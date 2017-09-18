Clinton's former campaign chairman talks to Senate panel

Hillary Clinton's former campaign chairman has met with a Senate panel investigating Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election.

John Podesta spoke with Senate intelligence committee staff behind closed doors Monday. That's according to a person familiar with the interview, but declined to be identified because the interview was private.

Podesta's personal email account was hacked during the election and WikiLeaks released thousands of his emails.

Podesta met with the House intelligence panel in June. Both committees are looking at Russian meddling and whether President Donald Trump's campaign was involved.