Ambassador Samantha Power George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Samantha Power and Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick. And we speak with 2016 GOP frontrunner Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., Sunday on “This Week.” Roundtable: Our powerhouse roundtable tackles all the week's politics, including the resignation of HHS Secretary Kathleen Sebelius, with ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, Republican strategist and ABC News contributor Ana Navarro, Democratic strategist James Carville, syndicated radio host Laura Ingraham, and University of California, Berkeley professor and former Clinton Labor secretary Robert Reich. Plus, a Sunday Spotlight featuring a mother-daughter duo who accomplished great lengths when they ran and completed the Boston Marathon last year. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News April 6, 2014 Show Guest: Sen. Claire McCaskill "This Week" covers the latest on the mass shooting at Fort Hood with Rep. John Carter, R-Texas, and former Army Vice Chief of Staff Ret. Gen. Peter Chiarelli. Plus, Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., weighs in on the General Motors recall investigation following GM CEO Mary Barra’s testimony on Capitol Hill, only on “This Week.” Roundtable: Our powerhouse roundtable tackles all the week's politics, with ABC News contributor and Democratic strategist Donna Brazile, former House Speaker and CNN “Crossfire” co-host Newt Gingrich, ABC News contributor and Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol, and Fusion’s “AM Tonight” host Alicia Menendez. Plus, as Opening Day of the baseball season approaches, George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with ESPN’s Keith Olbermann. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News March 30, 2014 Show Guest: Ambassador Sergey Kislyak “This Week” reports the latest on the crisis in Ukraine and the U.S. response to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Plus, we cover the latest on New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie with Assemblyman John Wisniewski, D-N.J., co-chair of the state investigation into the “Bridgegate” scandal. Roundtable: Our powerhouse roundtable tackles all the week's politics, with ABC News contributor and Democratic strategist Donna Brazile, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, ABC News contributor and Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol, and ABC News contributor and former Obama White House senior adviser David Plouffe. Plus, as Opening Day of the baseball season approaches, George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with ESPN’s Keith Olbermann. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News March 23, 2014 Show Guests: Ukraine Foreign Minister and Nate Silver ABC News covers the latest on the battle over Ukraine and the search for missing Malaysian Air Flight 370. Plus, FiveThirtyEight.com editor-in-chief and ABC News special contributor Nate Silver – who correctly predicted the 2012 presidential election outcome in all 50 states – offers his latest analysis of the 2014 Senate midterm elections. Roundtable: Our powerhouse roundtable tackles all the week's politics, with Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., ABC News’ Cokie Roberts, and Foreign Policy Initiative co-founder Dan Senor. And in honor of World Water Day, actor and Water.org co-founder Matt Damon discusses his efforts to bring clean water to developing nations. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News March 16, 2014 Show Guests: Rep. Peter King and Sen. Chris Murphy ABC News covers the latest on the mysterious disappearance of Malaysian Air Flight 370 and Ukraine’s referendum on the future of Crimea. ABC News' Bianna Golodryga talks to the new Interim Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Andrii Deshchytsa, about relations with Russia. House Counterterrorism and Intelligence Subcommittee Chair Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., discusses the Malaysian Air mystery. And following his visit to Kiev this week, Senate Foreign Relations Committee member Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., weighs in on the standoff in Ukraine and how the U.S. will respond. Plus, George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with billionaire Bill Gates on the battle over Common Core teaching standards, only on “This Week. Roundtable: Our powerhouse roundtable tackles all the week's politics, with ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, Georgetown University professor and MSNBC political analyst Michael Eric Dyson, Weekly Standard editor and ABC News contributor William Kristol, editor and publisher of The Nation Katrina vanden Heuvel, and Fox News anchor Greta Van Susteren. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News March 9, 2014 Show Guest: Sen. Ted Cruz ABC News’ David Kerley, Col. Steve Ganyard, USMC (Ret) and ABC News’ Pierre Thomas track a developing story, as mystery surrounds missing Malaysia Air Flight 370. Plus, as tensions escalate in Ukraine, ABC News’ Martha Raddatz speaks with House Intelligence Committee Chair Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Mich., only on "This Week." Then, as conservatives gather in Washington for the annual CPAC convention, ABC News’ Jonathan Karl goes one-on-one with two 2016 GOP frontrunner Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. Roundtable: Our powerhouse roundtable tackles all the week's politics, with Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, Republican strategist and ABC News contributor Ana Navarro, Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan, and ABC News Senior Washington Correspondent Jeff Zeleny. And ABC News’ David Wright and the roundtable discuss Pope Francis’ first year at the Vatican. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News March 2, 2014 Show Guests: Sec. of State John Kerry and Ben Affleck As political turmoil swirls in Ukraine, George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with Secretary of State John Kerry. Plus, ABC News’ Pierre Thomas, CNN’s Van Jones, W.K. Kellogg Foundation’s Dr. Gail C. Christopher, and the Manhattan Institute’s Heather Mac Donald discuss President Obama’s My Brother’s Keeper initiative. Roundtable: Our powerhouse roundtable tackles all the week's politics, with Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., CNN “Crossfire” co-host Van Jones, National Review editor Rich Lowry, and ABC News’ Cokie Roberts. Then, after testifying before the Senate this week, actor Ben Affleck and former senator and U.S. Special Envoy Russ Feingold discuss their efforts to bring attention to war-torn Congo, only on “This Week.” And in honor of Oscar Sunday, FiveThirtyEight.com editor-in-chief and ABC News special contributor Nate Silver – who correctly predicted the 2012 presidential election outcome in all 50 states – analyzes what it takes to build an Academy Award Best Picture winner. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News Feb. 23, 2014 Show Guest: President George W. Bush ABC News' Pierre Thomas, House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, former Customs and Border Protection commissioner David Aguilar, Fusion investigative reporter Marianna van Zeller track breaking news, as Mexican drug lord Joaquin Guzman, known as El Chapo, is captured. Plus, as political turmoil and violence engulfs Ukraine, a discussion of the conflict with Russia and the implications on U.S. foreign relations. Roundtable: Our powerhouse roundtable tackles all the week's politics, with Democratic strategist and ABC News contributor Donna Brazile, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, New York Times foreign affairs columnist Tom Friedman, and Weekly Standard editor and ABC News contributor William Kristol. And ABC News’ Martha Raddatz speaks exclusively with former President George W. Bush and decorated Marine Corps veteran and Team Rubicon co-founder Jacob Wood on the Bush Institute’s Military Service Initiative aiding veterans returning from war. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News Feb. 16, 2014 Show Guest: Kevin Spacey As snow and ice storms pummel the East coast and record drought plagues California, “This Week” examines the costs and consequences of the extreme weather afflicting the country, with North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Climate Central chief climatologist Dr. Heidi Cullen, ABC News Senior Meteorologist Ginger Zee, and ABC News Chief Business and Economics Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis. Roundtable: Our powerhouse roundtable tackles all the week's politics, with ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl, Fusion’s “AM Tonight” host Alicia Menendez, Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan, and editor and publisher of The Nation and WashingtonPost.com columnist Katrina vanden Heuvel. And our special panel examines the groundbreaking story of Michael Sam, the college football standout poised to become the first openly gay player in the NFL, with author and former Minnesota Vikings punter Chris Kluwe, Sports Illustrated senior writer Pete Thamel, and Outsports.com co-founder Cyd Zeigler. Plus, as the Washington political drama “House of Cards” makes its second season Netflix debut, George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with actor Kevin Spacey, only on "This Week." Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News Feb. 9, 2014 Show Guests: Rep. Mike Rogers and Fmr. New York Police Commissioner Ray Kelly House Intelligence Committee Chair Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Mich. Ray Kelly, former commissioner of the New York Police Department, ABC News' Pierre Thomas, and ABC News' Ret. Colonel Steve Ganyard discuss the latest security threats at the Olympic games in Sochi. Roundtable: Our powerhouse roundtable tackles all the week's politics, with Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., CNN “Crossfire” co-host S.E. Cupp, former Obama White House senior adviser and ABC News contributor David Plouffe, and ABC News senior Washington correspondent Jeff Zeleny. Plus, in light of the death of actor Philip Seymour Hoffman, our special panel discusses the growing epidemic of heroin use in the United States, with ABC News' Dr. Richard Besser, Vermont Governor Peter Shumlin, and writer and journalist Seth Mnookin. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News Feb. 2, 2014 Show Guest: Rep. Paul Ryan And Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper and Washington Governor Jay Inslee square off on who will take home the win on this Superbowl Sunday. Roundtable: Our powerhouse roundtable tackles all the week's politics, with Democratic strategist and ABC News Contributor Donna Brazile, ABC News Political Analyst Matthew Dowd, Weekly Standard Editor Bill Kristol, Nobel Prize-winning economist and New York Times Columnist Paul Krugman, and Republican strategist and ABC Contributor Ana Navarro. Plus, with Colorado and Washington State legalizing the sale of marijuana for recreational use, our special panel debates the law’s impact and the future of marijuana policy, with ABC News' Dr. Richard Besser, Washington State's ACLU Attorney Alison Holcomb, ABC News' Pierre Thomas, and "The Denver Post" marijuana editor Ricardo Baca. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News Jan. 26, 2014 Show Guest: White House Press Secretary Jay Carney In his first Sunday morning interview, White House press secretary Jay Carney previews President Obama’s State of the Union address with ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl, only on “This Week.” Plus, House Counterterrorism and Intelligence Sub-Committee Chair Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., weighs in on the latest terrorism threats to the Sochi Olympic Games. Roundtable: Our powerhouse roundtable tackles all the week's politics, with ABC News’ Cokie Roberts, Yahoo News national political columnist Matt Bai, CNN “Crossfire” co-host Van Jones, Patriot Voices chair and former Sen. Rick Santorum, and Fox News anchor Greta Van Susteren. And filmmaker Greg Whiteley discusses his unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to the Romney family and campaign for his new documentary “Mitt,” premiering on Netflix this weekend. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News Jan. 19, 2014 Show Guest: Russian President Vladimir Putin With the Winter Olympics on edge over security threats and protests over gay rights, George Stephanopoulos speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin from Sochi in his first interview with a U.S. broadcaster in three years, only on "This Week." Plus, House Homeland Security Committee Chair Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, weighs on security at the Sochi Games and President Obama’s proposed NSA surveillance reforms. Roundtable: Our powerhouse roundtable tackles all the week's politics, with political odd couple James Carville and Mary Matalin, Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan, New Yorker editor David Remnick, and television and radio host Tavis Smiley. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News Jan. 12, 2014 Show Guest: Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani Plus crisis management expert Judy Smith, the inspiration behind the hit ABC show “Scandal.” Roundtable: Our powerhouse roundtable tackles all the week's politics, with Democratic strategist and ABC News contributor Donna Brazile, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., and former Obama White House senior adviser and ABC News contributor David Plouffe. And, with Mary Barra set to take over General Motors as its first female CEO next week, our special panel examines women in the workplace, with Good 360 Chair and former Hewlett-Packard Chair and CEO Carly Fiorina; U.S. Air Force Col. Jeannie Leavitt, the first female fighter pilot and first female active duty fighter wing commander; Atlantic contributor and New America Foundation program director Liza Mundy, author of “The Richer Sex”; and Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani, author of “Women Who Don’t Wait in Line.” Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News Jan. 5, 2014 Show Guests: Sen. Rand Paul and Sen. Charles Schumer Roundtable: Our powerhouse roundtable tackles all the week's politics, with ABC News’ Cokie Roberts, Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol, Republican strategist and CNN contributor Ana Navarro, former Montana Gov. Brian Schweitzer, and BuzzFeed editor-in-chief Ben Smith. And In our Sunday Spotlight, ABC’s Bob Woodruff speaks with actor Mark Wahlberg, writer and director Peter Berg, and former Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell about “Lone Survivor,” the riveting new film chronicling one of the deadliest days in Navy SEAL history. And ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz, Col. Steve Ganyard, USMC (Ret.) and Vice Admiral Robert Harward, U.S. Navy (Ret.) discuss the future of special operations forces, and whether their efforts should be portrayed on the big-screen. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

