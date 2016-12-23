Egypt: Trump Should Have Chance to Resolve Mideast Conflict

Egypt says its president received a call from President-elect Donald Trump in which they both agreed to give the incoming U.S. administration a chance to try and resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The call came hours after Egypt indefinitely postponed a U.N. vote on a Security Council resolution criticizing Israeli settlements following pressure from Israel and Trump, who had called on members to veto it.

A statement from the Egyptian presidency says the two men spoke by phone early Friday and agreed on "the importance of giving a chance for the new American administration to deal in a comprehensive way with the different aspects of the Palestinian issue with the aim of achieving a comprehensive and a final resolution."