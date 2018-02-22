Foreign leaders seek fresh ties with US governors, mayors

WASHINGTON — Feb 22, 2018, 12:43 AM ET
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2018, file photo, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull arrives at Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence for a meeting in Tokyo. When Turnbull arrives in Washington this week for consultations with President Donald Trump, he won't be traveling solo. Turnbull is bringing the most senior Australian political and business delegation ever to visit the United States in a trip aimed at building stronger relationships with America's governors.(Franck Robichon/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Foreign leaders are looking to cultivate stronger ties with U.S. governors and mayors, an interest that will be on display at this weekend's meeting of the National Governors Association.

When Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull arrives in Washington to meet with President Donald Trump, he won't be traveling solo.

Turnbull is bringing the most senior Australian political and business delegation ever to visit the United States in a trip aimed at building stronger relationships with America's governors.

The outreach comes as U.S. governors and mayors have engaged more closely with foreign leaders in the age of Trump's "America First" policies on climate change and trade.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's recent trip to the U.S. included stops in Illinois and California to meet with state and local leaders.