TIMOTHY CLARY/AFP/Getty Images Dec. 29, 2013 Show: Game Changers of 2013 As the year draws to a close, we examine the game changers who made their mark in 2013, Sunday on “This Week.” From the new pope stirring millions, the Tea Party rebel shaking up Washington, the hacker who revealed America’s secrets and raised fears of Big Brother, and the Pakistani girl who inspired us all by defying fear, “This Week” brings new, exclusive interviews, insights and analysis on the difference makers who changed the world in 2013. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News Dec. 22, 2013 Show Guests: Rep. Mike Rogers and Sen. Mark Udall As the NSA’s controversial surveillance programs face new scrutiny, George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with House Intelligence Committee Chair Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Mich., and Senate Intelligence Committee member Sen. Mark Udall, D-Colo., only on "This Week." Roundtable: Our powerhouse roundtable tackles all the week's politics, with Democratic strategist and ABC News contributor Donna Brazile, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol, Willett Advisors chair and former counselor to the Treasury Secretary Steven Rattner, and Fox News anchor Greta Van Susteren. Plus, in our “Sunday Spotlight,” legendary actors Sir Ian McKellen and Sir Patrick Stewart talk to ABC’s John Donvan about their longtime friendship and their latest work together in the two Broadway plays “Waiting for Godot” and “No Man’s Land.” Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News Dec. 15, 2013 Show Guest: Sec. of State John Kerry As hotspots flare across the globe, from North Korea to Iran to Syria, ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz travels to Vietnam with Secretary of State John Kerry, only on "This Week." Roundtable: And ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl and our powerhouse roundtable tackles the GOP civil war over the budget and all the week’s politics, with ABC News’ Cokie Roberts, former House speaker and CNN “Crossfire” co-host Newt Gingrich, University of California, Berkeley professor and former Clinton Labor secretary Robert Reich, and Republican strategist and CNN contributor Ana Navarro. Plus, New York Times investigative reporter Andrea Elliott discusses “Invisible Child,” her compelling five-part portrait of Dasani, one of New York City’s 22,000 homeless children. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

