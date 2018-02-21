California lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct apologizes

A California state senator accused of sexual misconduct apologized Wednesday to anyone who felt uncomfortable by his behavior but flatly denied two of the more serious allegations, one involving a 19-year-old female intern, a day before his fellow senators could decide his punishment.

Los Angeles-area Democratic Sen. Tony Mendoza offered his first words of conciliation but otherwise struck a defiant tone in a two-page letter to fellow senators who can censure, suspend or expel him as soon as Thursday.

Lawyers investigating complaints against Mendoza found that he likely engaged in unwanted "flirtatious or sexually suggestive" behavior with six women he worked with, including four subordinates.

The summarized findings released late Tuesday "do not comport with my recollection or perception of the events described," Mendoza wrote, but added: "I am immensely sorry if my words or actions ever made anyone feel uncomfortable."

He specifically denied giving alcohol to an underage intern or inviting a young aide — who worked in his office through a California State University fellowship — to his house under the guise of reviewing resumes.

He did not address the investigation's other findings, including that it was "more likely than not" that he suggested another young woman in a Senate fellowship take a vacation with him and rent a room in his house.

He also was accused of asking several women about their dating lives.

In his letter to senators, he repeated his common complaint that the Senate has not followed its own process for disciplining lawmakers and that he hasn't been allowed to read the full investigative report, including the evidence against him.

He also pointed out that the investigators found no instances of Mendoza being physically aggressive' or sexually crude, and that in some of the incidents he reformed his behavior after he was told his advances were unwanted.

Republicans and Democrats met separately in secret caucus meetings Wednesday to hear from lawyers and debate punishment for Mendoza.

Mendoza will appear on the Senate floor and defend himself if lawmakers proceed with plans to discipline him, his spokesman, Robert Alaniz, said.

He warned that it would set a dangerous precedent to expel him — a punishment he said has been previously meted out only for lawmakers who have committed a crime.

"It is important to note that the voters in my district have information, now that the investigation results are public, that they can use to make a decision whether they should re-elect me this year, as early as June 2018," Mendoza wrote to lawmakers.

Mendoza, a 46-year-old former teacher and union leader, lives in Artesia and represents parts of southeast Los Angeles County.

Several accusations against Mendoza first became public last fall in a report by the Sacramento Bee. Under pressure from other lawmakers, he took a leave of absence, which was later suspended against his will while investigators finished their report.

Mendoza sued for reinstatement last week, arguing the suspension was unconstitutional and he was being treated differently than other colleagues also under investigation.

The California Legislature is one of many statehouses nationwide grappling with a tidal wave of sexual misconduct allegations following the #MeToo movement in which millions of women shared their experiences with sexual harassment or assault on social media.

Mendoza is the only lawmaker who has been suspended since allegations of sexual misconduct at the Capitol broke last fall. Two assemblymen voluntarily resigned, and their seats haven't been filled. Democratic Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, who has denied accusations including groping, took a voluntary leave of absence last Friday.

Sen. Bob Hertzberg is also facing an investigation after at least three female colleagues alleged he made them uncomfortable with hugs. He has not been asked to step aside.

Associated Press writer Kathleen Ronayne contributed.