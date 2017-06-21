Congressional Black Caucus turns down Trump invitation

The Congressional Black Caucus has turned down an invitation to meet with President Donald Trump, telling him they believe their concerns are falling on "deaf ears" at the White House and his policies are causing "legitimate alarm" among African-American lawmakers.

Black Caucus Chairman Cedric Richmond told Trump in a Wednesday letter that his proposed budget cuts would "destroy minority communities" and said Trump and his Cabinet haven't responded to several letters penned by caucus members.

Trump and top members of the caucus met in March, but Richmond says there has been no follow-through on promises like helping black lawmakers meet with Trump's Cabinet.

Richmond's letter responded to an invitation from White House aide Omarosa Manigault, who won fame as a contestant on "The Apprentice," Trump's long-running reality show.