AFP/Getty Images Dec. 8, 2013 Show: Remembering Nelson Mandela George Stephanopoulos speaks with four individuals who knew the former South African president – former U.S. Ambassador to South Africa Jendayi Frazer, former pollster for Nelson Mandela Stan Greenberg, Mandela biographer and former New York Times Johannesburg Bureau Chief Bill Keller, and Dr. Gay McDougall, former member of the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa which oversaw the country’s first fully democratic elections in 1994. Plus, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, debate the battle over the budget and income inequality. Roundtable: Our powerhouse roundtable tackles all the week's politics, with ABC News' Matthew Dowd, author and Georgetown University professor Michael Eric Dyson, and political odd couple James Carville and Mary Matalin. And in our "Sunday Spotlight," we look back at Nelson Mandela in his own words to ABC News in 1990 after his release from 27 years in prison. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News Dec. 1, 2013 Show Guest: Former Obama National Security Adviser Tom Donilon Plus, with Saturday’s Nov. 30 deadline for a better-functioning HealthCare.gov website looming, we'll explore the new obstacles facing the Affordable Care Act today on "This Week." Roundtable: Our powerhouse roundtable tackles all the week's politics, with Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., Rep. Keith Ellison D-Minn., Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan, and former Obama White House Senior Adviser and ABC News contributor David Plouffe. Then, as Americans gathered around their television screens this week to watch Thanksgiving football, growing health concerns over the impact of concussions on the game of football come to light. Our special panel tackles that debate, with ABC News Chief Health and Medical Editor Dr. Richard Besser, USA Today columnist and ABC News consultant Christine Brennan, ESPN investigative reporter Mark Fainaru-Wada, co-author of “League of Denial: The NFL, Concussions and the Battle for Truth”, and former Buffalo Bills offensive lineman and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Joe DeLamielleure. And in our "Sunday Spotlight," U2 lead singer Bono, co-founder of ONE and the RED campaign, reflects on the progress battling HIV/AIDS on this Sunday’s World AIDS Day. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News Nov. 24, 2013 Show Guest: Sec. of State John Kerry Plus, we get reaction to the deal from Intelligence Committee Vice Chair Sen. Saxby Chambliss, R-Ga. today on "This Week." Then, in an ABC News exclusive, Facebook CEO and FWD.us founder Mark Zuckerberg discusses his new push for immigration reform, only on "This Week." Roundtable: Our powerhouse roundtable tackles all the week's politics, with ABC News' Cokie Roberts, Democratic strategist and ABC News contributor Donna Brazile, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, and Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol. And in our "Sunday Spotlight," author and poet Dr. Maya Angelou discusses her latest work "Mom & Me & Mom," and her lifetime achievement recognition at the National Book Awards this week. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News Nov. 17, 2013 Show Guests: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Gov. Scott Walker Roundtable: Our powerhouse roundtable debates all the week's politics, with Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., PBS "NewsHour" co-host and managing editor Gwen Ifill, former Obama White House senior adviser and ABC News contributor David Plouffe, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean, and Wall Street Journal foreign affairs columnist Bret Stephens. Plus, fifty years after that fateful day in Dallas, ABC News Chief National Correspondent Byron Pitts looks back on the life and death of President John F. Kennedy, and JFK nephew Patrick Kennedy and documentary filmmaker Ken Burns reflect on JFK's legacy. And in our "Sunday Spotlight," the founder of security contractor Blackwater USA Erik Prince discusses his new book, "Civilian Warriors: The Inside Story of Blackwater and the Unsung Heroes of the War on Terror." Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News Nov. 10, 2013 Show Guest: New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie Plus, Texas Gov. Rick Perry joins "This Week" from Iowa on his first trip to the Hawkeye State since the 2012 election. And Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., discusses the latest on the negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program. Roundtable: Our powerhouse roundtable tackles all the week's politics, with ABC News' Cokie Roberts, Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., Wall Street Journal editorial page editor Paul Gigot, Republican strategist and CNN contributor Ana Navarro, and New York Magazine's John Heilemann, co-author of "Double Down." Plus Canada's Jon Stewart, George Stroumboulopoulos, weighs in on the Toronto mayor's wild week. And in our "Sunday Spotlight," we go behind-the-scenes with actor John Goodman and the cast of the new Amazon series "Alpha House" about a group of senators sharing a Capitol Hill rowhouse, inspired by the real life of Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News Nov. 3, 2013 Show Guests: Dan Pfeiffer, Sen. Rand Paul, and Nate Silver Roundtable: Our powerhouse roundtable debates all the week's politics, with ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, co-host of CNN's "Crossfire" Van Jones, ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl, and Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan. And in our "Sunday Spotlight," Rob Lowe discusses portraying President John F. Kennedy in the new National Geographic Channel film "Killing Kennedy." Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News Oct. 27, 2013 Show Guest: Former Vice President Dick Cheney Plus, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wy., and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., debate the problem-plagued rollout of Obamacare. Roundtable: Our powerhouse roundtable tackles all the week's politics, with Democratic strategist and ABC News contributor Donna Brazile, co-host of CNN's Crossfire S.E. Cupp, former Vermont governor and founder of Democracy for America Howard Dean, and Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol. Plus, anchor Jorge Ramos discusses the Monday launch of the joint ABC News-Univision cable venture Fusion, and his new program "America with Jorge Ramos." And in our "Sunday Spotlight," Joshua Debois discusses his new book "The President's Devotional" about his daily prayers sent to President Obama during his time as head of the White House's Office of Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News Oct. 20, 2013 Show Guests: Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Ted Cruz, and Jeb Bush Roundtable: Our powerhouse roundtable tackles all the week's politics, including what comes next in the debate over the budget, with Rep. Donna Edwards, D.Md., Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., ABC news political analyst Matthew Dowd, and New York Times White House correspondent Peter Baker, author of the new book, "Days of Fire: Bush and Cheney in the White House." And in our "Sunday Spotlight," we speak with actress Lupita Nyong'o about her powerful performance in the new film "12 Years A Slave." Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News Oct. 13, 2013 Show Guest: WikiLeaks' Julian Assange Roundtable: Senate Budget Committee member Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Tea Party stalwart Rep. Raul Labrador, R-Idaho, and Congressional Progressive Caucus co-chair Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., debate the latest on the shutdown showdown, with New York Times columnist and Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman, Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan, former Obama White House senior adviser and Bloomberg TV contributor David Plouffe, and co-founder of the Foreign Policy Initiative Dan Senor. And in our "Sunday Spotlight," we speak with Senate Chaplain Barry Black, who has channeled the country's frustration with the government shutdown into his eloquent daily prayers on the Senate floor. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABCNews Oct. 6, 2013 Show Guests: Speaker John Boehner, Sen. Chuck Schumer Roundtable: Our powerhouse roundtable debates all the week's politics, with ABC News' Jonathan Karl and Cokie Roberts, Wall Street Journal editorial page editor Paul Gigot, Starfish Media Group CEO Soledad O'Brien, and former Lead Auto Adviser and Counselor to the Treasury Secretary Steven Rattner. And in our "Sunday Spotlight," the man called the "Mayor of the Internet" Alexis Ohanian discusses the success of his website Reddit.com. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC/Lou Rocco Sept. 29, 2013 Show Guests: President Bill Clinton; Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif Roundtable: Our powerhouse roundtable debates all the week's politics, with ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol, and New York Times columnist and Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman. And in our "Sunday Spotlight," retired U.S. Army Ranger Jeff Struecker discusses his return to Somalia for the new documentary "Return to Mogadishu," 20 years after he was caught in the battle immortalized in "Black Hawk Down." Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News Sept. 22, 2013 Show Guests: Rep. Peter King, Tyler Hicks, Rep. Chris Van Hollen and Rep. Tom Graves. Roundtable: Our powerhouse roundtable tackles all the week's politics, with former House speaker and CNN "Crossfire" co-host Newt Gingrich, University of California, Berkeley professor and former Clinton Labor secretary Robert Reich, PBS "NewsHour" co-anchor and managing editor Gwen Ifill, and ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl. Plus, we cover the latest on the Navy Yard shooting investigation and examine the fallout from the country's latest deadly mass shooting. And in our "Sunday Spotlight," tennis great Billie Jean King reflects on the 40th anniversary of her historic victory in the "Battle of the Sexes" match with Bobby Riggs. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson Sept. 15, 2013 Show Guest: President Barack Obama Roundtable: Full analysis from the "This Week" powerhouse roundtable, with ABC News' Cokie Roberts and Matthew Dowd, Wall Street Journal editorial page editor Paul Gigot, and Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., and Rep. Donna Edwards, D-Md. And in our "Sunday Spotlight," Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Robert Schenkkan discusses "Breaking Bad" star Bryan Cranston's next role as former President Lyndon Johnson in his new play "All the Way." Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News Sept. 8, 2013 Show Guests: Denis McDonough, Sen. Ted Cruz and Gregory Hicks Roundtable: Our powerhouse roundtable tackles the debate over military action against Syria and the threat of terrorism, with Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., Democratic strategist Donna Brazile, co-founder of the Foreign Policy Initiative Dan Senor, editor and publisher of The Nation and WashingtonPost.com columnist Katrina vanden Heuvel, Fox News anchor Greta Van Susteren, former FBI special agent Ali Soufan, ABC News Chief Investigative Correspondent Brian Ross, and ABC News Senior Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas. And in our "Sunday Spotlight," we speak with new mother Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., about the miraculous survival of her first daughter, as she becomes just the fifth woman to give birth while serving in Congress. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News Sept. 1, 2013 Show Guests: Secretary of State John Kerry Roundtable: We have full analysis and breaking details on the president's plan on Syria, with ABC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Terry Moran and ABC News Global Affairs Anchor Christiane Amanpour overseas, plus ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz, former Joint Chiefs of Staff Vice Chair Gen. James Cartwright USMC (Ret.), and Dean of the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies Vali Nasr. And our powerhouse political roundtable examines the political fallout of a potential strike on Syria and the looming debate in Congress, with political strategists James Carville and Mary Matalin, Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan, and television and radio host Tavis Smiley. Plus, in our "Sunday Spotlight," we speak with former Marine Steven Rhodes about his battle to take the field for Middle Tennessee State University's football team. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

