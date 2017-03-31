Clinton criticizes proposed Trump budget cuts for diplomacy

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is criticizing President Donald Trump's proposed budget cuts to international programs, saying "turning our backs on diplomacy won't make our country safer."

The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee made the comments in a speech at Georgetown University on Friday. She also took a veiled swipe at the Trump administration — and drew applause from the crowd — when she remarked, "here I go again, talking about research, evidence and facts."

Senior Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway earlier this year defended disputed numbers on the inaugural crowd from the White House as "alternative facts."

Clinton stressed the need for spending on diplomacy by quoting Defense Secretary James Mattis, who said cutting funds for the State Department means he has to buy more ammunition.