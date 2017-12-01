Flynn's rise and fall ends with charge of lying to FBI

WASHINGTON — Dec 1, 2017, 11:17 AM ET
Michael FlynnThe Associated Press
Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn arrives at federal court in Washington, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Court documents show Flynn, an early and vocal supporter on the campaign trail of President Donald Trump whose business dealings and foreign interactions made him a central focus of Mueller's investigation, will admit to lying about his conversations with Russia's ambassador to the United States during the transition period before Trump's inauguration. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Michael Flynn was President Donald Trump's favorite general, rapidly vaulted to prominence by his fiery speech at the 2016 Republican Convention and Trump's decision to reward him with a plum job as his top national security aide.

Flynn's plunge was even faster. He was fired by Trump after just a month in the White House and left to contend with a criminal probe that led to his decision to plead guilty Friday to a single count of making false statements to the FBI.

Flynn's decision to plead guilty signals his possible assistance in delivering information to investigators that could shed light on the possible involvement of senior Trump officials and perhaps the president in Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign.