Abo Shuja/AFP/Getty Images August 25, 2013 Show Guests: Amr Moussa, Rep. John Lewis, Andrew Young. Roundtable: The powerhouse roundtable debates all the week's politics, with ABC News' George Will and Cokie Roberts, Democratic strategist and ABC News contributor Donna Brazile, and Washington Post Chief Correspondent Dan Balz. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

Erik Schelzig/AP Photo August 18, 2013 Show Guests: Sen. Bob Corker, Rep. Eliot Engel, Ray Kelly and Reince Priebus Roundtable: The powerhouse roundtable debates all the week's politics, with Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., former White House senior adviser and Bloomberg TV contributor David Plouffe, former Hewlett-Packard CEO and Good360 chair Carly Fiorina, and Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol, in his first appearance on "This Week" in over a decade. And in our "Sunday Spotlight," as "The Butler" hits movie screens this weekend, we tell the story of former White House storeroom manager Bill Hamilton and his incredible 55 years working in the White House for 11 presidents. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

Edward Linsmier/Getty Images August 11, 2013 Show Guests: Lon Snowden, Donald Trump, Sen. Robert Menendez, and Rep. Ed Royce Roundtable: The powerhouse roundtable debates all the week's politics, with Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, and ABC News' George Will and Donna Brazile. Plus, our special discussion about the sale of The Washington Post and what it means for the future of the news media, with George Will, Huffington Post Media Group editor-in-chief Arianna Huffington, "Bloomberg West" anchor Cory Johnson, and editor of The New Yorker David Remnick. And in our "Sunday Spotlight," former North Dakota Sen. Byron Dorgan discusses his turn to fiction writing with his new thriller "Gridlock." Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

This Week/ABC News August 4, 2013 Show Guests: Gen. Martin Dempsey, Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger, Rep. Peter King, and Glenn Greenwald Roundtable: The powerhouse roundtable debates all the week's politics, with ABC News' George Will, ABC News Political Analyst and Special Correspondent Matthew Dowd, ABC News Senior Washington Correspondent Jeff Zeleny, Starfish Media Group CEO Soledad O'Brien, Center for American Progress President Neera Tanden, former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff, now chair of The Chertoff Group, and Bloomberg View columnist Jeffrey Goldberg. And in our "Sunday Spotlight," NPR's Scott Simon talks to Martha Raddatz about his moving series of tweets chronicling his mother's death. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News July 28, 2013 Show Guests: Glenn Greenwald, Sens. Chambliss and Durbin, Jack Lew Roundtable: The powerhouse roundtable debates all the week's politics, with ABC's George Will; Editor and Publisher of The Nation and WashingtonPost.com columnist Katrina vanden Heuvel; Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan; and former Lead Auto Adviser and Counselor to the Treasury Secretary Steven Rattner, now chair of Willett Advisors. And ESPN's Jeremy Schaap joins George Will to discuss the latest fallout over performance enhancing drugs in baseball. And as the latest scandal engulfs New York mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner, George Stephanopoulos speaks with crisis management expert Judy Smith, the inspiration behind the hit ABC show "Scandal," who has helped shepherd dozens of high-profile clients through the media spotlight, from Monica Lewinsky to Michael Vick. How would she handle the latest twists in the Weiner scandal? Should he stay in the race? And how should the wives of scandal-plagued politicians respond? Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News July 21, 2013 Show Guests: Sen. Ted Cruz; Detroit Mayor Dave Bing Roundtable: The powerhouse roundtable debates all the week's politics, including the president's extraordinary comments on race, with former Obama White House Green Jobs Adviser and co-host of CNN's "Crossfire" Van Jones; former Bush White House Press Secretary Dana Perino, a Fox News contributor and co-host of Fox News Channel's "The Five"; ABC News' Cokie Roberts; ABC News Political Analyst and Special Correspondent Matthew Dowd; ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl; and ABC News Senior Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas. And in our "Sunday Spotlight," ABC News' Dan Harris tells the story of Piper Kerman, author of "Orange is the New Black," now adapted into a new series on Netflix. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News July 14, 2013 Show Guests: Sens. Orrin Hatch and Amy Klobuchar; Eliot Spitzer Roundtable: Key members of the House and Senate debate those contentious issues, with Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif.; Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla.; Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah; and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. And the powerhouse roundtable debates all the week's politics, with Wall Street Journal editorial page editor Paul Gigot; Politico senior political reporter Maggie Haberman; New York Times Magazine chief national correspondent Mark Leibovich, author of the new book "This Town"; and television and radio host Tavis Smiley. Plus, George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer on his decision to re-enter political life as he joins the race for New York City comptroller. And in our "Sunday Spotlight," ABC News' Bob Woodruff is there as Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani girl shot last year for attending school, addresses a U.N. youth assembly on her 16th birthday to call for education access for all children. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News July 7, 2013 Show Guests: George W. Bush, Laura Bush, Mohamed Tawfik Roundtable: We examine the fallout from Egypt with ABC News' George Will, ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz, Washington Post columnist David Ignatius, and the American Enterprise Institute's Michael Rubin. And the powerhouse roundtable debates all the week's politics, with ABC News' George Will and Cokie Roberts, ABC News contributor and Democratic strategist Donna Brazile, and ABC News Political Director Rick Klein. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

Anthony Devlin/AFP/Getty Images June 30, 2013 Show Guests: WikiLeaks' Julian Assange, Human Rights Campaign President Chad Griffin and National Organization for Marriage President Brian Brown Roundtable: The powerhouse roundtable also weighs in on those landmark decisions and tackles all the week's politics, including the next steps in the battle over immigration reform, with ABC News Political Analyst and Special Correspondent Matthew Dowd; ABC News Anchor and Chief Foreign Correspondent Terry Moran, who covers the Supreme Court for ABC News; Rep. Donna F. Edwards, D-Md.; and Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan. Plus, Texas State Sen. Wendy Davis reflects on her epic filibuster that drew national headlines and her fifteen minutes of fame. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

Charles Dharapak/AP Photo June 23, 2013 Show Guest: NSA Director Gen. Keith Alexander Roundtable: The "This Week" foreign policy roundtable debates the latest on the NSA surveillance programs and the conflicts in Syria and Afghanistan, with ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz, Council on Foreign Relations president Richard Haass, and co-founder of the Foreign Policy Initiative Dan Senor. And the powerhouse roundtable debates all the week's politics, including the battle over immigration reform and the state of the economy, with Rep. Joaquín Castro, D-Texas; Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Penn., ABC News Chief Business and Economics Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis; former Lead Auto Adviser and Counselor to the Treasury Secretary Steven Rattner, now chair of Willett Advisors; and Amity Shlaes, director of The 4% Growth Project at The George W. Bush Institute. Plus, in our Sunday Spotlight, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, the youngest woman in Congress and an Iraq War veteran, discusses the role of women in combat. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

US Senate/State of Florida June 16, 2013 Show Guests: Sen. Marco Rubio; Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush Roundtable: The "This Week" foreign policy roundtable debates the U.S. role in Syria, with ABC News' George Will, ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz, former Defense Department and CIA chief of staff Jeremy Bash, and Bloomberg View columnist Jeffrey Goldberg. And the powerhouse political roundtable debates all the week's politics, with ABC News' George Will, Democratic strategist and ABC News contributor Donna Brazile, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, and Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-Ill. Plus, in a special Father's Day Sunday Spotlight, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush discusses the influence of his father, former President George. H.W. Bush, who turned 89 this week. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

United States Senate/United States House of Representatives June 9, 2013 Show Guests: Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Rep. Mike Rogers, Glenn Greenwald Roundtable: The powerhouse roundtable debates all the week's politics, with ABC News' George Will; ABC News ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd; Congressional Progressive Caucus co-chair Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn.; New York Times columnist and Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman; and Fox News anchor Greta Van Susteren. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News June 2, 2013 Roundtable: Former deputy chief of staff and senior adviser to President George W. Bush, Karl Rove, now a Fox News Contributor, faces off with Bloomberg TV contributor and former Obama White House senior adviser David Plouffe on the powerhouse roundtable. The two former advisers debate those issues and more with editor-in-chief of The Huffington Post Media Group Arianna Huffington, PBS' "Washington Week" moderator and managing editor Gwen Ifill and Wall Street Journal editorial page editor Paul Gigot Sunday on the "This Week" powerhouse roundtable. And as the Syrian civil war continues, ABC News global affairs anchor Christiane Amanpour, TIME International editor Bobby Ghosh and Aaron David Miller, vice president of new initiatives at the Wilson Center, weigh in on what's next. Then, in this week's "Sunday Spotlight," Rep. John Dingell, D-Mich., discusses his historic 57-year congressional career, as next week he becomes the longest-serving member of Congress. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News May 26, 2013 Show Guests: Sen. Rand Paul and retired Gen. John Allen Roundtable: Two powerhouse roundtables tackle all the week's politics, from the national security debate to continued fallout over the IRS scandal to progress on immigration reform. Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y.; DNC Chair Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla.; former Director of National Intelligence Ret. Admiral Dennis Blair; New York Times national security correspondent Mark Mazzetti; ABC News Senior National Correspondent and Fusion White House Correspondent Jim Avila and Politico senior political reporter Maggie Haberman debate those topics and more, Sunday on "This Week." And in this week's "Sunday Spotlight," the creators and executive producers of Showtime's "Homeland" Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon discuss their hit show. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News May 19, 2013 Show Guest: Obama senior adviser Dan Pfeiffer Roundtable: Key lawmakers on both sides of the aisle – Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., and Rep. Charles Rangel, D-N.Y., – debate the fallout from the IRS, Benghazi, and AP leak investigation scandals, only on "This Week." Then, the "This Week" powerhouse roundtable takes on all the week's politics, with ABC News' George Will; National Journal Editorial Director Ron Fournier; American Urban Radio Networks White House Correspondent April Ryan; editor and publisher of The Nation Katrina vanden Heuvel; and ABC News Senior Washington Correspondent Jeff Zeleny. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News May 12, 2013 Show Guests: Sen. John McCain and Sen. Jack Reed Roundtable: "This Week" foreign policy roundtable examines the fallout over Benghazi and Syria, with ABC News' George Will; former Joint Chiefs of Staff Vice Chair Gen. James Cartwright (USMC, Ret.); Washington Post columnist Ruth Marcus; and ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl, who will cover the latest on his exclusive report on the administration's response to the Benghazi attacks. And the "This Week" powerhouse roundtable takes on all the week's politics, from continued gridlock in Washington to Chris Christie's weight loss surgery, with ABC News' George Will, Donna Brazile, Matthew Dowd, and Jonathan Karl, plus former Maine Sen. Olympia Snowe, author of the new book, "Fighting for Common Ground." Plus, in a special Mother's Day Sunday Spotlight, Martha Raddatz speaks with moms on Capitol Hill – Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., Rep. Linda Sanchez, D-Calif., and soon-to-be mother Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News May 05, 2013 Show Guest: Warren Buffett Roundtable: James Carville and Mary Matalin, Heritage Foundation president and former South Carolina Sen. Jim DeMint, former New Mexico governor Bill Richardson, and ABC News' Cokie Roberts. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News April 28, 2013 Roundtable: House Intelligence Committee chair Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Mich., ranking member Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger, D-Md., and committee member Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., join Atlantic national correspondent and Bloomberg View columnist Jeffrey Goldberg to debate the latest news from Boston and Syria, Sunday on "This Week." And the "This Week" powerhouse roundtable tackles all the week's politics, from the fallout from the Boston attacks, the battle over budget cuts and airport delays, and the legacy and future of the Bush family following the opening of President George W. Bush's presidential library. ABC News' George Will, ABC News contributor and Democratic strategist Donna Brazile, ABC News political analyst and special correspondent Matthew Dowd, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, and Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa debate those topics and more, only on "This Week." Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News April 21, 2013 Show Guest: Mayor Thomas Menino Roundtable: Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Senate Intelligence committee member Sen. Dan Coats, R-Ind., join the "This Week" roundtable to analyze the fallout from the Boston attacks, with Council on Foreign Relations president Richard Haass; ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz; and editor of The New Yorker David Remnick. Plus, in this week's Sunday Spotlight, author and Boston native Dennis Lehane reflects on the resilience of the people of Boston. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News April 14, 2013 Show Guests: Sen. Marco Rubio, Sen. Charles Schumer, and Sen. Jeff Sessions Roundtable: ABC News' George Will; House Judiciary Committee chair Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va.; Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-Ill.; Washington Post Columnist Ruth Marcus; and Wall Street Journal Columnist Kimberley Strassel debate all the week's politics. Plus, in this week's Sunday Spotlight, legendary New York Yankees' closer Mariano Rivera – the last Major League Baseball player to wear Jackie Robinson's number 42 discuss the new film "42" and Jackie Robinson's legacy. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News April 07, 2013 Show Guest: President Obama's senior adviser Dan Pfeiffer Roundtable: ABC News' chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz, just returned from reporting at the North Korea border; New York Times chief Washington correspondent and author of "Confront and Conceal" David Sanger; Fox News anchor Greta Van Susteren; and ABC News' George Will. And the "This Week" powerhouse political roundtable tackle all the week's politics, including the battle over the budget and economy, gun control, and immigration, with president and editor-in-chief of The Huffington Post Media Group Arianna Huffington; Nobel Prize-winning economist and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman; former Reagan budget director David Stockman, author of "The Great Deformation: the Corruption of Capitalism in America"; Fox News anchor Greta Van Susteren; and ABC News' George Will. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News March 31, 2013 Show Guest: Cardinal Timothy Dolan Roundtable: Newark Mayor Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., join the powerhouse political roundtable to debate all the week's politics, including the Supreme Court taking on the debate over gay marriage, with ABC News political analyst and special correspondent Matthew Dowd, ABC News senior Washington correspondent Jeff Zeleny, and editor and publisher of The Nation Katrina vanden Heuvel. And a special "This Week" roundtable examines the intersection of religion and politics and the spiritual state of the nation, with writer and religious scholar Reza Aslan; Rev. Calvin Butts, Pastor of the Abyssinian Baptist Church in New York; author and atheist Susan Jacoby; Dr. Richard Land, of the Southern Baptist Convention's Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission; and Sojourners president Rev. Jim Wallis, author of "On God's Side." Plus, in this week's Sunday Spotlight, former White House photographer Eric Draper discusses his new book, "Front Row Seat: A Photographic Portrait of the Presidency of George W. Bush. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News March 24, 2013 Roundtable: Former Obama 2012 campaign manager Jim Messina, former Bush deputy chief of staff Karl Rove, Terry Moran, who covers the Supreme Court for ABC News; Democratic strategist and ABC News contributor Donna Brazile; and Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan. Then, as President Obama returns from the first overseas trip of his second term, a special foreign policy roundtable examines major challenges abroad, including the U.S. relationship with Israel and the prospects for reviving Middle East peace talks, and how the United States should handle the growing crisis in Syria, with ABC News global affairs anchor Christiane Amanpour; Atlantic national correspondent Jeffrey Goldberg; former Romney campaign senior adviser Dan Senor, co-founder of the Foreign Policy Initiative; and Time Magazine assistant managing editor Rana Foroohar. Plus, in this week's Sunday Spotlight, director Alexandra Pelosi and former New Jersey Gov.Jim McGreevey discuss their new HBO film, "Fall to Grace," about McGreevey's life and work since his controversial exit from office. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News March 17, 2013 Show Guest: House Speaker John Boehner Roundtable: ABC News' George Will and Matthew Dowd; House Democratic Caucus Chair Rep. Xavier Becerra, D-Calif.; co-host of NPR's All Things Considered Audie Cornish; and former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina, chair of Good360. And as President Obama heads to the Middle East next week, a special foreign policy roundtable examines major challenges abroad, including the state of the war in Afghanistan and the growing cyber-security threat, with former Clinton Secretary of State Madeleine Albright; former Bush National Security Adviser Stephen Hadley; and former Joint Chiefs of Staff Vice Chair Gen. James Cartwright (USMC, Ret.). Plus, in this week's Sunday Spotlight, ABC News correspondent Bob Woodruff reflects on the 10-year anniversary of the beginning of the Iraq War. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News March 10, 2013 Show Guest: Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush Roundtable: Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., who joined GOP senators dining with President Obama this week; DNC Chair Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla.; ABC News' George Will; Nobel Prize-winning economist and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman; and Bloomberg News White House correspondent Julianna Goldman. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua March 3, 2013 Show Guests: White House economic adviser Gene Sperling, Sen. Kelly Ayotte, R-N.H., and former NBA star Dennis Rodman Roundtable: ABC News' Matthew Dowd and Cokie Roberts; Democratic strategist James Carville; Wall Street Journal editorial page editor Paul Gigot; and Mia Love, Republican mayor of Saratoga Springs, Utah. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News February 24, 2013 Show Guests: House Intelligence Committee Chair Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Mich., and Foreign Affairs Committee ranking member Rep. Eliot Engel, D-NY, join ABC News' George Will and ABC News Global Affairs Anchor Christiane Amanpour to debate how the U.S. should respond to the cyber threat from China, and the latest challenges in Syria and Iran. Then, the political roundtable debates all the week's politics, with George Will; Democratic strategist and ABC News contributor Donna Brazile; TIME Magazine contributor Steven Brill, author of this week's cover story "Bitter Pill" on rising health care costs; former Lead Auto Adviser and Counselor to the Treasury Secretary Steven Rattner; and Wall Street Journal columnist Kimberley Strassel. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News February 17, 2013 Show Guests: Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., and White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough Roundtable: ABC News' George Will; Rep. Joaquín Castro, D-Texas; Former House Speaker and 2012 Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich; Washington Post columnist Ruth Marcus; and Romney 2012 campaign senior adviser Stuart Stevens. And in this week's Sunday Spotlight, Dr. Ben Carson, Director of Pediatric Neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins, gives his diagnosis for the current state of our union and discusses his recent remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News February 10, 2013 Show Guests: Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla.; Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn.; Republican strategist and ABC News political analyst and contributor Nicolle Wallace; and Obama 2012 deputy campaign manager Stephanie Cutter debate all the week's politics, with the latest reporting from ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl and ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz. And in Sunday Spotlight, author George Saunders discusses his critically praised short story collection, "Tenth of December." Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC/Martin H. Simon February 3, 2013 Guest: Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid Roundtable: Political strategist and ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd; Univision anchor Jorge Ramos; Nobel Prize-winning economist and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman; former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina; and Rep. Lou Barletta, R-Penn. Plus, controversial education reformer Michelle Rhee -- former Washington D.C. public schools chancellor and author of the new book "Radical: Fighting to Put Students First," -- discusses the future of education in America. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News January 27, 2013 Guests: Sen. John McCain and Sen. Robert Menendez Roundtable: ABC News' George Will; Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz.; Democratic strategist and ABC News contributor Donna Brazile; NPR "Morning Edition" host Steve Inskeep; and New Republic owner and publisher Chris Hughes. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News January 20, 2013 Guest: Obama Senior Adviser David Plouffe Roundtable: ABC News' George Will and Cokie Roberts; political strategist and ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd; former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, host of Current TV's "The War Room"; and 2012 Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum, chairman of Patriot Voices. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

U.S Senate/Getty Images January 13, 2013 Guests: Sen. Jack Reed, Sen. Bob Corker, Sen. Joe Manchin and Jon Huntsman. Roundtable: Nobel Prize-winning economist and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman; Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan; Bloomberg View columnist Al Hunt; "PBS NewsHour" co-anchor and senior correspondent Judy Woodruff; and David Walker, former U.S. comptroller general and founder and CEO of the Comeback America Initiative. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

United States Senate January 6, 2013 Guests: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, Rep. Joaquín Castro and Rep. Tom Cotton. Roundtable: ABC News' George Will; Fox News anchor Greta Van Susteren; PBS' "Washington Week" moderator and managing editor Gwen Ifill; University of California, Berkeley professor and former Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich; and ABC's Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images;Alex Wong/Getty Images December 30, 2012 Guests: Sens. Charles Schumer and Jon Kyl Roundtable: Former Vermont governor and founder of Democracy for America, Howard Dean; former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty, president and CEO of the Financial Services Roundtable; Politico senior political reporter Maggie Haberman; and Vanity Fair national editor Todd Purdum. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News December 23, 2012 Guests: Asa Hutchinson, Sen. Johnny Isakson and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Roundtable: Newark Mayor Cory Booker; Americans for Tax Reform President and NRA board member Grover Norquist; political strategist and ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd; Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan; and WashingtonPost.com columnist and Editor and Publisher of The Nation Katrina vanden Heuvel. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News December 16, 2012 Guests: Gov. Dan Malloy, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Sen.-Elect Chris Murphy, and Hartford Mayor Pedro Segarra Roundtable: Rep. Donna Edwards, D-Md., Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, TIME Magazine political columnist Joe Klein, ABC News' George Will, and Democratic strategist and ABC News contributor Donna Brazile. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News December 9, 2012 Guests: Sen. Tom Coburn, Sen. Debbie Stabenow, Rep. Jeb Hensarling, and Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva Roundtable: Democratic strategist James Carville, Republican strategist Mary Matalin, Nobel Prize-winning economist and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman, and ABC News' George Will and Matthew Dowd. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC news December 2, 2012 Guest: Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner Roundtable: Deputy Majority Whip Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla.; Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus; former Romney campaign senior adviser Dan Senor; former Counselor to the Treasury Secretary and Lead Auto Adviser Steven Rattner; and ABC News' Cokie Roberts. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC November 25, 2012 Guests: Sen. Lindsey Graham, Sen. Dick Durbin and Ben Affleck Roundtable: ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, TIME Magazine's Joe Klein, Washington Post columnist Ruth Marcus, Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan, and The New York Times' David Sanger, author of "Confront and Conceal." Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News November 18, 2012 Guests: House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Peter King and Sen. Carl Levin Roundtable: House Democratic Caucus Vice Chairman Xavier Becerra, D-Calif., former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, and ABC News' George Will, Donna Brazile and Jonathan Karl. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News November 11, 2012 Guests: Sens. Patty Murray, Saxby Chambliss Roundtable: Fox News anchor Greta van Susteren, Rep. Aaron Schock, R-Ill., Rep. Donna Edwards, D-Md., The Wall Street Journal's Paul Gigot, and The Nation's Katrina vanden Heuvel. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News November 4, 2012 Guests: David Plouffe and Ed Gillespie Roundtable: ABC News' George Will, Cokie Roberts, Donna Brazile, Matthew Dowd, and Ronald Brownstein of National Journal. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News October 28, 2012 Guests: Stephanie Cutter and Newt Gingrich Roundtable: ABC News' George Will; PBS' "Washington Week" moderator and managing editor Gwen Ifill; Andrew Sullivan, editor of "The Dish" at The Daily Beast; former Obama economic adviser and ABC News consultant Austan Goolsbee; and Republican strategist and ABC News political analyst and contributor Nicolle Wallace. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News October 21, 2012 Guests: Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Sen. Marco Rubio Roundtable: Democratic National Committee Chair Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz; Faith and Freedom Coalition founder and chair Ralph Reed; former Obama White House environmental adviser Van Jones, co-founder of Rebuild the Dream; Fox News anchor Greta Van Susteren; and political strategist and ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

United States Senate/AP Photo/ABC October 14, 2012 Guests: Sen. Rob Portman and Beau Biden Roundtable: 2012 Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich; former Senator and 2008 Democratic presidential candidate Chris Dodd; Senior Foreign Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz, moderator of this week's vice presidential debate; presidential historian Richard Norton Smith; ABC News' George Will; and Democratic strategist and ABC News Contributor Donna Brazile. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News October 7, 2012 Guests: Robert Gibbs, Ed Gillespie and Bill O'Reilly Roundtable: Democratic strategist James Carville; Republican strategist Mary Matalin; Nobel Prize-winning New York Times columnist Paul Krugman; Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan; and ABC News senior political correspondent Jonathan Karl. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News September 30, 2012 Guests: Gov. Chris Christie and David Plouffe Roundtable: Mississippi governor and RNC chair Haley Barbour; former Vermont governor and DNC chair Howard Dean, founder of Democracy for America; Democratic strategist and ABC News contributor Donna Brazile; political strategist and ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd; and POLITICO senior political reporter Maggie Haberman. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

Getty Images September 23, 2012 Guests: David Axelrod and Reince Priebus Roundtable: Republican strategist and ABC News political analyst and contributor Nicolle Wallace; former Obama domestic policy adviser Melody Barnes; conservative commentator Ann Coulter, author of the new book "Mugged"; Univision anchor Jorge Ramos; and University of California, Berkeley professor and former Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News September 16, 2012 Guest: U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice Roundtable: ABC News global affairs anchor Christiane Amanpour, ABC News senior foreign affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz, ABC News chief investigative correspondent Brian Ross, ABC News' George Will; Fox News contributor and former State Department official Liz Cheney, co-founder of Keep America Safe; Ret. General Wesley Clark, former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe; PBS' "Washington Week" moderator and managing editor Gwen Ifill; and ABC News senior political correspondent Jonathan Karl. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News September 09, 2012 Guest: GOP Vice Presidential Nominee Paul Ryan Roundtable: Newark Mayor Cory Booker, co-chair of the Democratic platform committee; Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., author of the new book "Government Bullies"; ABC News' George Will; ABC News' Cokie Roberts; and Nobel Prize-winning New York Times columnist Paul Krugman. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News September 02, 2012 Guest: Obama Senior Adviser David Plouffe Roundtable: ABC News' George Will; Priorities USA co-founder Bill Burton; Romney campaign senior adviser and former Massachusetts Lt. Governor Kerry Healey; Democratic strategist and ABC News contributor Donna Brazile; and political strategist and ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

City of Los Angeles/State of Virginia August 26, 2012 Guests: Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and Gov. Bob McDonnell Roundtable: ABC News' George Will; Rep. Donna Edwards, D-Md.; former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, host of Current TV's "The War Room"; Republican strategist Mary Matalin; and FOX News anchor Greta Van Susteren. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

AP Photo/ABC News August 19, 2012 Guests: Obama Deputy Campaign Manager Stephanie Cutter and Romney Campaign Senior Adviser Kevin Madden Roundtable: Senate Budget Committee member Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa.; House Budget Committee ranking member Rep. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; former TARP Special Inspector General Neil Barofsky; former Obama economic adviser Austan Goolsbee; Americans for Tax Reform president Grover Norquist; and Wall Street Journal columnist Kimberley Strassel. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News August 12, 2012 Guests: Obama Campaign Senior Adviser David Axelrod and Former Minnesota Governor Tim Pawlenty Roundtable: ABC News' Cokie Roberts, former Vermont Governor and founder of Democracy for America Howard Dean, Wall Street Journal Editorial Page Editor Paul Gigot, California Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom, host of Current TV's "The Gavin Newsom Show," and Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

Getty Images August 5, 2012 Guests: Democratic National Committee chair Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Republican National Committee chair Reince Priebus Roundtable: ABC News' George Will, ABC News senior political correspondent Jonathan Karl, conservative commentator Ann Coulter, former Obama White House environmental adviser Van Jones, and former Counselor to the Treasury Secretary and Lead Auto Adviser Steven Rattner. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News July 29, 2012 Guests: Obama Campaign Senior Adviser Robert Gibbs and Romney Campaign Senior Adviser Kevin Madden Roundtable: ABC News' George Will; Democratic strategist and ABC News contributor Donna Brazile; Yahoo! News Washington bureau chief David Chalian, radio host and Brietbart.com contributing editor Dana Loesch, and Washington Post columnist Ruth Marcus. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News July 22, 2012 Guests: Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan and Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles H. Ramsey Roundtable: Former Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell, author of the new book "A Nation of Wusses," ABC News' George Will, ABC News' Cokie Roberts, TIME Magazine political columnist Joe Klein, and The Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here.

ABC News July 15, 2012 Guests: Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Sen. Kelly Ayotte Roundtable: ABC News' George Will; Democratic strategist James Carville, co-author of the new book "It's the Middle Class, Stupid!"; Republican strategist Mary Matalin; Democratic strategist and ABC News contributor Donna Brazile; and political strategist and ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here.

ABC News July 8, 2012 Guests: Gov. Bobby Jindal and Gov. Martin O'Malley Roundtable: ABC News' George Will; Washington Post columnist E.J. Dionne, author of the new book "Our Divided Political Heart: The Battle for the American Idea in an Age of Discontent;" PBS' "Washington Week" moderator and managing editor Gwen Ifill; former Counselor to the Treasury Secretary and Obama administration Lead Auto Adviser Steven Rattner; and Mort Zuckerman, editor in chief of U.S. News & World Report. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News July 1, 2012 Guests: Vicki Kennedy, Rep. Paul Ryan and Obama Chief of Staff Jack Lew Roundtable: Keith Olbermann, ABC News' George Will, Democratic strategist and ABC News contributor Donna Brazile, former Rep. Artur Davis, and "Nightline" co-anchor Terry Moran, who covers the Supreme Court for ABC News. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News June 24, 2012 Guest: Rep. Darrell Issa Roundtable: Vice Chair of the House Democratic Caucus Rep. Xavier Becerra, D-Calif., ABC News' George Will, National Journal White House correspondent Major Garrett, Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan, and Democratic strategist Hilary Rosen. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC news June 17, 2012 Guest: Obama Senior Adviser David Plouffe Roundtable: Romney national campaign co-chair and former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty, ABC News' George Will, political strategist and ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, former Obama economic adviser and ABC News consultant Austan Goolsbee, and editor and publisher of The Nation Katrina vanden Heuvel. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News June 10, 2012 Guests: Obama Campaign Senior Adviser David Axelrod and former Sen. Rick Santorum Roundtable: Former Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell, author of the new book "A Nation of Wusses," and Fox News host and former Republican Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee join the "This Week" powerhouse roundtable to debate all the week's politics, with conservative commentator Ann Coulter and former Obama White House environmental adviser Van Jones. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News June 3, 2012 Guests: Obama Deputy Campaign Manager Stephanie Cutter and Romney Campaign Senior Advisor Eric Fehrnstrom Roundtable: Obama deputy campaign manager Stephanie Cutter faces off with Romney campaign senior advisor Eric Fehrnstrom on the "This Week" powerhouse roundtable, with ABC News' George Will, Democratic strategist and ABC News contributor Donna Brazile, and Nobel Prize-winning economist and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman, author of the new book "End This Depression Now!" Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News May 27, 2012 Guest: Defense Secretary Leon Panetta Roundtable: ABC News' George Will, former Michigan governor and host of Current TV's "The War Room" Jennifer Granholm, Fox Business Network anchor Liz Claman, Washington Post national political reporter Nia-Malika Henderson, and National Journal editorial director Ron Brownstein. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News May 20, 2012 Guests: House Speaker John Boehner and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi Roundtable: ABC News' George Will, political strategist and ABC News contributor Donna Brazile, political strategist and ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, radio host Laura Ingraham, and California Lieutenant Governor and Current TV host Gavin Newsom. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News May 13, 2012 Guests: Rep. Barney Frank and Rep. Marsha Blackburn Roundtable: Republican strategist Mary Matalin, former New York governor and host of Current TV's "Viewpoint" Eliot Spitzer, Faith and Freedom Coalition founder and chairman Ralph Reed, Democratic strategist Hilary Rosen, and Politico senior political reporter Maggie Haberman. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News May 6, 2012 Guests: Obama Campaign Senior Adviser David Axelrod and Sen. John McCain Roundtable: ABC News' George Will, former Obama economic adviser and ABC News consultant Austan Goolsbee, Romney campaign adviser and president of The American Cause Bay Buchanan, radio and television host Tavis Smiley, and Fox News anchor Greta Van Susteren. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News April 29, 2012 Guest: White House Counterterrorism Adviser John Brennan Roundtable: Carly Fiorina, former CEO of Hewlett-Packard and co-chair of Mitt Romney's California campaign, Jennifer Granholm, former Michigan governor and host of Current TV's "The War Room," Paul Krugman, Nobel Prize-winning economist and New York Times columnist, Eric Schmidt, executive chairman and former CEO of Google, David Walker, former Comptroller General and Founder and CEO of the Comeback America Initiative. Transcript Link

ABC News April 22, 2012 Guests: Sen. Susan Collins and Rep. Carolyn Maloney Roundtable: Keith Olbermann, ABC News' George Will, political strategist and ABC News contributor Donna Brazile, political strategist and ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, and Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News April 15, 2012 Guest: Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner Roundtable: ABC News' Cokie Roberts; former Obama domestic policy adviser Melody Barnes; Wall Street Journal editorial page editor Paul Gigot; advisor to the Romney campaign Kevin Madden; and Katrina vanden Heuvel, editor and publisher of The Nation. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News April 8, 2012 Guest: Pastor Rick Warren Roundtable: ABC News' George Will, Yahoo News Washington bureau chief David Chalian, author and Georgetown University professor Michael Eric Dyson, Thomson Reuters Digital editor Chrystia Freeland, and Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC April 1, 2012 Guests: Rep. Paul Ryan and Rep. Chris Van Hollen Roundtable: George Will, conservative commentator Ann Coulter, former White House environmental advisor Van Jones, author of "Rebuild the Dream," Matt Bai of The New York Times Magazine, and "Nightline" co-anchor Terry Moran. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News March 25, 2012 Guests: Obama Senior Adviser David Plouffe and Rep. Michele Bachmann Roundtable: ABC's George Will and Cokie Roberts, Democratic strategist and ABC News contributor Donna Brazile, political strategist and ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, and "Nightline" co-anchor Terry Moran. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News March 18, 2012 Guest: Former Sen. Rick Santorum Roundtable: ABC's George Will, former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour, Priorities USA co-founder Bill Burton, Washington Post national political reporter Nia-Malika Henderson, and Washington Post columnist and associate editor David Ignatius. Transcript Link

ABC News March 11, 2012 Guests: Sen. Charles Schumer and Sen. Lindsey Graham Roundtable: Senior White House correspondent Jake Tapper, former Obama economic adviser and ABC News consultant Austan Goolsbee, Republican strategist Mary Matalin, former New York governor Eliot Spitzer, and Nicolle Wallace, Republican strategist and senior adviser to the McCain-Palin 2008 campaign. Transcript Link

ABC News March 4, 2012 Guests: Former Speaker Newt Gingrich and Obama Campaign Senior Adviser David Axelrod Roundtable: ABC's Christiane Amanpour and George Will, political strategist and ABC News contributor Donna Brazile, political strategist and ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan, former Vermont Governor and founder of Democracy for America Howard Dean, and The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg. Transcript Link

ABC News February 26, 2012 Guests: Former Sen. Rick Santorum, Michigan Governor Rick Snyder and Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick Roundtable: ABC's George Will and Cokie Roberts, plus former Democratic Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, host of Current TV's "The War Room," and former Republican Michigan Gov. John Engler, president of the Business Roundtable, debate the state of play in the Wolverine State. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News February 19, 2012 Guests: Sen. John McCain and Former White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs Roundtable: ABC's George Will, ABC News senior political correspondent Jonathan Karl, FOX Business Network host Lou Dobbs, Vanity Fair contributing editor and former Clinton White House press secretary Dee Dee Myers, and Chicago Tribune columnist Clarence Page. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC News February 12, 2012 Guests: Former sen. Rick Santorum, White House Cheif of Staff Jack Lew, and Rep. Paul Ryan Roundtable: ABC's George Will, political strategist and ABC News contributor Donna Brazile, Fox News contributor and co-founder of Keep America Safe Liz Cheney, and Washington Post columnist David Ignatius. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC February 5, 2012 Guests: Rep. Ron Paul, Former Obama Adviser Lawrence Summers, Top Romney Economic Advisor Glenn Hubbard, and Diane Swonk of Mesirow Financial. Roundtable: ABC's George Will, political strategist and ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, AOL Huffington Post Media Group president Arianna Huffington, and radio host and Bigjournalism.com editor Dana Loesch. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC January 29, 2012 Guests: Former Speaker Newt Gingrich, House Speaker John Boehner Roundtable: George Will, Democratic strategist Donna Brazile, former Obama economic adviser Austan Goolsbee, and radio host and Fox News contributor Laura Ingraham. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC January 22, 2012 Guests: Former Sen. Rick Santorum Roundtable: ABC's George Will, political strategist and ABC News analyst Matthew Dowd, National Journal's Ron Brownstein, and The Nation's Katrina vanden Heuvel. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here

ABC January 15, 2012 Guests: Gov. Rick Perry and Stephen Colbert Roundtable: ABC's George Will and Cokie Roberts, ABC News senior political correspondent Jonathan Karl, the Wall Street Journal's Peggy Noonan, and New York Times columnist and Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman. Transcript Link WATCH the full show here